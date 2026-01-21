Who Is Ilia Topuria? Ilia Topuria is a Georgian and Spanish professional mixed martial artist, recognized for his aggressive fighting style and dominant performances in the UFC. He quickly established himself as a formidable force in the lightweight and featherweight divisions. Topuria’s breakout moment arrived with his definitive knockout victory to claim the UFC Featherweight Championship, cementing his status as a global contender and making history as the first Georgian and Spanish UFC titleholder.

Full Name Ilia Topuria Gender Male Height 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm) Relationship Status Separated Net Worth $2 million Nationality Georgian, Spanish Ethnicity Georgian Education Climent Club Father Zaza Topuria Mother Inga Topuria Siblings Aleksandre Topuria, Mari Tlashadze, Ana Tlashadze Kids Hugo, Giorgina

Early Life and Education Born in Halle Westfalen, Germany, Ilia Topuria’s early years were shaped by his Georgian parents before the family relocated to Georgia when he was seven. He began practicing Greco-Roman wrestling at a local school, which ignited his passion for combat sports. At the age of 15, Topuria moved to Alicante, Spain, where he transitioned to mixed martial arts and honed his skills at the Climent Club gym, laying the groundwork for his professional career.

Notable Relationships Ilia Topuria was married to businesswoman Giorgina Uzcategui Badell, with whom he shares two children. Their relationship has been in the public eye, including the birth of their son, Hugo, in 2019, and a daughter, Giorgina, in 2024. More recently, Topuria and Uzcategui Badell separated around August 2025, and divorce proceedings are ongoing, drawing attention to his personal life beyond the octagon.

Career Highlights Ilia Topuria’s career is highlighted by his ascent to the top of the Ultimate Fighting Championship, securing multiple prestigious titles. He made history as the first Georgian and Spanish fighter to win a UFC championship. Topuria captured the UFC Featherweight Championship in February 2024, defending it successfully before moving up to claim the UFC Lightweight Championship in June 2025, making him a two-division champion with an undefeated record. His impressive victories include notable finishes against top contenders and former champions, demonstrating his striking power and submission skills, earning him multiple Performance of the Night bonuses.