Whether you’re a die-hard swiftie or roll your eyes with every Taylor Swift headline, you can’t deny that the pop superstar has earned her status based on merit. Love or hate her, it doesn’t matter at this point — she’s genuinely reached the icon ranks. 

Despite her fame, Swift is an extremely easy target for funny commentary and hilarious memes. Indeed, the internet is lit with captions, articles, and memorabilia poking fun at what probably is the biggest star of our generation. We, too, couldn’t resist the temptation and brought you some of the funniest Taylor Swift memes that we thought were too brilliant not to share.

#1

“You Look Like My Next Mistake”

A Taylor Swift meme featuring two parts. The top part shows a math problem asking to find the length of the graph of a vector function, given as 𝑅 ⃗ ( 𝑡 ) = ⟨ 2 𝑡 , 𝑡 2 , 2 3 𝑡 3 ⟩ ,   𝑡 ∈ [ 0 , 1 ] R (t)=⟨2t,t 2 , 3 2 ​ t 3 ⟩,t∈[0,1]. The bottom part features a well-known scene of a woman (resembling Taylor Swift) in a black dress with arms spread out, and the text "YOU LOOK LIKE" at the top of the image and "MY NEXT MISTAKE" at the bottom. The meme humorously implies that attempting the math problem could be a regrettable decision.

technocrat_13 Report

#2

It’s a Quick Flight Down South

A Taylor Swift meme consisting of a background featuring a picturesque mountain landscape with a calm lake. On the left side, there is an acoustic guitar. To the right of the guitar, there is a cartoonish plane with flames coming out of the engines and a picture of a woman (resembling Taylor Swift) on the plane. The text at the top reads, "Taylor Swift when she drops her pick in her guitar," humorously implying that losing a guitar pick inside a guitar is as dramatic as a plane crash.

MikeTythonChicken Report

#3

An Accidental Discovery

A Taylor Swift meme showing an illustration of the ancient Indian mathematician Aryabhata, who is depicted with a serious expression, wearing traditional attire and a beaded necklace. In the background, there is a depiction of Earth, a satellite, and a space scene. The text above the image reads, "Aryabhatta accidentally discovered zero by mistake when he was trying to rate Taylor Swift albums," humorously suggesting that his discovery of the number zero was unintended while rating albums.

reddit.com Report

What’s With Taylor Swift and All the Environmental Talk? 

Because of Taylor Swift’s jet-setting prominence and influence, environmentalists are on close watch. Carbon Market Watch projects that in 2022 alone, Swift private jet usage amounted to an estimated 8,300 tonnes of carbon emissions — that’s about 1,800 times the average human’s annual emissions, or 576 times that of the average American and about 1,000 times that of the average European (1). 

While Taylor Swift may be the talk of the town, the environmental issue is way bigger than her stardom. Benja Faecks and Eleanor Scott of Carbon Market Watch stress that regardless of the celebrity, there is an urgent need “to reduce the disproportionate environmental impact of high-polluting activities, such as flying, to safeguard the future of our shared planet.” Swift’s lifestyle only highlights the fact that we need fast climate action right now.

#4

“All While I Am Trying To Be a Good Global Citizen”

A Taylor Swift meme featuring two wrestlers in a dramatic scene. The wrestler in the foreground, representing "Me recycling and driving as little as possible," appears distressed. The wrestler behind him, representing "Taylor Swift emitting 138 tons of CO2 emissions in 3 months," looks menacing and is partially illuminated in a dark, smoky environment. The meme humorously contrasts individual environmental efforts with the large-scale emissions attributed to Taylor Swift.

Psyfreakpt Report

#5

What If She Was Just Using AI All Along?

A Taylor Swift meme featuring a close-up of a woman (resembling Taylor Swift) wiping a tear from her eye, looking emotional. She is wearing a red and black floral dress and has her hair in a ponytail. The text above the image reads, "The lyrics on her new album sound like AI," humorously implying that the emotional response is due to criticism of her album's lyrics sounding artificial or computer-generated.

SwaddledInAwesome Report

5 Facts That Prove Taylor Swift Is the Biggest Music Star of All Time


  1. The “Eras” tour is on its way to being the highest-grossing music tour ever. The 131-date tour is estimated to rake in $1.4 billion when it ends next year. It also has a combined projected $5 billion spending impact on host cities, reports Christina Pazzanese in her 2023 feature for The Harvard Gazette (2).
  2. Swift is the only female artist with four albums in the top 10. Pezzanese notices that since Billboard created a definitive all-compassing list in 1966, only Swift has held the unique spot.
  3. Swift’s album count is insanely impressive. Grace Glover, a journalist for The Regional, notes in her 2023 feature that the young pop star already has 10 original studio albums, two re-recorded studio albums, 4 extended plays, three live albums, and 19 other minor works (3). Of these albums, four have already reached platinum status.
  4. Swift is historically the world’s top artist. As of February 2024, Hugh McIntyre of Forbes reported that the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry dubbed Swift the No. 1 artist for the fourth year (4). She’s the only artist to earn that spot consecutively.
  5. Swift masterfully straddles multiple musical genres, and her versatility is commendable. According to musical experts at the School of Music and Dance at the University of Oregon, Swift can smoothly navigate through and switch between genres like country, pop, and indie folk (5). Such an ability is challenging to master, yet she did it and managed to still sound like “Taylor.”
#6

“Because She Can...”

