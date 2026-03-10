Who Is Robin Thicke? Robin Alan Thicke is an American singer, songwriter, and record producer, celebrated for his smooth R&B vocals and genre-blending sound. He possesses dual American and Canadian citizenship, reflecting his family roots. His breakout moment arrived with the 2013 single “Blurred Lines,” which became a global phenomenon, topping charts and receiving diamond certification. This hit track solidified his place in contemporary pop culture, making him a household name.

Full Name Robin Alan Thicke Gender Male Height 6 feet 2 inches (188 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $10 million Nationality American, Canadian Ethnicity English, Irish, Scottish, Norwegian, Welsh, Dutch Education N/A Father Alan Thicke Mother Gloria Loring Siblings Brennan Thicke, Carter Thicke Kids Julian Fuego Thicke, Mia Love Geary, Lola Thicke, Luca Thicke

Early Life and Education Born in Los Angeles, California, Robin Thicke grew up surrounded by music and entertainment. His father, Alan Thicke, was a renowned Canadian actor, and his mother, Gloria Loring, an American singer and actress.

He taught himself to play piano at age twelve and by sixteen was writing and producing songs for other R&B artists. Thicke signed with Interscope Records at sixteen, launching a career that showcased his talent as both a performer and a behind-the-scenes creative force.

Notable Relationships Robin Thicke is married to April Love Geary, with whom he shares three children: Mia Love, Lola, and Luca. Their wedding took place in May 2025. Earlier in his career, Thicke was married to actress Paula Patton from 2005 until their divorce in 2015. They co-parent their son, Julian Fuego Thicke.

Career Highlights Robin Thicke achieved significant commercial success with his sixth studio album, Blurred Lines, and its eponymous lead single. The track “Blurred Lines” became a worldwide hit, reaching number one on the Billboard Hot 100 and earning diamond certification. His second studio album, The Evolution of Robin Thicke, released in 2006, marked his commercial breakthrough, debuting at number five on the Billboard 200 and achieving platinum status. The album produced the hit single “Lost Without U.” Thicke also serves as a panelist on FOX’s popular reality singing competition, The Masked Singer.