Who Is Timbaland? Timbaland is an American record producer, songwriter, and rapper, celebrated for his innovative “stuttering” rhythmic style. His distinctive sound shaped contemporary R&B and hip-hop, influencing a generation of artists. His mainstream breakthrough arrived in 1996, producing the majority of Aaliyah’s album One in a Million and Ginuwine’s debut, Ginuwine…the Bachelor. These projects featured major hits like “If Your Girl Only Knew” and “Pony,” establishing his sought-after production expertise.

Full Name Timbaland Gender Male Height 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm) Relationship Status Married to Monique Idlett Mosley Net Worth $85 million Nationality American Ethnicity African American Education Salem High School of Virginia Beach Father Garland Mosley Mother Latrice Mosley Siblings Sebastian Mosley, Courtney Rashon Kids Reign Mosley, Demetrius Idllet, Frankie Idllet

Early Life and Education Timothy Zachery Mosley was born on March 10, 1972, in Norfolk, Virginia, to Latrice, who managed a homeless shelter, and Garland Mosley, an Amtrak employee. He grew up alongside his younger brother, Sebastian, and sister, Courtney Rashon. He graduated from Salem High School of Virginia Beach and was known as “DJ Timmy Tim” while performing as a DJ. An accidental shooting at age 14 left him partially paralyzed for nine months, during which he learned to DJ with his left hand. Singer Missy Elliott later heard his material, leading to a pivotal collaboration.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Timbaland’s public life, most notably his marriage to Monique Idlett Mosley. The couple tied the knot in 2008. Timbaland and Monique co-parent their daughter, Reign, along with Monique’s two sons, Demetrius and Frankie Idllet, from a previous relationship, whom Timbaland publicly acknowledged as his own. Despite past divorce filings, they have reportedly reconciled and remain together.

Career Highlights Timbaland’s career took off with his production work on Aaliyah’s album One in a Million and Ginuwine’s Ginuwine…the Bachelor in 1996. He continued to craft multi-platinum hits for artists like Missy Elliott, Jay-Z, and Justin Timberlake. His single “Give It To Me,” featuring Nelly Furtado and Justin Timberlake, topped the Billboard Hot 100 in 2007. Beyond producing, Timbaland launched his own record labels, Beat Club in 2001 and Mosley Music Group in 2006. Through these ventures, he signed successful artists such as Nelly Furtado and OneRepublic. Timbaland has collected four Grammy Awards from 22 nominations, reflecting his sustained impact on the music industry.