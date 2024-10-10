ADVERTISEMENT

Taylor Swift is unmistakably a cultural phenomenon of our time. Her influence spans music, fashion, and even social issues. With her signature brand of storytelling and relatable lyrics, she has earned herself a devoted fan base of “Swifties” who are obsessed with her every move.

Just as Swift’s fame has skyrocketed, so has curiosity about her personal life, including clamor about the seemingly trivial but intriguing query: How tall is Taylor Swift? Well, she’s certainly above average, standing an impressive 5 ft 10 (1.78 m)— so tall that some stars have to look up to her.

Swift’s height has often been a discussion among fans, on online forums, and across entertainment beats of the media. In this piece, we explore all its curiosities, see how tall she stands against other personalities, and dive into interesting bits of trivia about how her height has influenced her journey as a celebrity. Join us as we explore the towering world of a larger-than-life mega-star.

Taylor Swift Stands Tall in a Hall of Music Fame

Swift’s height isn’t just a physical trait, for sure. In some respects, it symbolizes her standing in the entertainment industry — surpassing pop stars across ages. Kate Sukhanova reports that as of 2024, Taylor towers over other musical greats with her 14 Grammys, 40 AMAs, 39 Billboard Music Awards, and 23 VMAs.

In addition, her record-breaking Eras Tour, which made $1 billion in revenue, became the highest-grossing tour in history and earned her a Guinness World Record (The Tech Report, 2024) (1).

Much like her music, her presence and talent are monumental, towering over the landscape of Billboard greats and contemporary pop music. And, because of her indisputable fame, eyes are constantly fixed upward on Swift.

What Did Taylor Swift Say About Her Height

It wasn’t always easy for Taylor Swift to embrace her unusual height. In an interview with Amy Wilson in 2008, she revealed: “I didn’t like being tall when I would walk up to a group of girls, and they were all a head shorter than me” (Girl’s Life, 2008) (2).

During media rounds for her Eras tour in 2023, Taylor was interviewed again about her height. In an interview, Taylor recalls how she had always been “the second or third tallest girl ’cause there’s always someone taller than you who plays like basketball or something.”

In the same interview with Amy Wilson of Girl’s Life, Swift also talks about her developed love for high heels, how they accentuate her height even further, and how she finally loves it. “When I can put on a pair of four-inch heels and walk into a room and be taller than everybody else, now I look at it as a good thing,” says the towering star.

Her newfound comfort with height even extended to her dating life. When asked if she would date someone shorter than her, Swift said: “I don’t have any height limits. Like, if a guy is shorter than me, that’s cool, if he sweeps me off my feet, you know? If a guy’s taller than me, that is cool, too.”

Taylor Swift’s Iconic Heels Through the Years

In an interview by Chris Willman for Entertainment in 2007, Swift discussed her former penchant for cowboy boots, saying that since she was already tall, “it’s definitely a really good view that I have. I’m like 6’2 when I wear heels, so I tend to wear cowboy boots a lot” (3).

As Swift’s style changed over the years, so did her footwear. By 2009, Swift started experimenting with ball gowns and fitted corsets, trading her cowboy kicks with mini heels and sleeker riding boots (Page Six, 2024) (4). This marked the start of her evolution from country to pop.

By 2012, Swift entered her “vintage” era in 50s-style skirts and pumps. A couple of years later, around the time of her “1989“ album, we see Swift getting more comfortable in bare skin and showing off her long legs.

Her style evolutions showed that Swift finally got comfy in her skin and wasn’t ashamed to show off her towering height, playing it up even further with the best heels in the biz.

Fun Facts About Taylor Swift’s Heels and Her Fashion Choices

Swift has always been very involved in her fashion looks, especially during tour rounds. In 2024, Christian Allaire wrote for Vogue that Swift’s glitzy, stage-ready heels for her recent Eras Tour were born from many conversations between famous shoe designer Christian Louboutin, Swift, and her stylist Joseph Cassell (5).

Her top-selling tour featured the different eras of Swift’s career evolution, cataloging her kits from her earlier days as an artist to her present-day superstardom. The outfits naturally followed suit during her performance with touches and remnants of familiar looks and vibes that Swift assumed over the years.

Naturally, she only wore flat boots for her “Fearless” era. This later progressed to looks that Louboutin said: “reflect the genre she wore then with an updated modern twist.“ The shoes that Louboutin made were extremely glamorous but performance-ready.

Louboutin told Vogue that throughout Swift’s Eras tour, he created over 250 pairs of custom footwear for the superstar — including 60 new pairs for her European leg alone. The designer said proudly: “After all, this is the biggest tour in the world — the girl needs to shine!”

Head to Head: Taylor Swift’s Height Compared with Other Celebs

In these photos, we compare her stature alongside various celebrities, from fellow musicians to actors. See how she towers — or matches up — next to some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry.