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If you really want to understand something, merely reading a sentence about it won’t cut it. We need the “who,” the “what,” the “when,” the “where,” and the “why.”

So we invite everyone who enjoys interesting facts about the world to take a look at some of our favorite posts on the Instagram account “Detailed Explanation.”

It strives to break things down in a clear, accessible way and is perfect for when you have a minute or two and would hate to simply waste them.

More info: Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Wild chimpanzees apply medicinal plants to wounds demonstrating systematic medicine use

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    #2

    African elephants use personalized vocalizations like names in wildlife research

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    #3

    Entire world population could fit inside Los Angeles city limits shoulder to shoulder view

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    #4

    Dense forest showing more trees on Earth than stars in the Milky Way galaxy

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    #5

    NASA discovery of unusual planets including darkest, glass-rain, lemon-shaped, and rogue worlds

    NASA has identified dozens of exoplanets that are often described as “impossible” because they challenge the fundamental laws of planetary formation as we currently understand them. While there isn’t a single official count of “inexplicable” planets, astronomers have highlighted around 10 to 15 specific cases that directly contradict established scientific models.

    Here are a few of them.

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    #6

    Carrion crow perched on post illustrating understanding of concept of zero

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    #7

    Cleaner Wrasse fish recognizing itself in mirror test underwater

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    #8

    Canadian wolves dismantle sensor-based tamper-proof food cache showing problem-solving

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    #9

    Green-rumped parrotlet chick babbling like human infants in bird communication study

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    #10

    Giant alcohol cloud in Aquila constellation holds trillions of pints of ethyl alcohol

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    #11

    Smell of freshly cut grass is plant distress call releasing volatile organic compounds

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    #12

    Greek island with cat and village with info about living free by caring for cats

    On the Greek island of Syros, there’s a volunteer opportunity that sounds almost too good to be real.

    Volunteers can live on the island with free housing and some meals covered in exchange for helping care for hundreds of stray cats. The work includes feeding them, cleaning, giving basic care, and supporting local rescue efforts.

    Most volunteers spend a few hours a day helping out and usually stay for about a month. In return, they get to experience a slower, quieter life on a Mediterranean island, with a daily routine built around purpose, simplicity, and a lot of cats.

    It is not exactly a normal vacation, but for the right person, it might be even better.

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    #13

    Sergei Krikalev received message to remain in space after country ceased

    In 1991, while aboard the Mir space station, Soviet cosmonaut Sergei Krikalev received a message that essentially informed him the country that sent him into orbit no longer existed. As the Soviet Union collapsed, the political and financial infrastructure required to bring him home vanished.

    Mission Control informed Krikalev that there were no funds for a rescue mission. Originally scheduled for a five-month stay, he remained in space for 311 days, nearly double his planned duration. Known as the “last Soviet citizen,” he finally returned in March 1992, landing in the newly independent Kazakhstan as a citizen of the Russian Federation.

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    #14

    Lois Gibson, sketch artist who identified over 1,300 criminals

    At 21 years old, Lois Gibson was a model and dancer in Los Angeles when she was attacked, raped, and left for dead by a serial murderer. She survived. And instead of running from it, she turned it into a career dedicated to making sure the same thing didn’t happen to others.

    She taught herself to draw portraits by sketching tourists at a riverside walkway in San Antonio — completing over 3,000 drawings before she ever walked into a police department. When she finally did, she told them she could draw criminals from witness memory alone. They let her try. Her first sketch led directly to an arrest.

    She never stopped.

    Over a 32-year career at the Houston Police Department, Lois Gibson helped identify 1,313 criminals — a number verified by Guinness World Records, making her the most successful forensic sketch artist in history. Murderers, rapists, kidnappers, and robbers were all caught because a witness sat across from her for an hour and described a face.

    Two suspects saw their own sketches on the news and turned themselves in.

    She retired in 2021 at the age of 71. Before she left, she said there was “nothing more rewarding” than knowing her work had given victims the justice she once desperately needed herself.

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    #15

    Honeybee close-up showing venom effective against breast cancer cells

    Scientists at the Harry Perkins Institute of Medical Research in Perth, Australia, discovered that bee venom, and especially its active compound melittin, can kill 100 percent of triple negative and HER2 positive breast cancer cells in lab (in vitro) tests.

    Published in 2020, the study showed that melittin works by puncturing cancer cell membranes and blocking key growth signals such as EGFR and HER2. This shuts down the cancer cells’ ability to grow and divide.

    The most promising part is that it left healthy cells largely unharmed when used in carefully controlled doses.

    Since then, researchers have been developing safe delivery systems, including melittin loaded nanoparticles and niosomes, to help turn this natural compound into a potential treatment. Human trials have not begun yet, but scientific progress is buzzing.

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    #16

    Scotland's national animal is the unicorn symbolizing purity, innocence, and strength.

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    #17

    Underwater Waterfall optical illusion in Mauritius caused by ocean currents

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    #18

    Marine phytoplankton microscopic organisms generating most atmospheric oxygen

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    #19

    Couple celebrating their 20 years traveling adventure in Mercedes G-Class

    Gunther Holtorf was born in Germany in 1937 and spent many years working in the aviation and shipping industries, including a role at Lufthansa and later as a managing director at Hapag-Lloyd. In 1988 (or late 1988/early 1989), he made a radical decision: he quit his job, bought a 1988 Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen (nicknamed “Otto”), and set out on what was supposed to be an approximate 18-month trip across Africa.

    But what began as a short adventure turned into a multi-decade world tour. Gunther and Christine traveled for many months each year (eventually nearly continuously) in Otto, covering hundreds of thousands of kilometers. Reports record over 800,000 km (about 500,000+ miles) and visits to more than 170 countries or territories over 20+ years. They ventured into places many travelers rarely attempt, from remote African regions and the Himalayas to North Korea. Gunther is believed to have been among the first Westerners to drive a private car into North Korea.

    The journey wasn’t about luxury. They didn’t rely on hotel comforts; they often slept in their vehicle, cooked their food, and kept their costs low. Shipping the car between continents and dealing with border formalities were major parts of the adventure. In one article, Gunther estimated total expenses (fuel, spare parts, shipping) over the course of the trip to be roughly €450,000, which is surprisingly moderate when spread over many years.

    Christine became ill with cancer and eventually passed away in 2010. Gunther continued traveling on his own or with companions until he concluded the journey around 2014. His car “Otto” was later placed in the Mercedes-Benz Museum in Stuttgart as a tribute to the feat.

    Throughout the journey, Gunther emphasized that it wasn’t about being famous or collecting stamps. It was about seeing the world, especially beyond familiar tourist façades, exploring remote places, meeting people, and living simply. He often said that “Otto is the most traveled vehicle on earth” and that the car, perhaps more than the traveler, was extraordinary.

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    #20

    Map showing Maine as closest US state to Africa with distance to Morocco peninsula

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    #21

    Some cats are allergic to humans reacting to human d**d skin cells and dander photo

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    #22

    Difference in sound between pouring hot and cold water explained with liquid viscosity

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    #23

    Clock image illustrating the concept of million seconds equaling about 11 days

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    #24

    Map highlighting Wyoming and its smaller population compared to El Paso, Texas

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    #25

    Close-up of a western lowland gorilla to illustrate its scientific name

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    Nathaniel
    Nathaniel
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So good they named it thrice.

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    #26

    Image of planet Jupiter with fact about its mass and potential to ignite nuclear fusion

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    Gaius214
    Gaius214
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yo momma is already that massive.

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    #27

    Slime molds recreate Tokyo subway maze to find food despite lacking brain or nervous system

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    #28

    1811 earthquake caused parts of Mississippi River to flow backward shown in vintage illustration

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    #29

    Human stomach acid with pH 1.5 to 2.0 is strong enough to dissolve razor blades

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    #30

    Color magenta doesn't exist in visible spectrum brain creates it from red and blue light

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    #31

    More time separates Stegosaurus and Tyrannosaurus rex than T rex and humans today

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    #32

    Special cat warning signs installed in some areas of Japan to alert sudden cat jumps

    The sign says ネコ飛出し注意, read as neko tobidashi chūi, which means “Caution: cats may suddenly dart out.” The funny part is that 飛出し means suddenly jumping, dashing, or popping out into the road, so the cat silhouettes look like they are flying.

    It is basically a local traffic safety warning telling drivers to slow down because cats may run out from hedges, alleys, houses, or narrow roadside areas.

