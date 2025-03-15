“Delusional”: US Woman Who Snatched Baby Wombat From Its Mother Breaks Silence In Online Rant

ADVERTISEMENT

An American influencer who has upset millions of people online after snatching up a baby wombat from its mother has broken her silence in regards to the backlash she’s received.

Samantha Strable, who goes by Sam Jones online, posted a three-part rant on her Instagram page, shortly after she left Australia — where the infamous incident happened.

She claimed that the locals who were calling her names and accusing her of something sinister were nothing more than hypocrites.

Samantha Strable, who picked up a baby wombat and separated it from its mother, has addresed the backlash she’s received online

Image credits: samstrays_somewhere

According to the 24-year-old, she had been trying to save the baby animal after seeing it lie motionless on the road.

“Am I a villain? Things, dear reader, are not as they seem,” she wrote. “Over holding a wombat, thousands threaten my life. Let me be clear: these same people ought to understand the reality of Australia today.”

She addressed those who were angry at her “mistaken attempt to help,” and gave a little insight on the harsh reality of what happens to wombats in Australia.

Strable claimed thousands of these adorable, furry creatures are trapped and killed each year by locals — in order to feed people.

Image credits: samstrays_somewhere

“The landowner is trying to survive, to raise you the lamb for your dinner table, the grapes for your wine, and the produce for your salads,” the influencer said.

“Wombats get in the way of this, through putting their holes and tunnels across the land, creating hazard for livestock, and turning up the ground to eat no roots.”

She continued, “The wombat knows no better, as it too, is merely trying to survive.”

For her, it was ironic for Aussies to point accusatory fingers when kangaroos, a species that rightfully belongs on their land, were “slaughtered” every year for commercial purposes.

She called those who were angry “hypocrites” due to Australia’s practice of killing their native species for commercial purposes

Image credits: samstrays_somewhere

“Millions are legally killed each year,” Strable said. “Are they not deserved of government protection as native species? If you don’t believe me, take a look around the next time you go to Woolworths where you will see kangaroo flesh sold as both pet and human food.”

She additionally hit back at Anthony Albanese, the prime minister of Australia, after he challenged her to “take another animal that can actually fight back,” saying there were much more important issues for him to address, such as the treatment of the country’s native species.

“Then, decide for yourself, if I, a person who certainly makes mistakes, am really your villain,” she concluded.

Image credits: samstrays_somewhere

🇦🇺 Stupid American influencer tourist steals a baby wombat causing greatest distress to the mother for laughs and clicks Idiot Australian boyfriend cackling in the background. What should happen to them? pic.twitter.com/0h4W5uTQwT — Katherine Deves Morgan 🇦🇺🚺 (@deves_katherine) March 11, 2025

After all, Strable claimed that the now viral video showcased her trying to “save” the baby wombat instead of separating it from its clearly distressed mother.

The joey — the official name for a baby wombat — had not been moving when the influencer found it on the side of the road. Since these animals are so easily hit by moving cards, the 24-year-old said she merely wanted to check up on it.

“I was concerned it may have been sick or injured, and made a snap judgment to pick up the joey and see if this was the case. I ran, not to rip the joey away from its mother, but from fear she might attack me,” she explained.

Strable claimed she had only been trying to help the little animal

Image credits: samstrays_somewhere

Reportedly, she had no intentions of harming the animal and returned it safely back to its parent after ensuring it was not injured.

During the entire ordeal, her fellow friend was filming the encounter and laughing gleefully in the background.

But since then, Strable has promised to do better.

Image credits: samstrays_somewhere

“I have done a great deal of reflection on this situation and have realized that I did not handle this situation as best as I should have,” she admitted. “Regardless, my only intent was to prevent these amazing animals from being hit, making sure the joey wasn’t in need of immediate care.

“I have learned from this situation, and am truly sorry for the distress I have caused.”

She continued, “This was not staged, nor was it done for entertainment. In my excitement and concern, I acted too quickly and then failed to provide necessary context to viewers online.”

Comments, however, didn’t buy any of what she was selling

