Who Is Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway? Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway is a member of the Norwegian Royal Family, representing the future of the monarchy. Her role involves ceremonial duties and public engagement as she prepares for her constitutional responsibilities. Her 18th birthday marked a significant public step, as she undertook official visits to branches of government, foreshadowing her eventual role. This formal introduction to royal duties underscored her path toward becoming Queen.

Full Name Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway Gender Female Relationship Status Single Nationality Norwegian Ethnicity Norwegian Education Jansløkka Elementary School, Oslo International School, Uranienborg School, Elvebakken Upper Secondary School, University of Sydney Father Crown Prince Haakon Mother Crown Princess Mette-Marit Siblings Prince Sverre Magnus, Marius Borg Høiby

Early Life and Education Born into royalty, Princess Ingrid Alexandra arrived on January 21, 2004, the elder child of Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit in Oslo, Norway. Her upbringing aimed for normalcy, attending local state schools alongside her half-brother. She later moved to Oslo International School for English fluency, then Uranienborg School, before graduating from Elvebakken Upper Secondary School. The Princess is currently pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in International Relations at the University of Sydney.

Notable Relationships Princess Ingrid Alexandra ended a two-year relationship with economics student Magnus Heien Haugstad in summer 2024. She was also reportedly linked to Argentinian F1 driver Franco Colapinto in late 2024, though neither confirmed the romance. As of current records, Princess Ingrid Alexandra is single. She has no children.

Career Highlights As a prominent member of the Norwegian Royal Family, Princess Ingrid Alexandra is second in line to the throne, destined to become Norway’s first female monarch in centuries. Her public engagements have included significant state visits and cultural events. She completed 15 months of military service with the Combat Engineer Battalion, serving as a gunner on a CV-90 infantry fighting vehicle. This commitment to national service highlights her preparation for future leadership responsibilities. Her coming of age on her 18th birthday in 2022 was marked by formal recognition of her increased royal duties and a gala dinner attended by European royals.