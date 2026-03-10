Who Is Chuck Norris? Chuck Norris is an American martial artist and actor, recognized for his stoic on-screen presence and formidable fighting skills. He embodies a disciplined approach to action films and television. His breakout moment arrived with his iconic portrayal of Cordell Walker in the hit CBS series Walker, Texas Ranger. The show captivated audiences with its blend of martial arts and Western justice, making him a household name.

Full Name Chuck Norris Gender Male Height 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) Relationship Status Married to Gena O’Kelley Net Worth $70 million Nationality American Ethnicity Irish American, Cherokee American, English American, German American Education North Torrance High School Father Ray Dee Norris Mother Wilma Lee Scarberry Norris Siblings Wieland Norris, Aaron Norris Kids Mike Norris, Eric Norris, Dina Norris, Dakota Alan Norris, Danilee Kelly Norris

Early Life and Education Born Carlos Ray Norris in Ryan, Oklahoma, Chuck Norris experienced a challenging childhood marked by his parents’ divorce and financial hardship. His mother, Wilma, largely raised him and his two younger brothers. He attended North Torrance High School in California, where he was an introverted student before enlisting in the US Air Force. It was during his military service in South Korea that Norris first discovered and dedicated himself to martial arts.

Notable Relationships Chuck Norris had a long first marriage to Dianne Holechek, which lasted over three decades. He married Gena O’Kelley in November 1998, and they have been together since. Norris shares five children: Mike, Eric, and Dina from previous relationships, and twins Dakota Alan and Danilee Kelly with Gena O’Kelley.

Career Highlights Chuck Norris established himself as a prominent martial artist and actor, starring in action films like The Way of the Dragon alongside Bruce Lee. He later found enduring success in the CBS television series Walker, Texas Ranger, which ran for eight seasons. Beyond acting, Norris founded his own martial art discipline, Chun Kuk Do, promoting its principles of integrity and self-improvement. He also co-founded Kickstart Kids, a charitable organization providing martial arts training to middle-school students. His career achievements include holding the Professional Middleweight Karate Champion title for six consecutive years, and earning a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1989.