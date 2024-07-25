ADVERTISEMENT

Whether you’re a die-hard swiftie or roll your eyes with every Taylor Swift headline, you can’t deny that the pop superstar has earned her status based on merit. Love or hate her, it doesn’t matter at this point — she’s genuinely reached the icon ranks.

Despite her fame, Swift is an extremely easy target for funny commentary and hilarious memes. Indeed, the internet is lit with captions, articles, and memorabilia poking fun at what probably is the biggest star of our generation. We, too, couldn’t resist the temptation and brought you some of the funniest Taylor Swift memes that we thought were too brilliant not to share.