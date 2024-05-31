Taylor Swift Pregnancy Rumor Based On Viral Clip Sparks Body-Shaming Debate

ADVERTISEMENT

Once again, a female celebrity’s body has been intensely scrutinized on social media, with Taylor Swift becoming the latest victim of pregnancy rumors based on a few-second clip of her performing at one of her concerts.

A handful of videos of the songstress performing Delicate during her Eras Tour concert in Lisbon, Portugal, have been circulating on social media this week.

Her Roberto Cavalli jumpsuit highlighted her silhouette, leading to speculation about her stomach's shape.

Experts explain it's normal for women not to have completely flat stomachs due to natural body composition and reproductive anatomy.

During her performance, Taylor was wearing a Roberto Cavalli one-legged jumpsuit featuring a black sheer sleeve, glittering material, and a three-dimensional embroidered snake motif winding from the bottom of her leg to the top of her neck.

As a result of the Grammy Award winner’s costume being tight, highlighting her silhouette from every angle, concert-goers, fans, and critics alike were quick to notice the shape of her stomach, which wasn’t completely flat.

Taylor Swift’s concert costumes sparked pregnancy rumors

Image credits: Xavi Torrent/TAS24/Getty Images

Image credits: SeedOilDsrspctr

Swifties also shared clips of the starlet’s Versace crystal-embroidered bodysuit, which furthered pregnancy speculations.

Full disclosure: it is perfectly normal for women not to have completely flat stomachs due to natural variations in body composition and reproductive anatomy.

As per Marci R.D. and The Siasat Daily – Archive, unlike men, women’s bodies are designed to accommodate reproductive organs like the uterus, which naturally requires some space in the lower abdomen.

It is perfectly normal for women not to have completely flat stomachs due to natural variations in body composition and reproductive anatomy

This anatomical difference, along with the need for extra padding to protect these organs, results in a slight protrusion in the abdominal area.

Additionally, the natural distribution of body fat, which begins during adolescence, is partly directed to the lower abdomen to support potential childbearing, making a perfectly flat stomach rare and often unattainable without extreme measures.

However, with pregnancy rumors continuing to grow on social media, Dr. Annie, an ObGyn (obstetrics and gynecology doctor), stitched a TikTok video to weigh in on the speculations.

Image credits: givemethefame8

“I’m watching the threads people are debating is she or isn’t she,” Annie said in her video. “Some people are saying this is so rude.”

She continued: “Why is everyone trying to scrutinize this poor woman’s body?

“She may just be bloated.”

Unlike men, women’s bodies are designed to accommodate reproductive organs like the uterus

The doctor concluded: “I would weigh in and solve this debate once and for all.

“Do I, in my experience, believe that she is pregnant based on what I see on the video?

“The answer is clear-cut: there is no doubt about it.”

“You cannot tell from a video whether or not a woman is pregnant.

“Period, end of discussion.”

The 34-year-old Cruel Summer hitmaker has been in a public relationship with 34-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce since September 2023.

“She most definitely is just bloated,” a reader commented

