Whether you’re a die-hard swiftie or roll your eyes with every Taylor Swift headline, you can’t deny that the pop superstar has earned her status based on merit. Love or hate her, it doesn’t matter at this point — she’s genuinely reached the icon ranks.
Despite her fame, Swift is an extremely easy target for funny commentary and hilarious memes. Indeed, the internet is lit with captions, articles, and memorabilia poking fun at what probably is the biggest star of our generation. We, too, couldn’t resist the temptation and brought you some of the funniest Taylor Swift memes that we thought were too brilliant not to share.
What’s With Taylor Swift and All the Environmental Talk?
Because of Taylor Swift’s jet-setting prominence and influence, environmentalists are on close watch. Carbon Market Watch projects that in 2022 alone, Swift private jet usage amounted to an estimated 8,300 tonnes of carbon emissions — that’s about 1,800 times the average human’s annual emissions, or 576 times that of the average American and about 1,000 times that of the average European (1).
While Taylor Swift may be the talk of the town, the environmental issue is way bigger than her stardom. Benja Faecks and Eleanor Scott of Carbon Market Watch stress that regardless of the celebrity, there is an urgent need “to reduce the disproportionate environmental impact of high-polluting activities, such as flying, to safeguard the future of our shared planet.” Swift’s lifestyle only highlights the fact that we need fast climate action right now.
5 Facts That Prove Taylor Swift Is the Biggest Music Star of All Time
- The “Eras” tour is on its way to being the highest-grossing music tour ever. The 131-date tour is estimated to rake in $1.4 billion when it ends next year. It also has a combined projected $5 billion spending impact on host cities, reports Christina Pazzanese in her 2023 feature for The Harvard Gazette (2).
- Swift is the only female artist with four albums in the top 10. Pezzanese notices that since Billboard created a definitive all-compassing list in 1966, only Swift has held the unique spot.
- Swift’s album count is insanely impressive. Grace Glover, a journalist for The Regional, notes in her 2023 feature that the young pop star already has 10 original studio albums, two re-recorded studio albums, 4 extended plays, three live albums, and 19 other minor works (3). Of these albums, four have already reached platinum status.
- Swift is historically the world’s top artist. As of February 2024, Hugh McIntyre of Forbes reported that the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry dubbed Swift the No. 1 artist for the fourth year (4). She’s the only artist to earn that spot consecutively.
- Swift masterfully straddles multiple musical genres, and her versatility is commendable. According to musical experts at the School of Music and Dance at the University of Oregon, Swift can smoothly navigate through and switch between genres like country, pop, and indie folk (5). Such an ability is challenging to master, yet she did it and managed to still sound like “Taylor.”
Taylor Swift’s Brand of Music Is All Our Emotions Expressed
While there’s nothing extraordinary about the words and phrases Swift uses in her songs, she can touch the souls of billions worldwide. There lies the power of her lyrical genius — keeping emotions relatable, universal, and authentic.
Reporter Angela Haupt of Time explains in her 2024 feature that Swift’s vulnerability makes listeners feel vulnerable. She alludes to usually unspoken and unaddressed themes, like “eating disorders, depression, and self-doubt in her music — and that can grant permission for some people to feel like they’re able to do the same. (6)”
Haupt further explains that Swift’s words are also highly memorable in their simplicity. Swift sings of hard-hitting emotions, thrilling or traumatic situations, and feelings, and they are etched in our memory. Since Swift’s music often speaks of pain, we remember our own pain and relate to her words.
