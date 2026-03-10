Happy birthday to Sharon Stone , Jon Hamm , and Carrie Underwood ! March 10 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 American Actress and Producer Sharon Stone, 68 The American actress Sharon Stone, born on March 10, 1958, captivated audiences with her powerful performances and striking screen presence. Stone gained international fame for her iconic roles in films like Basic Instinct and for her Golden Globe-winning performance in Casino.



Little-known fact: Stone was considered exceptionally gifted as a child, boasting a reported IQ of 154 and starting second grade at only five years old.

#2 American Actor and Director Jon Hamm, 55 Commanding a powerful screen presence, American actor Jon Hamm is renowned for his compelling portrayal of complex characters. He achieved widespread fame as Don Draper in the acclaimed series Mad Men, a role that earned him numerous awards and cemented his status as a leading man. Hamm has also made significant contributions to film with roles in projects like Top Gun: Maverick.



Little-known fact: His very first acting role was playing Winnie-the-Pooh in a first-grade school production.

#3 American Singer-Songwriter Carrie Underwood, 43 With a powerful vocal range and commanding stage presence, Carrie Underwood emerged as an American country singer and songwriter after winning American Idol. She quickly solidified her place in music with multi-platinum albums and numerous chart-topping singles. Her career further expanded into hosting and a successful fitness apparel line.



Little-known fact: Before her musical rise, Carrie Underwood worked at a petrol station and a hotel.

#4 American Actress and Director Olivia Wilde, 42 An American actress and filmmaker, Olivia Wilde rose to prominence through her role as Dr. Remy "Thirteen" Hadley on the hit series House. Wilde is also acclaimed for her directorial debut with the film Booksmart and her subsequent work behind the camera.



Little-known fact: Olivia Wilde's professional surname, adopted in high school, is a tribute to Irish author Oscar Wilde, honoring her family's literary ties.

#5 American Actor, Producer, and Martial Artist Chuck Norris, 86 An iconic American martial artist and actor, Chuck Norris, born March 10, 1940, gained global fame for his rigorous fighting style. He is widely recognized for his starring role in the action series Walker, Texas Ranger. Beyond acting, Norris established the Chun Kuk Do martial arts discipline.



Little-known fact: Before turning to acting, Chuck Norris was an instructor to celebrities like Steve McQueen and Priscilla Presley.

#6 American Rapper and Producer Timbaland, 54 American record producer Timbaland rose to prominence shaping the sound of R&B and hip-hop with his distinctive "stuttering" rhythmic style. He has produced chart-topping hits for numerous artists, including Aaliyah, Missy Elliott, and Justin Timberlake. Additionally, he co-created the popular webcast series Verzuz.



Little-known fact: He was accidentally shot at age 14, leading him to learn DJ skills while partially paralyzed.

#7 American Singer, Songwriter, and Record Producer Robin Thicke, 49 An American singer-songwriter, Robin Thicke is recognized for his soulful R&B sound and charismatic stage presence. He rose to international fame with his diamond-certified hit single “Blurred Lines” in 2013. Thicke also boasts a successful career as a record producer and has notably served as a judge on The Masked Singer.



Little-known fact: Before his performing career, Robin Thicke wrote and produced songs for numerous artists, including Michael Jackson and Christina Aguilera.

#8 American Actress and Singer-Songwriter Emily Osment, 34 An American actress and singer, Emily Jordan Osment rose to prominence playing Lilly Truscott on the popular Disney Channel series Hannah Montana. She later showcased her comedic skills as Gabi Diamond in the Freeform series Young & Hungry and earned acclaim for her role in The Kominsky Method. Osment continues to act, currently appearing in Young Sheldon and Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage.



Little-known fact: Emily Osment currently records and performs music under the alias Bluebiird.

#9 American Live Streamer Dr Disrespect, 44 Dominating the digital arena, American live streamer Dr Disrespect captivates audiences with his over-the-top persona and fierce competitive spirit. He rose to prominence streaming popular battle royale games, earning multiple Streamer of the Year awards.



His signature mullet and mirrored sunglasses are instantly recognizable to fans worldwide.



Little-known fact: Before his streaming fame, Herschel "Guy" Beahm IV worked as a level designer for Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare at Sledgehammer Games.

#10 Canadian-American Comedian and Actor Thomas Middleditch, 44 Canadian actor Thomas Steven Middleditch, known for his unique comedic timing and improvisational skills, has graced both television and film. He is best recognized for his leading role in HBO's Silicon Valley and his voice work in animated features.



Little-known fact: Before acting, Thomas Middleditch's first job was performing in Canadian Heritage Plays in his hometown.

