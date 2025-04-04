Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Dehumanizing”: Singer Greeicy Reveals Doctor Unknowingly Gave Her “Husband Stitch” After She Gave Birth
Health, News

“Dehumanizing”: Singer Greeicy Reveals Doctor Unknowingly Gave Her “Husband Stitch” After She Gave Birth

Colombian singer Greeicy revealed that her doctor gave her “some extra stitches” after giving birth, preventing her and her husband from being intimate for two years.

When they were finally able to have intercourse again, she found it more painful than before. Unbeknownst to her, Greeicy had been given what is known as the “husband stitch,” an outdated procedure intended to tighten the vaginal opening to increase pleasure for men.

Highlights
  • Greeicy, a famous singer from Colombia, shared that she was given “extra stitches” after experiencing tearing during natural childbirth.
  • In the comments, people condemned the doctor for giving her the "husband stitch" and shared personal stories of medical violence.
  • The singer said the extra stitches resulted in more painful intimate relations with her husband.

According to Healthline, the extra stitch is considered medical malpractice.

“Normally, when a woman has a natural birth, it can be that due to the natural process, you might tear. Sometimes they cut you to make the exit easier, sometimes it tears naturally,” the singer told her fans in a candid video posted on Monday (March 31).

    Greeicy revealed that after giving birth, her doctor gave her “extra stitches,” which made it impossible to be intimate with her husband for two years

    Singer Greeicy posing casually in a bedroom, wearing a Yellowstone crop top, revealing tattoos.

    Image credits: greeicy

    “I tore naturally. Then, they stitch you up. I was given some extra stitches and ended up tight.”

    She continued: “We tried for 2 years to have s*x, and it wasn’t happening. It didn’t go in. Eventually, it happened, like when you try on a shoe a lot, and it finally goes in.

    “I realized that they benefited him. Because, of course, it’s nicer when it’s tight for him, but for me? It hurts even more. I was the one to give birth, but he got a reward.”

    The 32-year-old is in a relationship with singer Michael Egred Mejía, known as Mike Bahia. Their first child, a boy named Kai, was born in April 2022.

    Singer Greeicy in a garden, discussing her experience with a "husband stitch" after childbirth.

    Image credits: greeicybaila

    Her story brought attention to the broader issue of non-consensual medical procedures performed on patients who are in a position of vulnerability and do not realize what is being done to their bodies until it’s already completed.

    Experts say the extra “husband stitch” is unethical, medically unnecessary, and objectifies women’s bodies.

    Healthline reported on a Texas mother, Tamara Williams, who found out she’d been given a husband stitch after giving birth in 2015 when her boyfriend mentioned it. He assumed Tamara had heard the midwife say she’d “throw in an extra stitch for him,” winking.

    As a result, Tamara said she continues to experience pain during intercourse, even after giving birth to another child.

    The singer was given the “husband stitch,” an outdated and unethical procedure intended to tighten the vaginal opening for male pleasure

    Pregnant woman in a colorful shirt smiling in a garden setting with red flowers.

    Image credits: greeicy

    Angela Sanford, a 36-year-old mother from Fort Mill, SC, was given a husband stitch when she gave birth to her first child.

    Though she felt “excruciating” pain while being intimate with her husband, she only found out about the extra stitch five years later when, during an appointment for a Pap smear, a nurse midwife asked her, “Who stitched you up after your first birth?”

    Angela recalled: “I explained, and she said, ‘This is not right.’ I just started crying, saying, ‘Can you tell me what’s wrong? Because I know something is not right.’ And that’s the first time I ever heard the term husband stitch.

    “Part of me wonders if he [the ob-gyn] did it on purpose or not,” she continued. “How hard is it to do it too tight? Maybe it’s an easy mistake to make. I’m not a vagina expert. I’m an optimist, so I try to think the best of what they intended.”

    A woman in a hospital bed post-birth, attended by a doctor, wearing blue medical attire and cap.

    Image credits: Greeicy

    Though Greeicy didn’t say whether she believed her ob-gyn had done it intentionally, people urged her to name the doctor to help prevent similar situations for other women.

    “Thank you for telling us about this. It is an increasingly common practice during childbirth, and it constitutes an act of obstetric violence,” one woman commented.

    “If you choose to do it yourself, that’s up to each person… But the problem lies in doctors deciding to do it with the man’s pleasure in mind,” said another.

    A third person exclaimed: “You should be suing!! That’s illegal.”

    When she could finally have intercourse again, it was more painful than before

    Singer Greeicy breastfeeding her baby on a couch, surrounded by three small dogs.