A Taylor Swift meme featuring a private jet flying in a clear blue sky. Below the jet, there is a superimposed image of an acorn. The text above the image reads, "Taylor Swift on her way to end a police officer's career," humorously suggesting that Taylor Swift's influence or actions have significant impacts.

reddit.com  Report

#7

“How Taylor Swift Goes to Bed”

A Taylor Swift meme featuring the interior of a home with a staircase. A large passenger airplane is humorously edited to appear as if it is navigating through the hallway, heading up the stairs. The text above the image reads, "Taylor Swift on her way to bed," humorously implying that her journey to bed is as elaborate and grand as a plane flight.

roodeeMental Report

#8

“Everyone Waiting for Swift to Pull an Andy on Travis”

A Taylor Swift meme featuring a scene from an animated movie. The image shows a character labeled "Taylor Swift" holding up a toy character labeled "Travis Kelce." The perspective is from below, looking up at the characters in a playful, dramatic pose.

duckduckbananas Report

Taylor Swift’s Brand of Music Is All Our Emotions Expressed

While there’s nothing extraordinary about the words and phrases Swift uses in her songs, she can touch the souls of billions worldwide. There lies the power of her lyrical genius — keeping emotions relatable, universal, and authentic. 

Reporter Angela Haupt of Time explains in her 2024 feature that Swift’s vulnerability makes listeners feel vulnerable. She alludes to usually unspoken and unaddressed themes, like “eating disorders, depression, and self-doubt in her music — and that can grant permission for some people to feel like they’re able to do the same. (6)”

Haupt further explains that Swift’s words are also highly memorable in their simplicity. Swift sings of hard-hitting emotions, thrilling or traumatic situations, and feelings, and they are etched in our memory. Since Swift’s music often speaks of pain, we remember our own pain and relate to her words. 

#9

They Have Swifties Locked In

A Taylor Swift meme featuring a famous handshake scene. Two muscular arms are engaged in a firm handshake. The arm on the left is labeled "Her Executives," and the arm on the right is labeled "Taylor Swift." Above their handshake, the text reads, "Getting every possible dollar from her fans," humorously suggesting a mutual agreement or collaboration in maximizing revenue from fans.

reddit.com Report

#10

The Sweet Revenge

A Taylor Swift meme featuring Taylor Swift holding a Grammy award, smiling, and standing at a microphone. The text at the top of the image reads, "WHEN YOU WIN YOUR 10TH GRAMMY," and the text at the bottom reads, "AND KANYE IS BEGGING FOR MONEY ON TWITTER." The meme humorously contrasts Taylor Swift's success with Kanye West's financial struggles, as depicted in a hypothetical scenario.

TheKenEvans Report

#11

Fourth of July Banter

A Taylor Swift meme featuring a humorous Twitter exchange between Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran. The top part shows a tweet from Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) with a photo of Ed Sheeran wearing a red coat and sunglasses, holding a small American flag. The tweet reads, "When @edsheeran shows up for the 4th of July in a red coat because he just can't let it go." Below this is Ed Sheeran's (@edsheeran) reply, which reads, "@taylorswift13 I don't even know what you're celebrating I just turned up for the free booze."

Brettebear Report

#12

“I’m The Girl Who Rarely Has a Boyfriend...”

A Taylor Swift meme featuring two parts. The top part shows a magazine photo of Taylor Swift with a quote that reads, "I'm not the girl who always has a boyfriend. I'm the girl who rarely has a boyfriend." The bottom part shows a Google search with the autocomplete suggestions for "Taylor Swift and," displaying a list of various names, implying numerous relationships.

xXGeko1Xx Report

#13

Taylor Swift's Response:

A Taylor Swift meme showing a clear blue sky with a message written in skywriting. The text in the sky says, "GO [censored] YOURSELF," with the censored portion blacked out. Above the image, the caption reads, "Taylor Swift responding to all of the airplane jokes," humorously implying that this is how she would react to jokes about her frequent airplane usage.

