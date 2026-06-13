Gunther Holtorf was born in Germany in 1937 and spent many years working in the aviation and shipping industries, including a role at Lufthansa and later as a managing director at Hapag-Lloyd. In 1988 (or late 1988/early 1989), he made a radical decision: he quit his job, bought a 1988 Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen (nicknamed “Otto”), and set out on what was supposed to be an approximate 18-month trip across Africa.



But what began as a short adventure turned into a multi-decade world tour. Gunther and Christine traveled for many months each year (eventually nearly continuously) in Otto, covering hundreds of thousands of kilometers. Reports record over 800,000 km (about 500,000+ miles) and visits to more than 170 countries or territories over 20+ years. They ventured into places many travelers rarely attempt, from remote African regions and the Himalayas to North Korea. Gunther is believed to have been among the first Westerners to drive a private car into North Korea.



The journey wasn’t about luxury. They didn’t rely on hotel comforts; they often slept in their vehicle, cooked their food, and kept their costs low. Shipping the car between continents and dealing with border formalities were major parts of the adventure. In one article, Gunther estimated total expenses (fuel, spare parts, shipping) over the course of the trip to be roughly €450,000, which is surprisingly moderate when spread over many years.



Christine became ill with cancer and eventually passed away in 2010. Gunther continued traveling on his own or with companions until he concluded the journey around 2014. His car “Otto” was later placed in the Mercedes-Benz Museum in Stuttgart as a tribute to the feat.



Throughout the journey, Gunther emphasized that it wasn’t about being famous or collecting stamps. It was about seeing the world, especially beyond familiar tourist façades, exploring remote places, meeting people, and living simply. He often said that “Otto is the most traveled vehicle on earth” and that the car, perhaps more than the traveler, was extraordinary.