    Image credits: Greeicy

    Singer Greeicy holding her baby close, showcasing a serene motherhood moment indoors.

    Image credits: greeicy

    “When he was stitching me up, the doctor said, ‘Your husband will thank me,'” shared another woman.

    Others said that non-consensual procedures also occur during cosmetic surgeries. “Way too many stories of women asking for one size and waking up larger. It’s so insane how men think they can alter and control women’s bodies in such a way. How dehumanizing that must feel.”

    Many people urged Greeicy to name the doctor and called the procedure obstetric violence

    Singer Greeicy expresses emotions on "husband stitch" experience, reflective outdoors setting.

    Image credits: greeicybaila

    Two people pose playfully for a selfie, one wearing glasses and a jacket, the other in a red cap.

    Image credits: greeicy

    In January, supermodel Brooke Shields made headlines after revealing that her surgeon gave her a vaginal rejuvenation (or vaginal tightening) in addition to the labia reduction surgery recommended by her gynecologist to treat her bleeding and chafing.

    “He informed me that he threw in a little bonus,” she said of the irreversible procedure. “It felt like such an invasion—such a bizarre, like, r*pe of some kind.”

    She noted that while the stitch benefited her husband, it caused her significant discomfort

    Two people in sunglasses under palm trees, blue sky, related to singer Greeicy's "husband stitch" revelation.

    Image credits: greeicy

    A woman in an orange outfit, sitting indoors, poses with a red handbag on a marble table.

    Image credits: greeicy

    As per the health magazine, the goal of vaginal repair after childbirth is not to tighten the vulva but to bring the tissue back together just enough to support the body’s natural healing process.

    People were shocked by the Latin Grammy winner’s revelations

    Text reads: "This is added to my ever-growing list of reasons to stay childless and unmarried." Related to Greeicy's husband stitch.

    Text expressing disbelief and frustration over people claiming the "husband stitch" is a myth, stating it's a reality.

    Text discussing a singer's childbirth experience, emphasizing the issue of a "husband stitch" performed unknowingly.

    Text screenshot discussing controversial medical practice related to childbirth.

    Text from a user describing a painful experience with a "husband stitch" after childbirth.

    Comment expressing frustration on dehumanizing experiences related to "husband stitch.

    Comment criticizing non-consensual "husband stitch" as dehumanizing and advocating for criminalization.

    Text response criticizing a medical procedure and the lack of consent, emphasizing women's rights and bodily autonomy.

    Comment on doctors giving the "husband stitch" after birth.

    Text sharing an experience of a "husband stitch" performed without consent after childbirth.

    Comment discusses the "husband stitch" and mentions Brooke Shields.

    Comment discussing the "husband stitch" and its painful effects, questioning its purpose.

    Comment discussing consent and medical decisions after childbirth, highlighting concerns about "husband stitch.

    Text showing a comment about feeling uneasy regarding the "husband stitch" situation.

    Text expressing concern about the 'husband stitch' and women's safety, highlighting a dehumanizing medical practice.

    Comment expressing outrage at the "husband stitch," calling it dehumanizing and advocating for consequences for medical professionals.

    Comment on unethical medical practice associated with "husband stitch" concern.

    Comment discussing the singer's "husband stitch" experience and healthcare sexism.

    Text on a white background reads: "Some men are just so vile they need to undergo lobotomy.

    Comment on singer Greeicy's experience with 'husband stitch' after childbirth.

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Marina is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor of Social Science. In her spare time, you can find her baking, reading, or watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest are pop culture, literature, and education.

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Marina is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor of Social Science. In her spare time, you can find her baking, reading, or watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest are pop culture, literature, and education.

    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    oncetwonowone
    1 hour ago

    I wish I could find a public statement from her partner, Mike Bahía, about this. I have to [want to] believe that he's as horrified by the mutilation as she is. Male voices speaking out in support of women who've suffered this crime and sharing how it's harmed both of them would help more people, other men particularly, understand the depth of the depravity this represents.

    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Why in the name of God's Green Earth is this woman not suing the danmed doctor for fabrication of medical need? That's what mom did when she went through menopause and the doctors removed her uterus.

    PenguinEmp
    PenguinEmp
    PenguinEmp
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago

    Because we don't know the full story. The fact she isn't suing says a lot

    nicholas nolan
    nicholas nolan
    nicholas nolan
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    This is REAL?! I thought this whole idea was the product of painfully unfunny 80s comedians.

