“Dehumanizing”: Singer Greeicy Reveals Doctor Unknowingly Gave Her “Husband Stitch” After She Gave Birth

ADVERTISEMENT

Colombian singer Greeicy revealed that her doctor gave her “some extra stitches” after giving birth, preventing her and her husband from being intimate for two years.

When they were finally able to have intercourse again, she found it more painful than before. Unbeknownst to her, Greeicy had been given what is known as the “husband stitch,” an outdated procedure intended to tighten the vaginal opening to increase pleasure for men.

Highlights Greeicy, a famous singer from Colombia, shared that she was given “extra stitches” after experiencing tearing during natural childbirth.

In the comments, people condemned the doctor for giving her the "husband stitch" and shared personal stories of medical violence.

The singer said the extra stitches resulted in more painful intimate relations with her husband.

According to Healthline, the extra stitch is considered medical malpractice.

“Normally, when a woman has a natural birth, it can be that due to the natural process, you might tear. Sometimes they cut you to make the exit easier, sometimes it tears naturally,” the singer told her fans in a candid video posted on Monday (March 31).

RELATED:

Greeicy revealed that after giving birth, her doctor gave her “extra stitches,” which made it impossible to be intimate with her husband for two years



Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: greeicy

“I tore naturally. Then, they stitch you up. I was given some extra stitches and ended up tight.”

She continued: “We tried for 2 years to have s*x, and it wasn’t happening. It didn’t go in. Eventually, it happened, like when you try on a shoe a lot, and it finally goes in.

“I realized that they benefited him. Because, of course, it’s nicer when it’s tight for him, but for me? It hurts even more. I was the one to give birth, but he got a reward.”

The 32-year-old is in a relationship with singer Michael Egred Mejía, known as Mike Bahia. Their first child, a boy named Kai, was born in April 2022.

Share icon

Image credits: greeicybaila

Her story brought attention to the broader issue of non-consensual medical procedures performed on patients who are in a position of vulnerability and do not realize what is being done to their bodies until it’s already completed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Experts say the extra “husband stitch” is unethical, medically unnecessary, and objectifies women’s bodies.

Healthline reported on a Texas mother, Tamara Williams, who found out she’d been given a husband stitch after giving birth in 2015 when her boyfriend mentioned it. He assumed Tamara had heard the midwife say she’d “throw in an extra stitch for him,” winking.

As a result, Tamara said she continues to experience pain during intercourse, even after giving birth to another child.



The singer was given the “husband stitch,” an outdated and unethical procedure intended to tighten the vaginal opening for male pleasure

Share icon

Image credits: greeicy

Angela Sanford, a 36-year-old mother from Fort Mill, SC, was given a husband stitch when she gave birth to her first child.

Though she felt “excruciating” pain while being intimate with her husband, she only found out about the extra stitch five years later when, during an appointment for a Pap smear, a nurse midwife asked her, “Who stitched you up after your first birth?”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Angela recalled: “I explained, and she said, ‘This is not right.’ I just started crying, saying, ‘Can you tell me what’s wrong? Because I know something is not right.’ And that’s the first time I ever heard the term husband stitch.

“Part of me wonders if he [the ob-gyn] did it on purpose or not,” she continued. “How hard is it to do it too tight? Maybe it’s an easy mistake to make. I’m not a vagina expert. I’m an optimist, so I try to think the best of what they intended.”

Share icon

Image credits: Greeicy

Though Greeicy didn’t say whether she believed her ob-gyn had done it intentionally, people urged her to name the doctor to help prevent similar situations for other women.

“Thank you for telling us about this. It is an increasingly common practice during childbirth, and it constitutes an act of obstetric violence,” one woman commented.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If you choose to do it yourself, that’s up to each person… But the problem lies in doctors deciding to do it with the man’s pleasure in mind,” said another.

A third person exclaimed: “You should be suing!! That’s illegal.”

When she could finally have intercourse again, it was more painful than before

Share icon

Image credits: Greeicy

Share icon

Image credits: greeicy

ADVERTISEMENT

“When he was stitching me up, the doctor said, ‘Your husband will thank me,'” shared another woman.

Others said that non-consensual procedures also occur during cosmetic surgeries. “Way too many stories of women asking for one size and waking up larger. It’s so insane how men think they can alter and control women’s bodies in such a way. How dehumanizing that must feel.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Many people urged Greeicy to name the doctor and called the procedure obstetric violence

Share icon

Image credits: greeicybaila

Share icon

Image credits: greeicy

In January, supermodel Brooke Shields made headlines after revealing that her surgeon gave her a vaginal rejuvenation (or vaginal tightening) in addition to the labia reduction surgery recommended by her gynecologist to treat her bleeding and chafing.

“He informed me that he threw in a little bonus,” she said of the irreversible procedure. “It felt like such an invasion—such a bizarre, like, r*pe of some kind.”

She noted that while the stitch benefited her husband, it caused her significant discomfort

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: greeicy

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: greeicy

As per the health magazine, the goal of vaginal repair after childbirth is not to tighten the vulva but to bring the tissue back together just enough to support the body’s natural healing process.

People were shocked by the Latin Grammy winner’s revelations

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon