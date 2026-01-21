Who Is Alanna Kennedy? Alanna Stephanie Kennedy is an Australian professional soccer player, known for her versatile play as a defender and midfielder. She consistently performs at the highest levels of club and international competition. Her breakout moment came with the Western New York Flash, winning the 2016 NWSL Championship. Kennedy’s strong defensive presence helped her team secure the title.

Full Name Alanna Stephanie Kennedy Gender Female Height 5 feet 9 inches (176 cm) Relationship Status In a relationship Net Worth $2.1 million Nationality Australian Ethnicity Caucasian/Australian Education Westfields Sports High School Father Stephen Kennedy Mother Stephanie Kennedy Siblings Daniel Kennedy, Kayla Kennedy

Early Life and Education Alanna Kennedy was raised in Rosemeadow, a suburb of Sydney, Australia, where she showed early athletic promise. She attended the selective Westfields Sports High School, developing her football skills from a young age. Growing up, she was often the only girl on all-boys teams, and she later played for the Campbelltown Cobras. Kennedy had to choose between high jump and football, ultimately committing to soccer.

Notable Relationships Alanna Kennedy’s personal life has often remained private, though she identifies as lesbian. Reports from 2024-2025 linked her to fellow Australian footballer Mackenzie Arnold, and she was previously in a relationship with entrepreneur Sophie Cachia from 2019 to early 2020. Currently, public information on her relationship status is limited, with some sources stating she is possibly single. Kennedy has no publicly known children.

Career Highlights Alanna Kennedy’s career is highlighted by her success in both club and international football, including winning the 2016 NWSL Championship with the Western New York Flash. She also secured multiple A-League Women Championships with Sydney FC and Melbourne City. Her international career for Australia, the Matildas, includes participation in three Olympic Games (2016, 2020, 2024) and multiple FIFA Women’s World Cups, demonstrating her consistent presence on the global stage. She was named to the Westfield W-League’s Team of the Decade and shortlisted for the FIFPro 2017 Women’s World XI.