Happy birthday to IShowSpeed , Luke Littler , and Ilia Topuria ! January 21 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 Youtuber Ishowspeed, 21 Renowned for his dynamic streaming style, IShowSpeed, an American YouTuber and rapper, captivated global audiences with his high-energy content. He is best known for his viral gaming reactions, successful music releases like "Shake," and his engaging in-real-life travel streams.



Little-known fact: Darren Jason Watkins Jr. became a millionaire by the age of 16.

#2 Darts Player Luke Littler, 19 English professional darts player Luke Littler has swiftly risen to global prominence with his fearless play and exceptional talent. He is celebrated for becoming the youngest-ever PDC World Darts Champion at just 17 years old. Littler has since secured a second world title and claimed the world number one ranking.



Little-known fact: Luke Littler was once asked to leave his darts academy because he was too proficient for his fellow students.

#3 Mixed Martial Artist Ilia Topuria, 29 Known for his unwavering confidence and powerful fighting style, Georgian and Spanish professional mixed martial artist Ilia Topuria has swiftly risen to prominence in the UFC. He achieved historic status as a two-division champion, holding both the UFC Featherweight and Lightweight titles.



Little-known fact: Before focusing solely on mixed martial arts, Ilia Topuria began his combat sports journey practicing Greco-Roman wrestling in Georgia.

#4 Footballer Alisha Lehmann, 27 Swiss professional footballer Alisha Lehmann has risen to prominence through her dynamic forward play and extensive social media influence. Lehmann debuted for the Switzerland national team in 2017 and has since played for several top clubs across Europe.



Beyond her club career, she has represented her country in major tournaments and actively promotes the growth of women's football globally. She is considered one of the most recognizable figures in the sport.



Little-known fact: Alisha Lehmann trained and played in several matches with boys' junior teams from ages 13 to 15 during her youth career.

#5 Footballer Marco Asensio, 30 Renowned for his exceptional left-foot striking, Spanish professional footballer Marco Asensio Willemsen has achieved significant success in both club and international football. He is best known for his three UEFA Champions League and three La Liga titles with Real Madrid. He also earned an Olympic silver medal with Spain and secured the 2023 UEFA Nations League trophy.



Little-known fact: Marco Asensio was named after the legendary two-time Dutch Ballon d'Or winner Marco van Basten.

#6 Royal Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway, 22 Representing the future of the Norwegian monarchy, Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway was born on January 21, 2004. Second in line to the throne, she is preparing for her eventual role as Queen. Her public life involves significant ceremonial duties, military service, and pursuing higher education abroad.



Little-known fact: Princess Ingrid Alexandra is an avid surfer, skier, and also trains in kickboxing.

#7 Actor and Singer Jeremy Shada, 29 An American actor, musician, and singer, Jaden Jeremy Shada is widely recognized for his dynamic voice work and engaging performances. He is best known for voicing Finn the Human in Adventure Time and starring as Reggie in Julie and the Phantoms.



Among his projects, Shada is also a member of the pop-punk band Make Out Monday, showcasing his diverse artistic talents.



Little-known fact: Before his voice changed during Adventure Time’s first season, Jeremy Shada initially matched his brother Zack's voice for the role of Finn.

#8 Football Player Jake Elliott, 31 An American professional football placekicker, Jake Daniel Elliott became a two-time Super Bowl champion with the Philadelphia Eagles. He is recognized for his game-winning 61-yard field goal as a rookie, setting an NFL record.



Elliott has also earned Pro Bowl and All-Pro selections, solidifying his reputation as a clutch performer and one of the league's most accurate kickers.



Little-known fact: Before fully committing to football, Jake Elliott was considered among Illinois' best youth tennis players.

#9 Basketball Player Marine Johannès, 31 A French professional basketball player, Marine Johannès is renowned for her dynamic guard play and exceptional shooting ability. She rose to prominence with her creative flair in the WNBA and EuroLeague Women. Johannès has earned multiple EuroBasket silver medals and an Olympic bronze medal with the French national team.



Little-known fact: She was honored as the EuroLeague Women's Most Entertaining Player of the Year for the 2018-19 season.

#10 Soccer Player Alanna Kennedy, 31 Known for her versatile play as a central defender, Australian professional soccer player Alanna Kennedy has become a linchpin for the Matildas. She has competed in multiple FIFA Women's World Cups and three Olympic Games. Kennedy also boasts significant club success, including an NWSL Championship title.



Little-known fact: Before focusing on soccer, Alanna Kennedy was also an accomplished high jumper in her youth.