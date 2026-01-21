Jeremy Shada smiling and holding a microphone while speaking at an indoor event in a casual black jacket.

Jeremy Shada

Born

January 21, 1997

Died
Birthplace

Boise, Idaho, US

Age

28 Years Old

Horoscope

Aquarius

Who Is Jeremy Shada?

Jaden Jeremy Shada is an American actor, musician, and singer, celebrated for his versatile voice acting and engaging on-screen presence. He has cultivated a strong following through animated series and live-action projects, often blending his musical talents.

His breakout role came as the voice of Finn the Human in Cartoon Network’s globally popular Adventure Time series, which aired for ten seasons. This iconic portrayal introduced Shada to a wide audience and solidified his place in animation.

Full NameJaden Jeremy Shada
GenderMale
Height5 feet 8 inches (173 cm)
Relationship StatusMarried
Net Worth$500,000
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityGerman American, English American, Czech American
EducationHomeschooled
FatherDean Shada
MotherLinda Shada
SiblingsZack Shada, Josh Shada
KidsCaden Stone Shada

Early Life and Education

Family ties led Jaden Jeremy Shada into acting at age seven, shortly after his family relocated to Los Angeles. His older brother, Zack Shada, an actor himself, provided the initial inspiration and guidance.

Shada was homeschooled throughout his academic career, allowing him to balance his studies with a burgeoning acting schedule. He notably graduated high school early in May 2013.

Notable Relationships

A long-term arc with Carolynn Rowland saw Jaden Jeremy Shada marry the Los Angeles Ballet dancer on March 8, 2020. Their relationship developed over several years before their wedding.

The couple welcomed their son, Caden Stone Shada, in August 2024. Shada and Rowland frequently share aspects of their family life with fans.

Career Highlights

Jeremy Shada’s career includes extensive voice work, most notably as Finn the Human in the Adventure Time series, a role he held for ten seasons. He also voiced Lance in the popular Voltron: Legendary Defender series, expanding his animated reach.

Beyond voice acting, Shada also showcases his musical talents as a member of the pop-punk band Make Out Monday and starred as Reggie in the 2020 Netflix musical series Julie and the Phantoms.

To date, his body of work reflects a consistent ability to connect with audiences across various entertainment mediums, cementing his status as a multifaceted performer.

Signature Quote

“I grew up watching a lot of stuff, like ‘Teen Titans.’”

