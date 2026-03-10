Who Is Dr Disrespect? Herschel “Guy” Beahm IV is an American live streamer, celebrated for his over-the-top Dr Disrespect persona and dynamic online presence. His bombastic character and high-octane gaming style have cultivated a loyal global following in the streaming world. He gained widespread attention streaming popular battle royale titles such as H1Z1 and PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds on Twitch. This early success earned him multiple Streamer of the Year awards, solidifying his status.

Full Name Herschel “Guy” Beahm IV Gender Male Height 6 feet 8 inches (203 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $10 million Nationality American Education California State Polytechnic University, Pomona Kids Alana Beahm

Early Life and Education Born on March 10, 1982, in Encinitas, California, Herschel “Guy” Beahm IV, an only child, developed an early passion for video games, often bonding with his grandfather over PC and NES titles. He later attended California State Polytechnic University, Pomona, graduating with a BS in Marketing Management. There, Beahm played NCAA Division II basketball and honed his distinctive trash-talking style during intense Halo 2 sessions.

Notable Relationships Herschel “Guy” Beahm IV is married to his wife, publicly known as Mrs. Assassin. Their union, established around 2013, faced a significant public challenge when Beahm admitted to infidelity in 2017. The couple shares a daughter, Alana Beahm, affectionately known as Baby Disrespect in streams. Mrs. Assassin maintains a low public profile, yet actively supports her husband’s professional endeavors.

Career Highlights An American live streamer, Dr Disrespect carved his niche within the competitive battle royale genre. He dominated titles like H1Z1 and PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, consistently drawing hundreds of thousands of concurrent viewers to his high-production streams. Beyond his dynamic online presence, Beahm contributed to game development as a level designer for Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare. He also co-founded Midnight Society, an innovative game studio focused on creating new IP. To date, Dr Disrespect has collected multiple Streamer of the Year awards, including two prestigious honors from the Esports Industry Awards, solidifying his influence in online gaming culture.