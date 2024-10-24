Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“My Way Of Healing”: Shakira Opens Up About Her Split With Gerard Piqué In Racy GQ Photoshoot
Celebrities, News

“My Way Of Healing”: Shakira Opens Up About Her Split With Gerard Piqué In Racy GQ Photoshoot

Shakira got vulnerable as she opened up about her divorce from ex-husband Gerard Piqué in the aftermath of their 11-year relationship.

The couple confirmed their split in 2022 following allegations that the former FC Barcelona star had been unfaithful. 

In an interview and revealing photoshoot with GQ Spain, the Colombian singer dove deeper into her healing process, sharing that music provided her with a perfect outlet.

Highlights
  • Shakira opened up about her split with Gerard Piqué in a GQ photoshoot.
  • Music helped Shakira through her healing process post-divorce.
  • Her new album 'Women No Longer Cry' explores the various breakup stages.

Shakira opened up about her split with Gerard Pique while she posed for a GQ photoshoot

"My Way Of Healing": Shakira Opens Up About Her Split With Gerard Piqué In Racy GQ Photoshoot

Image credits: gqspain/shakira

Shakira’s latest album Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran, which translates in Spanish to Women No Longer Cry, played a crucial part in how she managed to overcome her grief.

“It wasn’t easy to recognize all the vulnerability I was feeling at the time I wrote this album, and then lay it bare,” she said. “For many months after my separation I had been silent, trying to begin my mourning, but I couldn’t really begin to grieve until I started writing music.”

The singer added, “It was my way of healing. And it continues to be. Grief is not a linear process; it’s full of peaks and valleys.”

The songs featured on Shakira’s newest album take fans on an emotional journey, showcasing the various stages of a breakup

"My Way Of Healing": Shakira Opens Up About Her Split With Gerard Piqué In Racy GQ Photoshoot

Image credits: Albert Llop/Getty Images

From gratitude of their many memories to heartbreak over Piqué’s actions, Shakira shared that her tracks showcase how her vision for love has changed.

“It’s not the same,” she said. “The love of a partner disappointed me. It affected my idiosyncrasy. It’s inevitable, at least for the moment, that I have lost trust in the other. The healing process is long.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by GQSpain (@gqspain)

The singer joked, “It will take me several albums! It’s a lie that with Última I was going to get rid of everything. There’s always more to dig up.” 

According to The News, she also revealed that while seeing Piqué with his new girlfriend, Clara Chia Marti, was painful, she felt as if her life had improved after the split.

The talk with Shakira was published only a few days after Piqué commented on their public split

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by GQSpain (@gqspain)

Piqué commented on the breakup with CNN en Español on October 18 in an interview translated from Spanish, “In the end, the truth or what happens or occurs is not told in the way it was. I cannot control this.

“The best thing is that in the end I am surrounded by my loved ones, my family, my friends, the people who really know you. They know what you are like and what you do, and that gives me a lot of peace of mind.”

Comments for the singer ranged from supportive to degrading in response to her healing process

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by GQSpain (@gqspain)

One person called her a “great diva,” saying, “[She] has overcome the most painful thing for a woman betrayal, but could also bring more shine to her career, lessons for all women, never give up, we are light for our children…”

“She has the right to behave and have a good time because she’s single!!!” said another.

Some others, however, were not as encouraging.

“Geez, get a grip and move on,” wrote someone. “He’s started a whole new life already and never looked back. It’s time you do the same. Talk about clinging to the past.”

Comments on TikTok expressed their thoughts on the singer’s vulnerability and photoshoot

"My Way Of Healing": Shakira Opens Up About Her Split With Gerard Piqué In Racy GQ Photoshoot

"My Way Of Healing": Shakira Opens Up About Her Split With Gerard Piqué In Racy GQ Photoshoot

"My Way Of Healing": Shakira Opens Up About Her Split With Gerard Piqué In Racy GQ Photoshoot

"My Way Of Healing": Shakira Opens Up About Her Split With Gerard Piqué In Racy GQ Photoshoot

"My Way Of Healing": Shakira Opens Up About Her Split With Gerard Piqué In Racy GQ Photoshoot

Michelle Tian

Michelle Tian

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast.

Michelle Tian

Michelle Tian

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast.

Donata Leskauskaite

Donata Leskauskaite

Author, BoredPanda staff

Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

Donata Leskauskaite

Donata Leskauskaite

Author, BoredPanda staff

Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

