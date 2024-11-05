Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
What You Didn’t Know About Kai Cenat’s Height (And Why It Matters)
32.9K
Celebrities, Entertainment

What You Didn't Know About Kai Cenat's Height (And Why It Matters)

Zo Aguila
BoredPanda staff
Kai Cenat is an American Twitch streamer and YouTuber famous for posting funny skits on his social media channels. His highly engaging streams and videos on YouTube have earned him the fifth spot among the most-followed creators in streaming, with 13.3 million fans on his Twitch channel alone.

Beyond his engaging chats and live-streaming videos, Kai Cenat’s height has sparked plenty of discussion among his channel guests and viewers. Some creators have even created videos attempting to pinpoint Cenat’s exact height.

We, too, got curious and plunged into the intriguing world of heightened perceptions. In this piece, we spotlight the famous streamer to see how it stacks up against all the buzz surrounding their stature.

How Tall Is Kai Cenat?

In a clip uploaded by Cenat on his YouTube channel on July 12, 2022, the esports streamer got a tape measure and logged how tall he was, capturing the moment on a stream. The tape measure read 63 inches. We don’t know if this reveal is accurate, but if it’s the basis for his actual height, the famous streamer stands at 5 feet 3 inches.

According to the National Center for Health Statistics, the average American male stands at around 5 feet 9 inches for men (1) — so this is a far stretch above Cenat’s height.

In a stream posted by @akademiks on Instagram on June 18, 2023, Kai Cenat and rapper Lil Uzi Vert talk about each other’s height. Lil Uzi accused Cenat of lying about his height; the popular streamer defended his 5 foot seven inches claim, saying it’s what’s written on his official IDs. Lil Uzi responded with, “You can lie on an ID.” This post of their hilarious exchange reached 105,000 likes.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by DJ Akademiks (@akademiks)

Height became a common topic for Cenat and his stream guests. People would compare photos and videos of Kai with others, highlighting his small stature.

On September 10, 2023, Kai Cenat was caught with fellow streamer iShowSpeed on the channel @dailyshowspeed. The image of them side-by-side was taken during the Sidemen Charity Match, showing the apparent disparity in their height. The image showed Cenat being shorter than iShowSpeed who is said to stand at a little under 5 feet 8 inches.

Image credits: @dailyshowspeed

Cenat’s height became an even hotter topic because of his Twitch stream with American Music Award-winning rapper Nicki Minaj. That interaction was posted on the creator’s @KaiCenatLive YouTube channel on December 16, 2023. The video has been viewed 720,000 times and has 40,000 likes.

 

Their interaction was heartwarming and funny. The rapper, who claimed to stand 5 feet 3 inches herself, said Kai Cenat seemed shorter than she had initially thought. When they stood side by side, she guessed his height to be approximately 5 feet 7 inches, which she quickly corrected and changed to 5 feet 6 inches. 

Kai Cenat’s Height Debate: From xQc’s Taunts to Standing Beside Kevin Hart

In March 2023, Canadian streamer xQc made fun of Kai’s short stature in a post uploaded on the TikTok channel @sneakerrfever. Cenat said he wanted to meet Kevin Hart, to which xQc said, “You guys are similar, same height…about.” Cenat dodged the Canadian’s taunts by asking, “What’s height got to do with meeting him?”

@sneakerrfever

xQc Makes Fun Of Kai Cenats Height • • • #fyp #kaicenat #xqc #funny #funnymoments #kai #twitch #trending #viral #short #dwarf

♬ Funny Song – Funny Song Studio & Sounds Reel

 

On February 19, 2024, Kai Cenat posted on his TikTok channel @everthingkc3. In the video, he reacts to a conversation about his height. Other creators discussed speculation about Kai Cenat and his height, estimating it to be between 5 feet 1 inches and 5 feet 9 inches.

@everythingkc3

If Kai 5’9 Ice Spice 6ft 😂 #kaicenat #funny #fyp #viral #explore

♬ Ride or Die – Yarin Primak

 

On May 24, 2024, comedian Kevin Hart finally guested on Cenat’s stream. The two were standing next to each other and as expected, they playfully argued about who was taller. The streamer appeared slightly shorter than the comedian. That post on YouTube has garnered 10.7 million views and 671,000 likes.

Kai Cenat Proves Height Doesn’t Matter in the Streaming World

According to a 2008 Journal of Applied Psychology study, tall people traditionally have greater self-esteem and social confidence than shorter people (2). Others may view tall people as more leader-like and authoritative — they grab more attention and have more breaks.

In streaming and video shorts, however, the platforms democratize height. You don’t need the added inches to make a name on the streaming platform.

Kai Cenat often uses his height as comical material, exaggerating how tall he stands to entertain audiences on the streaming platform. He seems to know the real deal about his height and doesn’t mind the attention he gets for being smaller than average.

In streaming, where most shots are zoom-ins and closer cuts, Cenat has proven that height doesn’t matter when making an impact. It isn’t a determining factor for the entertainment value you provide to gain fame or reach, but it can be used to your advantage. 

In the recent polls of Twictchmetrics in October 2024, Kai Cenat confirmed his streaming superpowers as he surpassed his contemporaries, topping the list as the most subscribed creator on Twitch (3). 

The online celebrity has 108,645 monthly active subscribers, and the closest creator lags far behind him with a count of 45,330 subscribers. People follow Kai Cenat because of his funny quips, charisma, self-deprecating humor, and interesting network of equally iconic personalities.

References

  1. National Center for Health Statistics. ”Anthropometric Reference Data for Children and Adults: United States, 2105-2018.” CDC, 2021. https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/fastats/body-measurements.htm
  2. Anne Case and Christina Paxson. ”Stature and Status: Height, Ability, and Labor Market Outcomes.” Journal of Political Economy, 2008. | https://www.journals.uchicago.edu/doi/abs/10.1086/589524?journalCode=jpe
  3. Twitchmetrics. ”Welcome to the Most Subscribed Twitch Channels Leaderboard, October 2024!” Twitchmetrics, 2024. | https://www.twitchmetrics.net/subscribers
Zo Aguila

Zo Aguila

Author, BoredPanda staff

Hello, I'm Zo! I've been weaving words for over two decades and am now a writer at Bored Panda. I'm a culture sleuth and usually write from a curious cat's POV. Although I've been a storyteller for both corporate and media for more than two decades, I always return to writing about lifestyle, travel, and culture — they say you never forget your first love. When I'm not writing or planning campaigns, you can find me working on my tan, imagining what drives various cultural phenomena, and scaring myself with true crime documentaries.

Zo Aguila

Zo Aguila

Author, BoredPanda staff

Hello, I’m Zo! I’ve been weaving words for over two decades and am now a writer at Bored Panda. I’m a culture sleuth and usually write from a curious cat’s POV. Although I’ve been a storyteller for both corporate and media for more than two decades, I always return to writing about lifestyle, travel, and culture — they say you never forget your first love. When I’m not writing or planning campaigns, you can find me working on my tan, imagining what drives various cultural phenomena, and scaring myself with true crime documentaries.

