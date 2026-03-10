Who Is Sharon Stone? Sharon Vonne Stone is an American actress, recognized for her captivating portrayals of strong, often mysterious women. Her distinctive on-screen presence has made her a compelling figure in Hollywood for decades. Stone rose to international prominence with her electrifying role as Catherine Tramell in the 1992 erotic thriller Basic Instinct. This breakout performance established her as a major star, generating significant public and critical discussion.

Full Name Sharon Vonne Stone Gender Female Height 5 feet 8 inches (173 cm) Relationship Status Dating Enzo Cursio Net Worth $25 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Saegertown High School, Edinboro University of Pennsylvania Father Joseph William Stone II Mother Dorothy Marie Lawson Stone Siblings Michael Stone, Kelly Stone, Patrick Joseph Stone Kids Roan Joseph Bronstein, Laird Vonne Stone, Quinn Kelly Stone

Early Life and Education Growing up in Meadville, Pennsylvania, Sharon Vonne Stone was the second of four children to Dorothy and Joseph Stone. Displaying an exceptional intellect with a reported IQ of 154, she entered the second grade at just five years old. She graduated from Saegertown High School in 1975 and later attended Edinboro University of Pennsylvania on a creative writing scholarship. Stone temporarily left college to pursue modeling in New York City, before returning to complete her degree in 2016.

Notable Relationships Sharon Stone has been linked to several prominent figures, including an ongoing relationship with Enzo Cursio since 2018. Previously, she was married to journalist Phil Bronstein from 1998 to 2004, and to television producer Michael Greenburg from 1984 to 1990. Stone is a mother to three adopted sons: Roan Joseph Bronstein, Laird Vonne Stone, and Quinn Kelly Stone. She co-parents Roan with her former husband, Phil Bronstein, embracing her role as a single mother to her children.

Career Highlights Sharon Stone achieved a career-defining role in the 1992 erotic thriller Basic Instinct, which garnered widespread attention and solidified her status as a Hollywood icon. She then earned a Golden Globe Award for her critically acclaimed performance in Martin Scorsese’s 1995 crime drama Casino. Beyond her acting, Stone actively champions various philanthropic causes, notably advocating for HIV/AIDS research and global education initiatives. She has also been recognized with a Primetime Emmy Award for her guest appearance in The Practice.