PrettyCoolTim Report

#14

Carbon Footprint Is a Problem

A Taylor Swift meme with four panels showing aerial views of luxurious houses, each labeled with the name of a celebrity. The top left panel shows a modern white mansion labeled "Beyonce," the top right panel shows a large villa-style house labeled "Rihanna," the bottom left panel shows a sprawling estate labeled "Lady GaGa," and the bottom right panel shows an industrial scene with smokestacks emitting thick plumes of smoke labeled "Taylor Swift." The text above the image reads, "Incredible houses that some of the biggest stars call home," humorously contrasting the other celebrities' homes with an industrial setting for Taylor Swift.

PrettyCoolTim Report

#15

The “I-Don’t-Care-Inator”

A Taylor Swift meme featuring a scene from an animated show. The top text reads, "News: 'Taylor Swift has been spotted at another Travis Kelce football ga-.'" Below this, there is an image of a character holding a device labeled "Behold! The I-don't-care-inator," humorously expressing disinterest in the news.

Content_Dragonfly_53 Report

#16

Taylor Swift Cashes in on Heartbreaks

A Taylor Swift meme featuring a cartoon crab character (Mr. Krabs from "SpongeBob SquarePants") lying on a large pile of money, holding and admiring cash with a gleeful expression. The text above the image reads, "Taylor Swift after inventing break-ups in relationships," humorously suggesting that she has profited immensely from writing songs about breakups.

razzleware Report

#17

“You Just Can’t Argue With Math”

A Taylor Swift meme showing a screenshot of Taylor Swift's "Shake It Off" music video on YouTube, displaying over 2 billion views. Below the video, there is a comment from a user named "hugh jazz" stating, "2 Billion views!!! Half of those views are mine." Another user, "ZB," replies with a detailed calculation, humorously debunking the claim by explaining that watching half of 2 billion views would require an impossible amount of time. The comment concludes with, "You sir, just lied. Shame on you."

krumee Report

#18

“So Deep, Can’t Even See You Anymore”

A Taylor Swift meme with two parts. The top part shows Taylor Swift speaking, with the caption, "We should love, not fall in love. Because everything that falls, gets broken." The bottom part shows a person with their head buried in the sand, wearing a brown outfit in a desert setting. The caption over this part reads, "DUDE, YOU'RE SO DEEP I CAN'T EVEN SEE YOU ANYMORE," humorously mocking the perceived depth of Taylor Swift's quote.

imgur.com Report

#19

“He Could Be Any of Us”

A Taylor Swift meme with three panels. The top panel features a scene from "The Graham Norton Show," with Graham Norton asking, "Have some fans figured out what the album is called?" The middle panel shows Taylor Swift, sitting next to James McAvoy, responding, "Oh definitely." The bottom panel is from the video game "Team Fortress 2," showing the Spy character with the caption, "He could be any one of us," humorously implying that anyone could be a Taylor Swift fan deciphering album clues.

@tswizzlememes Report

#20

“Technically She Could...”

A Taylor Swift meme showing a Twitter post from Hilary Banks (@soniamariesays) with the caption, "I forgot I took a screenshot of this response this morning." The image shows a tweet from "Taylor Swift Facts" (@TSwiftFTC), stating, "Taylor Swift can now buy Kanye West and still have $700M left for herself," with side-by-side images of Taylor Swift and Kanye West and their net worths, $1.1B and $400M respectively. Below this, a reply from MetaverseHodl (@metaversehodl) says, "No. She can't anymore. They changed the law on this a while ago," humorously implying that buying people is illegal.

@soniamariesays Report

#21

When Taylors Collide

A Taylor Swift meme featuring two panels. The left panel shows Taylor Lautner, his wife Taylor Lautner, and Taylor Swift standing in a room, all pointing at each other, recreating the iconic Spider-Man pointing meme. The right panel shows the original Spider-Man meme, where three Spider-Men are pointing at each other. The caption above the image reads, "Taylor Lautner, his wife Taylor Lautner, and Taylor Swift recreate Spider-Man meme."

@PopBase Report

#22

Howling 101

A Taylor Swift meme featuring Taylor Swift with her mouth wide open, looking as if she is shouting or expressing strong emotion. She is wearing a white top and a lanyard, with another person smiling beside her. The text above the image reads, "Teaching during a full moon," humorously implying that teaching can be chaotic and intense, similar to the myth that full moons affect behavior.

primaryrainbows Report

#23

“Can You Guess Which One Is Who?”

A Taylor Swift meme with a caption at the top reading, "Marilyn Manson & Taylor Swift posing for a photo together." The image below shows two adjacent houses on a beach. The house on the left is painted entirely black, while the house on the right is brightly colored in pink and purple, resembling a playful and vibrant design. The meme humorously implies that the contrasting styles of the houses represent the stark differences between Marilyn Manson and Taylor Swift.

