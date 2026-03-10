Who Is Olivia Wilde? Olivia Jane Cockburn is an American actress, director, and screenwriter, known for her thoughtful performances and distinctive vision behind the camera. Her work often explores complex female characters and societal themes. She first gained widespread notice for her role as Dr. Remy “Thirteen” Hadley on the medical drama series House. This pivotal role on the popular show quickly established her as a prominent figure in television.

Full Name Olivia Jane Cockburn Gender Female Height 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $10 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Georgetown Day School, Phillips Academy, Gaiety School of Acting Father Andrew Cockburn Mother Leslie Redlich Cockburn Siblings Chloe Cockburn, Charlie Cockburn Kids Otis Alexander Sudeikis, Daisy Josephine Sudeikis

Early Life and Education Olivia Jane Cockburn was born in New York City, growing up in Washington, D.C., with journalist parents Andrew and Leslie Cockburn. Her childhood involved summers in Ireland, reflecting her dual American and Irish citizenship. She attended Georgetown Day School and Phillips Academy, graduating in 2002. After deferring enrollment to Bard College, she honed her craft at the Gaiety School of Acting in Dublin, pursuing her early interest in acting.

Notable Relationships As of early 2026, Olivia Wilde is not married and is focusing on her career and family. She was previously married to Italian filmmaker Tao Ruspoli from 2003 to 2011, having eloped at 19 years old. Wilde was also engaged to actor Jason Sudeikis from 2013 to 2020, with whom she shares two children, Otis Alexander Sudeikis and Daisy Josephine Sudeikis. Their co-parenting relationship has reportedly found a peaceful rhythm in recent years.

Career Highlights Olivia Wilde cemented her status as a director with the critically acclaimed teen comedy Booksmart in 2019. The film garnered significant praise and won an Independent Spirit Award for Best First Feature. Beyond directing, Wilde gained early recognition for her acting, notably as Dr. Remy “Thirteen” Hadley on the long-running medical drama House from 2007 to 2012. She has also appeared in films like Tron: Legacy and Cowboys & Aliens. More recently, Wilde directed the psychological thriller Don’t Worry Darling in 2022, which also featured her in a supporting role. She has an upcoming film, The Invite, slated for 2026.