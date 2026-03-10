Who Is Thomas Middleditch? Thomas Steven Middleditch is a Canadian actor and comedian, recognized for his distinctive comedic timing. His improvisational skills often elevate his memorable on-screen performances. He gained widespread public recognition as Richard Hendricks in the HBO series Silicon Valley. This leading role earned him a Primetime Emmy Award nomination, solidifying his stature in modern television comedy.

Full Name Thomas Steven Middleditch Gender Male Relationship Status Divorced Nationality Canadian Ethnicity White Education University of Victoria, George Brown Theatre School, The Second City, iO Theater

Early Life and Education Born in Nelson, British Columbia, Thomas Middleditch discovered a passion for performance early on. His British parents nurtured his creative interests, allowing him to explore theater in his hometown. He briefly attended the University of Victoria for theater before moving to Toronto and later Chicago, where he honed his craft at renowned institutions like The Second City and iO Theater.

Notable Relationships Thomas Middleditch married costume designer Mollie Gates in 2015, a union that garnered public attention. The couple’s relationship was often noted in entertainment circles. They divorced in 2021, and Middleditch has no publicly known children. He has not confirmed another partner since their separation.

Career Highlights Thomas Middleditch anchored the acclaimed HBO series Silicon Valley as Richard Hendricks, a role that earned him a Primetime Emmy Award nomination. His nuanced portrayal skillfully blended tech satire with compelling character-driven humor. Beyond his acting, he launched the Netflix improv special Middleditch and Schwartz, showcasing his spontaneous comedic brilliance. He also lent his voice to animated hits such as Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie.