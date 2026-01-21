Who Is Jeremy Shada? Jaden Jeremy Shada is an American actor, musician, and singer, celebrated for his versatile voice acting and engaging on-screen presence. He has cultivated a strong following through animated series and live-action projects, often blending his musical talents. His breakout role came as the voice of Finn the Human in Cartoon Network’s globally popular Adventure Time series, which aired for ten seasons. This iconic portrayal introduced Shada to a wide audience and solidified his place in animation.

Full Name Jaden Jeremy Shada Gender Male Height 5 feet 8 inches (173 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $500,000 Nationality American Ethnicity German American, English American, Czech American Education Homeschooled Father Dean Shada Mother Linda Shada Siblings Zack Shada, Josh Shada Kids Caden Stone Shada

Early Life and Education Family ties led Jaden Jeremy Shada into acting at age seven, shortly after his family relocated to Los Angeles. His older brother, Zack Shada, an actor himself, provided the initial inspiration and guidance. Shada was homeschooled throughout his academic career, allowing him to balance his studies with a burgeoning acting schedule. He notably graduated high school early in May 2013.

Notable Relationships A long-term arc with Carolynn Rowland saw Jaden Jeremy Shada marry the Los Angeles Ballet dancer on March 8, 2020. Their relationship developed over several years before their wedding. The couple welcomed their son, Caden Stone Shada, in August 2024. Shada and Rowland frequently share aspects of their family life with fans.

Career Highlights Jeremy Shada’s career includes extensive voice work, most notably as Finn the Human in the Adventure Time series, a role he held for ten seasons. He also voiced Lance in the popular Voltron: Legendary Defender series, expanding his animated reach. Beyond voice acting, Shada also showcases his musical talents as a member of the pop-punk band Make Out Monday and starred as Reggie in the 2020 Netflix musical series Julie and the Phantoms. To date, his body of work reflects a consistent ability to connect with audiences across various entertainment mediums, cementing his status as a multifaceted performer.