Who Is Marine Johannès? French basketball player Marine Johannès is known for her creative flair and exceptional ball-handling on the court. Her dynamic guard play often lights up both the WNBA and international competitions with her unique style. She burst into wider public consciousness at the 2016 Summer Olympics, where her dazzling skills, including a memorable crossover against Maya Moore, captivated audiences. Johannès earned the nickname “The Wizard” for her unpredictable moves.

Full Name Marine Johannès Gender Female Height 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $1.5 million Nationality French Education USO Mondeville Father Lionel Johannès Mother Geraldine Johannès

Early Life and Education Marine Johannès began her basketball journey at age eight in Pont-l’Évêque, France, a path influenced by her parents, Lionel and Geraldine. She joined the USO Mondeville club at twelve, honing the instincts that define her game. At Mondeville, she excelled in youth leagues, securing two U17 French League titles and a U17 French Cup. This early success foreshadowed her professional career, marked by her distinctive, imaginative style of play.

Notable Relationships Marine Johannès has kept details of her personal relationships private throughout her public career. No widely documented partnerships have been confirmed in recent years. She has no children and, as of current reports, remains unmarried, with her focus appearing to be primarily on her professional basketball commitments.