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    #33

    Giant pandas population rise from 1978 to 2025 eating bamboo

    Scientists have finally solved the mystery of why cute animal content dominates the internet—and it’s not just about getting likes. A study from Concordia University and ESSEC Business School reveals that sharing videos of cute animals actually strengthens human relationships in ways we never understood before.⁠

    Researchers Zeynep Arsel and Ghalia Shamayleh discovered that sending animal content creates “digital affective encounters”—moments that trigger genuine positive emotions between people. ⁠

    The study, published in the Journal of Consumer Research, interviewed animal content creators and consumers to understand this phenomenon. What they found was shocking: people put serious thought into which animal posts they share, using them to recall shared memories and show deep personal knowledge of their friends.⁠

    The research reveals that animal content acts as a “social lubricant” online, creating what scientists call “digital affective networks”—entire relationship systems built around mood-boosting content. Someone might send a video of baby pandas falling over with the caption “You and me at our first yoga class,” instantly connecting past experiences with present laughter.⁠

    This isn’t mindless scrolling—it’s sophisticated emotional communication. In a world where social media gets criticized for toxic content, cute animals have become our secret weapon for maintaining genuine human connections across digital spaces.⁠

    The findings suggest that your daily dose of cat GIFs isn’t digital junk food—it’s relationship maintenance disguised as entertainment.⁠

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    #34

    Animals that came back from the brink of extinction with a close-up of an otter in water

    Nesting beaches and migration routes are getting crowded again

    That’s the visible end of years of conservation work. When poaching drops, habitat stays protected, fishing gear gets safer, and damaged ecosystems get restored, species that looked finished can start coming back.

    What makes these recoveries so striking is how ordinary the fix often is: fewer traps, cleaner water, more space, more time. Nature responds fast when survival stops being a daily fight.

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    #35

    Humpback whales population growth from 1960 to 2025 swimming underwater

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    #36

    Modern necktie originated from Croatian mercenaries in France

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    #37

    1850s Chicago city lifted with jackscrews to install sewer system

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    YakFactory
    YakFactory
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Imagine trying to do that now.

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    #38

    Man who created a YouTube channel for kids without dads

    Rob Kenney grew up without a father and later decided he didn’t want other kids to feel the same absence.

    So he created a YouTube channel called “Dad, How Do I?”, where he teaches simple life skills many children learn from a parent, from tying a tie to fixing things around the house.

    What started as a few helpful videos quickly reached millions of people around the world. For many viewers, the channel became more than tutorials. It became guidance, reassurance, and support when they needed it most.

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    #39

    Global map showing every reported UFO sighting illuminated at night

    Seems like aliens really love America

    /detailedexplanation Report

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    #40

    Earth reached half of total lifespan seen from space with sun

    We’re officially at the cosmic halftime show.
    Earth is 4.5 billion years old, meaning we’ve hit the midpoint of its habitable life. In about 1 billion years, the Sun’s luminosity will increase by 10%, triggering a runaway greenhouse effect that evaporates our oceans.

    Fast forward 5 billion years, and the Sun expands into a Red Giant, likely consuming Earth entirely.

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    #41

    Sahara was a lush green landscape 5,000 to 11,000 years ago with diverse African wildlife.

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    #42

    Mount Chimborazo's summit is the closest point on Earth to space due to equatorial bulge.

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    #43

    Vatican City is the world's smallest independent state located entirely within Rome.

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    #44

    Bhutan's carbon-negative status preserved by 60% forest land absorbing more carbon dioxide.

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    #45

    D**d Sea shores with dense salty water allowing effortless floating

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    #46

    Minimalist bedroom with mattress on floor highlighting men's delay in buying bed frames

    Real-world data from the National Sleep Foundation and consumer moving reports show that roughly 33% of men live with their mattress on the floor after moving into a new place

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    #47

    Global map showing the Earth's ozone hole discovered by scientists in 1985

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    highwaycrossingfrog
    highwaycrossingfrog
    Community Member
    Premium     36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    But we fixed it! At least we did something right.

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    #48

    Fossilized human remains in Israel proving early human migration from Africa coexistence with Neanderthals.

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    #49

    Greyhound running on track illustrating greyhounds' marathon speed exceeding cheetahs

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    #50

    Close-up of dog nose and inked nose print illustrating unique dog identification

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    #51

    Close-up of a black cat with whiskers shown as sensory tools to detect safe passage

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    #52

    Aerial view of Pando in Utah, a massive forest of genetically identical aspen trees

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    #53

    Man examining a bottle of Crystal Pepsi clear soda withdrawn after confusing consumers

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    #54

    Pile of AOL marketing CDs scattered from a cardboard box representing AOL aggressive marketing

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    #55

    Hand holding a 3.5-inch floppy disk save icon in front of a computer screen

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    #56

    Polar bear walking on snowy landscape known for stalking and hunting humans

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    #57

    Most hated television characters like Joffrey Baratheon, Ross Geller, and Skylar White

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    #58

    Bananas with radioactive symbol illustrating potassium 40 isotope facts

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    #59

    Star Wars real life filming locations including Italy, Norway, Guatemala, and Ireland

    The Star Wars galaxy is a lot closer than you think .

    Tatooine was Tunisia. Hoth was a real glacier in Norway. Yavin 4 was a 2,500-year-old Mayan temple complex in Guatemala.

    Naboo’s royal palace was the Caserta Palace in Italy, while Anakin and Padmé’s lake retreat was Villa del Balbianello on Lake Como, originally an 18th-century monastery.

    Every one of these locations is still standing. Every one of them is still visitable.

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    #60

    New research reveals cats are less mysterious and more ridiculous

    Cats playing fetch is more common than people think. A 2024 study found many cats retrieve thrown objects, especially playful indoor cats, but usually on their own terms. A 2025 study found cats may meow more at male caregivers during greetings. Researchers think cats might vocalize more because men may be less responsive to quieter cues. A 2025 study suggested a cat's purr may identify them better than its meow. Meows change depending on context, but purrs appear more stable and individual. A 2025 study found some cats have traits suited for therapy work. These cats were more social, tolerant of handling, attention seeking, and comfortable around people. A 2024 study found cat meows change depending on the situation. This suggests cats may use different vocal patterns for food, attention, doors, or complaining.

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    #61

    Most detailed captured view of a human cell showing intricate internal structures

    This reconstruction turns molecular data into a 3D scene using X-ray crystallography & electron microscopy. With light & transparency, it feels like you’re looking inside the cell, not at it. It works because it’s based on real data, making complex processes easier to see and understand.

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    #62

    Large Hawaiian banana called Hua Moa reaches up to 10 inches long and 4 inches wide

    Hua Moa bananas are a rare Polynesian banana variety, sometimes called “Hawaiano,” known for being unusually large, thick, and dense. They likely originated in Polynesia and became popular in places like Tahiti, Hawaii, and later South Florida.

    Unlike the common Cavendish banana, Hua Moa can be eaten ripe and fresh or cooked while green. Its texture is heavy, creamy, and almost plantain like, which makes it great for frying, smashing, or making tostones. When fully ripe, it becomes sweeter and softer, but still has a rich, dense bite.

    Growers value it for its unique size and flavor, but it is not the easiest banana to grow. The University of Florida notes that Hua Moa has poor cold tolerance and is susceptible to Panama disease, so it needs warm, protected growing conditions.

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    Nathaniel
    Nathaniel
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We need a banana for scale....

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    #63

    Scientists confirm earth has an eighth continent mostly underwater named Zealandia

    Scientists have officially confirmed the existence and full extent of Zealandia, widely regarded as Earth’s eighth continent — a vast, mostly submerged landmass beneath the South Pacific Ocean.

    Covering nearly 5 million square kilometers (about 2 million square miles), Zealandia is roughly the size of India. Only around 5% of it rises above sea level, primarily forming the islands of New Zealand and New Caledonia. For decades, geologists debated whether this region qualified as a true continent or merely scattered fragments. Recent research has settled the question by demonstrating that Zealandia possesses all the defining geological characteristics of a continent.

    Zealandia began separating from the ancient supercontinent Gondwana approximately 85 million years ago. Tectonic stretching thinned its crust, causing much of the landmass to gradually subside beneath the ocean while remaining structurally intact. Researchers mapped its boundaries using rock samples dredged from the seafloor — including sandstone, volcanic rocks, and basalt dated between 145 and 34 million years old — combined with magnetic anomaly data from the crust. These “magnetic fingerprints” revealed a coherent geological structure across the entire region, confirming it is not ordinary oceanic crust but a unified continental block shaped by ancient volcanism and plate tectonics.

    Because most of Zealandia has remained submerged for tens of millions of years, it offers a unique window into processes of continental rifting, thinning, and breakup that are difficult to study on dry land.

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    #64

    Mountain gorillas population increase from 1980 to 2025 in dense forest

    NASA has uncovered some truly unsettling facts about our universe, dark energy driving a runaway expansion, rogue planets drifting alone in the void, black holes lurking in the center of almost every galaxy, the eerie silence of a cosmos filled with trillions of worlds, stars that die and somehow reignite, gamma-ray bursts that could erase a planet in seconds, and massive asteroids that slip past Earth before we even see them.

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    #65

    White rhinos population rise from 1940 to 2025 in grassland

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    #66

    Antarctica's ice sheets hold 70 percent of Earth's freshwater desert

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    #67

    Canada's natural lakes with vast freshwater lake landscape at sunset

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    #68

    Two orcas touching mouths demonstrating orca tongue kissing behavior

    Scientists recently documented wild orcas in the Kvænangen fjords of Northern Norway engaging in a behavior known as “tongue-nibbling,” marking the first time this interaction has been recorded in the wild.

    During the encounter, two orcas remained face-to-face for nearly two minutes as they took turns protruding their tongues and gently touching or nibbling them. While this behavior was first noticed in captive whales decades ago, this new sighting confirms that it is a natural part of their repertoire rather than a result of confinement, offering a rare glimpse into the intimate social lives of these apex predators.

    Researchers believe this tactile interaction serves as a vital tool for social bonding, conflict resolution, or sensory play. Much like grooming in primates, the act likely reinforces relationships within the pod or serves as a peaceful gesture to reconcile after a disagreement.

    The discovery, detailed in a 2025 study, emphasizes the sophisticated emotional intelligence of orcas and highlights how much of their complex underwater culture remains hidden from human observation.

    The image above of 2 orcas from Seaworld San Diego tongue kissing.

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    #69

    Depiction of an asteroid impact linked to dinosaur extinction, proving Earth's vulnerability to space cataclysms.

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    #70

    Charlie Chaplin photo alongside Apple II computer highlighting historic timeline fact

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    #71

    Black and white portrait of Salvador Dalí and an old computer representing early .com domain registration

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    #72

    Medieval scene of Magna Carta signing next to Genghis Khan statue depicting historical events

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    #73

    Woman holding Newsweek magazine with skeptical internet headline

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    #74

    Bear running fast in forest reaching speeds up to 35 mph outrunning sprinters

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    #75

    Blue whale swimming with tongue weighing as much as an adult elephant

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    #76

    Scorpion underwater holding breath for six days showing survival skills

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    #77

    Close-up of Nile crocodile with bite force stronger than great white shark

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    #78

    Cows grazing in an open field showing regional dialects and unique herd accents

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    #79

    Common swift flying in the sky capable of nearly nonstop flight for an entire year

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    #80

    Great Wall of China blending into terrain, not visible from the Moon

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    #81

    Norwegian town Å with one of the shortest place names and coastal village

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    #82

    Photo of a beaver displaying its strong, rusty orange teeth caused by iron-rich enamel.

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    #83

    Close-up of a horse showing nostrils and mouth, illustrating that horses are obligate nasal breathers.

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    #84

    S***m whales sleeping vertically underwater showcasing unique sleep behavior

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    #85

    Image of Sagittarius A*, the supermassive black hole at the Milky Way's center, in astronomy discovery.

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    #86

    Portrait of Galileo Galilei beside Plymouth Rock Pilgrims landing painting

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    #87

    Old pirate ship sailing with story of Francois LOlonnais a ruthless French pirate

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    #88

    First Harry Potter book with limited print run held on a wooden table

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    #89

    Hand holding a pink Tamagotchi device showing RIP digital pet

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    #90

    Old computer displaying the first web page ever created on screen

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    #91

    Manatee underwater regulating buoyancy by releasing large amounts of gas

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    #92

    Clown fish swimming underwater with heatwaves causing size shrinkage and survival boost

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