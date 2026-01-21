Who Is Jake Elliott? Jake Daniel Elliott is an American professional football placekicker, widely recognized for his precision and composure under pressure in the NFL. He consistently delivers crucial points for his team. His breakout moment arrived during his rookie season in 2017 with the Philadelphia Eagles. He secured a dramatic victory over the New York Giants with a record-setting 61-yard field goal, instantly establishing his clutch kicking ability.

Full Name Jake Daniel Elliott Gender Male Height 5 feet 9 inches (175 cm) Relationship Status Married to Annie Timyan Elliott Net Worth $45.7 million Nationality American Education Lyons Township High School, University of Memphis Father Bruce Elliott Mother Diane Stoub Siblings Karen Elliott Kids Beau Daniel Elliott

Early Life and Education Born in Western Springs, Illinois, Jake Elliott showcased early athletic talent across various sports, particularly excelling as a formidable youth tennis player. His dedication hinted at a future in competitive arenas. He attended Lyons Township High School, where a coach’s observation at a field goal contest steered him towards football kicking. Elliott later honed his skills at the University of Memphis, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in marketing management.

Notable Relationships A long-term arc defines Jake Elliott’s personal life, culminating in his marriage to Annie Timyan Elliott. They met in middle school and tied the knot on March 7, 2020. The couple welcomed their first child, a son named Beau Daniel Elliott, on July 29, 2023, adding a new dimension to their family life.

Career Highlights Jake Elliott has secured two Super Bowl championships with the Philadelphia Eagles, including Super Bowl LII, marking significant team success. He earned Pro Bowl honors in 2021 and Second-team All-Pro in 2023, highlighting his consistent elite performance. His impressive skills led to a four-year, $24 million contract extension in 2024, positioning him as one of the NFL’s highest-paid kickers. Elliott is celebrated for his reliability as a long-distance specialist. Elliott holds the NFL record for the longest field goal by a rookie at 61 yards and is Memphis’ all-time leading scorer from his college career.