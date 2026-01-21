Who Is Luke Littler? Luke Littler is an English professional darts player, nicknamed “The Nuke,” renowned for his exceptional talent and composed play on the Professional Darts Corporation circuit. He has rapidly ascended to become one of the sport’s most compelling figures. His breakout moment arrived at the 2024 PDC World Darts Championship, where, at just 16 years old, he reached the final. This historic debut captivated global audiences, sparking widespread interest in the sport and earning him significant acclaim.

Full Name Luke Littler Gender Male Height 5 feet 8 inches (173 cm) Relationship Status Dating Faith Millar Net Worth $4,716,532 Nationality English Education Padgate Academy Father Anthony Buckley Mother Lisa Littler Siblings Caitlin, Leon, Harry

Early Life and Education Born and raised in Warrington, Cheshire, Luke Littler developed a passion for darts at a remarkably young age, beginning to play at 18 months old. His parents, Anthony Buckley and Lisa Littler, encouraged his early talent, with his father recognizing his potential and urging him to focus on darts. Littler attended Padgate Academy in Warrington. He quickly distinguished himself in youth competitions, and his dedication to the sport overshadowed his academic pursuits, setting the stage for his future professional career.

Notable Relationships Luke Littler is currently in a relationship with Faith Millar, a beautician from Wigan, with the pair reportedly meeting in February 2025. Millar is often seen supporting Littler at his major darts events. Prior to this, Littler was in a 10-month relationship with Eloise Milburn, which concluded in July 2024. The split was attributed to Littler’s demanding professional schedule.

Career Highlights Luke Littler’s career is defined by his rapid ascent in professional darts, notably securing two PDC World Championships in 2025 and 2026. He made history as the youngest world champion at 17 years old and has since claimed 10 PDC major titles. He achieved the world number one ranking in November 2025, solidifying his dominance in the sport. Littler has also collected numerous other accolades, including winning the Premier League in 2024 and back-to-back Grand Slam titles. His impact extends beyond titles, as he holds records for being the youngest player to reach the PDC World Championship final and to hit televised nine-dart finishes. This remarkable success has cemented his status as a transformative figure in modern darts.