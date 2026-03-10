Who Is Emily Osment? Emily Jordan Osment is an American actress, singer, and songwriter known for her versatile performances across television and film. Her career began early, establishing her as a recognizable face in youth entertainment. She first gained widespread public attention co-starring as Lilly Truscott on the hit Disney Channel series Hannah Montana. The show’s immense popularity launched Osment into a global spotlight, setting the stage for a lasting presence in Hollywood.

Full Name Emily Jordan Osment Gender Female Height 5 feet 3 inches (160 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $3 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Occidental College Father Michael Eugene Osment Mother Theresa Osment Siblings Haley Joel Osment

Early Life and Education Born and raised in Los Angeles, California, Emily Jordan Osment grew up in a family deeply connected to the entertainment world; her father, Michael Eugene Osment, is an actor, and her older brother is Oscar-nominated actor Haley Joel Osment. She was raised as a Roman Catholic. Osment attended Chandler Elementary School in Pasadena before pursuing higher education at Occidental College. Her early interest in performing was evident from appearing in commercials at a young age, a path that foreshadowed her future career.

Notable Relationships Emily Osment’s romantic life has included several public relationships over the years, most recently culminating in a brief marriage to Jack Anthony. They became engaged in June 2023 and married in October 2024, before Osment filed for divorce in March 2025, which was finalized on March 10, 2025. Before her marriage to Anthony, Osment dated actor Jimmy Tatro from 2013 to 2015 and was in a relationship with Jim Gilbert from 2016 to early 2021. She has no children and is currently single.

Career Highlights Emily Osment built a notable career through pivotal roles, most famously as Lilly Truscott in the Disney Channel series Hannah Montana, which ran for four seasons. This role cemented her status as a prominent young actress and led to her appearance in Hannah Montana: The Movie. Beyond her Disney years, Osment expanded into adult comedy, notably starring as Gabi Diamond in the Freeform series Young & Hungry, which spanned five seasons and earned her three Teen Choice Award nominations. She also took on the recurring role of Theresa in the Netflix comedy-drama The Kominsky Method, garnering two Screen Actors Guild Award nominations for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series. Osment also ventured into music, releasing the EP All the Right Wrongs and the album Fight or Flight, and currently records under the alias Bluebiird. She continues her acting work as Mandy McAllister in the CBS sitcom Young Sheldon and its spin-off series Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage.