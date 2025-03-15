Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Delusional”: US Woman Who Snatched Baby Wombat From Its Mother Breaks Silence In Online Rant
Animals, News

“Delusional”: US Woman Who Snatched Baby Wombat From Its Mother Breaks Silence In Online Rant

24

9

An American influencer who has upset millions of people online after snatching up a baby wombat from its mother has broken her silence in regards to the backlash she’s received.

Samantha Strable, who goes by Sam Jones online, posted a three-part rant on her Instagram page, shortly after she left Australia — where the infamous incident happened.

Highlights
  • Influencer Samantha Strable defends herself after the intense backlash she received for picking up a baby wombat.
  • Strable says she was trying to save the motionless wombat, not harm it.
  • She criticizes Australia for killing wombats and kangaroos for commercial purposes.

She claimed that the locals who were calling her names and accusing her of something sinister were nothing more than hypocrites.

    Samantha Strable, who picked up a baby wombat and separated it from its mother, has addresed the backlash she’s received online

    US woman holding a baby wombat at night, wearing a floral dress.

    Image credits: samstrays_somewhere

    According to the 24-year-old, she had been trying to save the baby animal after seeing it lie motionless on the road.

    “Am I a villain? Things, dear reader, are not as they seem,” she wrote. “Over holding a wombat, thousands threaten my life. Let me be clear: these same people ought to understand the reality of Australia today.”

    She addressed those who were angry at her “mistaken attempt to help,” and gave a little insight on the harsh reality of what happens to wombats in Australia.

    Strable claimed thousands of these adorable, furry creatures are trapped and killed each year by locals — in order to feed people.

    US woman outdoors holding large antlers, with snowy mountains in the background, related to wombat incident.

    Image credits: samstrays_somewhere

    “The landowner is trying to survive, to raise you the lamb for your dinner table, the grapes for your wine, and the produce for your salads,” the influencer said. 

    “Wombats get in the way of this, through putting their holes and tunnels across the land, creating hazard for livestock, and turning up the ground to eat no roots.”

    She continued, “The wombat knows no better, as it too, is merely trying to survive.”

    For her, it was ironic for Aussies to point accusatory fingers when kangaroos, a species that rightfully belongs on their land, were “slaughtered” every year for commercial purposes.

    She called those who were angry “hypocrites” due to Australia’s practice of killing their native species for commercial purposes

    Woman crouching on a road at night, interacting with wildlife, related to a delusional incident involving a baby wombat.

    Image credits: samstrays_somewhere

    “Millions are legally killed each year,” Strable said. “Are they not deserved of government protection as native species? If you don’t believe me, take a look around the next time you go to Woolworths where you will see kangaroo flesh sold as both pet and human food.”

    She additionally hit back at Anthony Albanese, the prime minister of Australia, after he challenged her to “take another animal that can actually fight back,” saying there were much more important issues for him to address, such as the treatment of the country’s native species. 

    “Then, decide for yourself, if I, a person who certainly makes mistakes, am really your villain,” she concluded.

    A woman in a floral dress holding a baby wombat at night on a road.

    Image credits: samstrays_somewhere

    After all, Strable claimed that the now viral video showcased her trying to “save” the baby wombat instead of separating it from its clearly distressed mother.

    The joey — the official name for a baby wombat — had not been moving when the influencer found it on the side of the road. Since these animals are so easily hit by moving cards, the 24-year-old said she merely wanted to check up on it.

    “I was concerned it may have been sick or injured, and made a snap judgment to pick up the joey and see if this was the case. I ran, not to rip the joey away from its mother, but from fear she might attack me,” she explained.

    Strable claimed she had only been trying to help the little animal

    US woman in outdoor gear stands in a field with mountains, looking content.

    Image credits: samstrays_somewhere

    Reportedly, she had no intentions of harming the animal and returned it safely back to its parent after ensuring it was not injured.

    During the entire ordeal, her fellow friend was filming the encounter and laughing gleefully in the background.

    But since then, Strable has promised to do better.

    Woman in camo gear with antlers on her back petting a horse in a mountainous landscape.

    Image credits: samstrays_somewhere

    “I have done a great deal of reflection on this situation and have realized that I did not handle this situation as best as I should have,” she admitted. “Regardless, my only intent was to prevent these amazing animals from being hit, making sure the joey wasn’t in need of immediate care.

    “I have learned from this situation, and am truly sorry for the distress I have caused.”

    She continued, “This was not staged, nor was it done for entertainment. In my excitement and concern, I acted too quickly and then failed to provide necessary context to viewers online.”

    Comments, however, didn’t buy any of what she was selling

    Comment criticizing woman's actions of snatching baby wombat, highlighting disrespect for wildlife.

    Comment criticizing the US woman involved in the wombat incident, highlighting local disapproval.

    Comment on unethical wildlife act, discussing condemnation and ethical concerns.

    Online rant features US woman labeled "delusional" over controversial wombat incident remarks.

    Text message discussing feelings about wildlife protection and a US woman involved in a wombat incident.

    Comment from Catherine Norma Miles discussing animal feelings and child separation.

    Comment criticizing woman involved in wombat incident, using emojis for emphasis.

    Social media post criticizing a US woman over baby wombat incident, mentioning self-importance and mistakes.

    Comment on social media post about "delusional" US woman and wombat incident.

    Comment on US woman accused of taking a baby wombat, discussing animal feelings and apology.

    Comment with criticism directed at a woman involved in a wombat incident, highlighting public reaction.

    Text response to US woman involved in wombat snatching incident, addressing her online rant.

    People Also Ask

    • What makes wombats valuable to Australia's ecosystem?

      They are crucial as their burrowing actions improve soil health by mixing nutrients and organic matter into compacted soil, which helps sustain plant growth.
    Poll Question

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Ellinor
    Ellinor
    Ellinor
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago

    Sending death treats to anyone is wrong, but she should really shut her mouth and keep a low profile for at least a couple weeks.

    MReneeS25
    MReneeS25
    MReneeS25
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago

    This is and our government think is why other nations and countries think the United States is. I thing but a bunch of dumb idiots and we are turning that way. This B***h had no right to steal a baby anything from its mother and then to rant cause she got caught out and called out. Shut up girl and stop doing everything for likes and views. Welcome to consequences for you beyond dumb actions. Own your s**t and learn from it

    ScrapieChick
    ScrapieChick
    ScrapieChick
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago

    I can't help but feel that she was also inebriated at the time and thought it was funny

    Jan
    Jan
    Jan
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago

    If you are truly not the villain then maybe don't post things that make you look like one. Oh, that's right, you need the attention.

