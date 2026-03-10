Who Is Jon Hamm? Jon Hamm is an American actor celebrated for his commanding presence and versatile performances across genres. His nuanced interpretations often bring depth to complex characters. He rose to prominence portraying Don Draper in the critically acclaimed Mad Men series, earning widespread recognition and multiple awards for his magnetic portrayal. Hamm is also recognized for his distinctive baritone voice.

Full Name Jonathan Daniel Hamm Gender Male Height 6 feet 1 inch (185 cm) Relationship Status Married to Anna Osceola Net Worth $45 million Nationality American Ethnicity German, English, French, Irish American Education University of Missouri Father Daniel Hamm Mother Deborah Garner Hamm

Early Life and Education A St. Louis native, Jon Hamm faced early personal tragedy after his parents divorced when he was two; his mother, Deborah Garner Hamm, died when he was ten. He then lived with his father, Daniel Hamm, who passed away when Hamm was twenty years old. He attended John Burroughs School, where he developed an interest in acting through school plays, before earning a Bachelor of Arts in English from the University of Missouri.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Jon Hamm’s public life, notably his long-term partnership with Jennifer Westfeldt from 1997 to 2015. More recently, his connection with Anna Osceola garnered attention. Hamm married actress Anna Osceola in June 2023 at Anderson Canyon in Big Sur, California, a location significant from his Mad Men finale. The couple does not have children.

Career Highlights Jon Hamm’s defining role as Don Draper in the Mad Men series earned him widespread critical acclaim and numerous accolades. His performance secured a Primetime Emmy Award and two Golden Globe Awards for Best Actor. Beyond the small screen, Hamm has expanded his career with notable supporting roles in films such as The Town and Top Gun: Maverick. He also contributes to animated projects and has a significant endorsement deal with Mercedes-Benz.