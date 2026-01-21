Who Is Alisha Lehmann? Alisha Debora Lehmann is a Swiss professional footballer, renowned for her dynamic forward play and significant social media presence. Her athletic skill on the pitch has consistently drawn global attention. She first gained widespread recognition for her performances with West Ham United, where her goal-scoring ability helped the club reach the FA Cup final. Lehmann’s influential online persona has also amplified women’s football visibility.

Full Name Alisha Debora Lehmann Gender Female Height 5 feet 5 inches (165 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $2 million Nationality Swiss Ethnicity White Education FC Konolfingen, BSC YB Frauen Siblings Shona Lehmann, one brother

Early Life and Education Alisha Lehmann was born in Tägertschi, Switzerland, developing an early passion for football by playing with her brother and cousins from age five. She began her youth career with FC Konolfingen, often training with boys’ teams. Lehmann then joined BSC YB Frauen at age 12, continuing to hone her skills before making her senior professional debut with the club at 17, quickly establishing herself as a prolific scorer.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Alisha Lehmann’s public life, including relationships with fellow Swiss national teammate Ramona Bachmann and Brazilian midfielder Douglas Luiz. Their “couples transfer” to Juventus in 2024 notably captured media attention. Lehmann and Douglas Luiz were in a relationship from 2021, with a brief separation in late 2022 before rekindling, but reportedly split again in May 2025. She has no children.

Career Highlights Alisha Lehmann’s career is highlighted by her prolific goal-scoring for various top-tier clubs and the Switzerland national team. She notably helped West Ham United reach the FA Cup Final and scored on her debut for Juventus. Beyond club play, Lehmann has represented Switzerland in major international tournaments, including the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, and is a a prominent ambassador for the UEFA Women’s EURO 2025. She is also recognized as the world’s most-followed women’s footballer on Instagram, significantly boosting the sport’s global visibility and engaging a massive fanbase.