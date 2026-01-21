Who Is Marco Asensio? Marco Asensio Willemsen is a Spanish professional footballer, known for his exceptional left-foot striking ability and versatility on the wing. He has captivated fans with his technical skill and memorable goals throughout his career. Asensio’s breakout moment arrived with Real Madrid, particularly his spectacular long-range goal on debut in the 2016 UEFA Super Cup against Sevilla. This stunning strike immediately showcased his talent, foreshadowing his crucial role in multiple trophy-winning campaigns.

Full Name Marco Asensio Willemsen Gender Male Height 6 feet 0 inches (182 cm) Relationship Status Dating Lavinia León Net Worth $68.4 million Nationality Spanish Father Gilberto Asensio Mother Maria Willemsen Siblings Igor Asensio

Early Life and Education Born in Palma, Majorca, to a Dutch mother and a Spanish father, Marco Asensio Willemsen developed an early passion for football. His mother, Maria Willemsen, passed away when he was fifteen, a significant event that fueled his determination. He joined the youth ranks of Platges de Calvià in 2003 before moving to Mallorca’s academy in 2006, where he refined his skills despite struggling with knee growth deficiencies during his youth.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Marco Asensio’s public life, including his marriage to architect Sandra Garal on July 10, 2023. However, the couple announced their mutual agreement to divorce in June 2024, less than a year after their wedding. More recently, Asensio has found love with social media influencer Lavinia León, with their relationship becoming public in late 2025. He has no publicly known children.

Career Highlights In the realm of professional football, Marco Asensio’s career is highlighted by a remarkable collection of titles, most notably three UEFA Champions League trophies and three La Liga championships with Real Madrid. He consistently delivered key performances, scoring 61 goals in 286 games for the club. Beyond club success, Asensio has made significant contributions on the international stage, securing a silver medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and winning the UEFA Nations League with Spain in 2023. He is also renowned for his impressive scoring record on debut in various competitions, including the UEFA Super Cup and La Liga.