NineteenEighty9 Report

#24

If Taylor Lived in Kansas

A Taylor Swift meme with two side-by-side photos of Taylor Swift. The left photo shows her with a slim face, looking directly at the camera. The right photo shows her with a noticeably fuller face, as if she has gained weight. The caption above the images reads, "After a few bites of delicious Kansas City barbecue," humorously implying that eating the barbecue caused a dramatic weight gain.

Chiefs Kingdom Memes - CKM Report

#25

Taylor and the Emo Squad

A Taylor Swift meme with two photos side by side and a caption at the top. The caption reads, "I’m sorry but why is that new picture of Taylor Swift with Haim, Gigi Hadid and Blake Lively so heavily giving that one meme of the emo tumblr teenagers." The left photo shows Taylor Swift walking with the Haim sisters, Gigi Hadid, and Blake Lively, all dressed fashionably and walking together. The right photo shows a group of young people dressed in emo-style clothing, looking solemn, resembling the "emo tumblr teenagers" meme.

@bluestdaylight Report

#26

Heartwarming Gesture

A Taylor Swift meme with three panels and a caption. The caption at the top reads, "Remember when Taylor Swift sent a fan HER OWN COAT." The left panel shows Taylor Swift wearing a burgundy coat. The middle panel shows a fan wearing the same burgundy coat. The right panel shows a handwritten note from Taylor Swift to the fan, which reads: "Gabrielle, So I went coat shopping for you but it turns out there isn't much selection in LA this time of year. So this is actually mine (now yours!). One of my favorites actually. I hope it keeps you warm."

@cowboylikebenjy Report

#27

The Role Model of the Generation

A Taylor Swift meme featuring a Twitter post by user julia (@maroonswiftieee) with the caption, "this is the type of photo that’ll show up in like 50 years when people search up ‘young taylor swift.’” The image below the caption shows Taylor Swift looking glamorous at an event, wearing a black outfit with a confident expression, while photographers and other people are in the background capturing her photo.

@maroonswiftieee Report

#28

“How to Scare a Swiftie”

A Taylor Swift meme with the caption at the top reading, "How to scare a swiftie:" The image is divided into six panels, each containing an object or person associated with Taylor Swift in a humorous or ironic way: The top left panel shows Taylor Swift's Instagram profile picture. The top middle panel shows Ellen DeGeneres smiling. The top right panel shows a yellow dress. The bottom left panel shows a wooden fence. The bottom middle panel shows the StubHub logo. The bottom right panel shows a red scooter. The meme humorously suggests that these items or people might be things that could "scare" a Taylor Swift fan (swiftie).

tshandstied Report

#29

A Swiftie Dilemma

A Taylor Swift meme featuring Taylor Swift with a slightly awkward and uncomfortable expression. The caption at the top reads, "When your friend who doesn't like Taylor asks what kind of music you listen to," humorously depicting the discomfort of a Taylor Swift fan in that situation.

swiftified.memes Report

#30

Easter Egg Problem

A Taylor Swift meme featuring Taylor Swift with a confused and skeptical expression, wearing a sparkly purple outfit. The caption above the image reads, "It's getting hard to tell if Taylor has created very small easter eggs for years that we've now just discovered, or we're all collectively going insane," humorously expressing the frustration and confusion of fans trying to decipher hidden messages in her work.

swiftified.memes Report

References


  1. high-flying celebrities and the superrich to reduce their climate impact is to fly less and choose more sustainable forms of transport.” Carbon Market Watch, 2023. | https://carbonmarketwatch.org/2024/02/13/taylor-swift-and-the-top-polluters-department/#:~:text=Swift+retribution&text=Her+private+jet+usage+amounted,that+of+the+average+European.
  2. Christina Pazzanese. “So what exactly makes Taylor Swift so great?” The Harvard Gazette, August 2, 2023. | https://news.harvard.edu/gazette/story/2023/08/so-what-exactly-makes-taylor-swift-so-great/
  3. ary 1, 2023. | https://theregional.org/16699/ae/is-taylor-swift-the-best-artist-of-all-time/
  4. Hugh McIntyre. “Taylor Swift Was The Biggest Artist Of All Time.” Forbes, February 21, 2024. | https://www.forbes.com/sites/hughmcintyre/2024/02/21/taylor-swift-was-the-biggest-artist-in-the-world-in-2023officially/
  5. Kristen Hudgens. “How Taylor Swift Masterminded Global Success, Explained by SOMD Experts.” University of Oregon, 2024. | https://musicanddance.uoregon.edu/TaylorSwift
  6. Angela Haupt. “Why Taylor Swift’s Music Makes Us So Emotional.” Time, April 19, 2024. | https://time.com/6968864/why-music-makes-us-emotional-taylor-swift/
