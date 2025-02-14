ADVERTISEMENT

Jon Hamm recently narrated the story of how he took a massive risk with a very pregnant Amy Poehler ahead of his Saturday Night Live debut.

His story sparked mixed reactions online, with some quickly claiming it “doesn’t sound like a very nice thing to say.”

The Morning Show actor appeared on an episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers this week and recalled the incident that took place nearly two decades ago.

Painting a picture of the 2008 incident, Hamm said he and Poehler were sitting in makeup chairs when the actress received a phone call that left her sobbing.

Jon Hamm recently narrated a fond memory he shared with a very pregnant Amy Poehler in 2008

Image credits: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Poehler was pregnant with her first-born son Archie at the time.

The Parks and Recreation actress stepped away to have the emotional phone conversation, and when she returned, she told Hamm that her OB-GYN had passed away.

“And, I said, ‘God, Amy, that’s really terrible, but you really need to pull it together because this is my first time hosting and you better bring it!’ Which, was a big swing!” he said about his words to a crying Poehler.

The “big swing” worked as “she immediately started laughing,” the actor added.

Poehler wrote about the same incident in her 2014 book, Yes Please

Image credits: Gilbert Flores/Getty Images

Critics were quick to judge the incident, with one saying: “Never liked him.”

“Jon Hamm is a goof bully. I lost all respect for him after learning of a hazing incident in college in 1990. We all went to school with guys like him,” another said.

“I would never recover if don draper told me to pull it together on my own show,” another said, making a referencing to his Mad Men character

Image credits: Late Night with Seth Meyers

Others defended him saying: “Love him, and her…humor always heals.”

“Sounds like a sweet guy with a bit of an edge,” another wrote.

The moment between the two stars didn’t just stick with Hamm but also left a lasting impression on Poehler as well.

The actress wrote about the incident in her 2014 book, Yes Please, saying it took place on the day before her due date.

“Sounds like a sweet guy with a bit of an edge,” read one comment

Image credits: Saturday Night Live

In her book, she said she was in the middle of rehearsals when she called her doctor to confirm her appointment.

“The receptionist answered the phone crying,” the Hollywood star wrote, as quoted by Cheatsheet.

“She told me Dr. G had passed away from a heart attack in his sleep,” she continued. “I burst into tears so loudly and violently I think water was squirting out of my eyes like in a Cathy cartoon.”

Everyone on the set got quiet as “nothing is more horrifying than a giant pregnant lady sobbing,” she penned.

“My doctor had just DIED. And I was DUE TOMORROW,” the actress recalled telling Hamm

Image credits: Saturday Night Live

Poehler recalled speaking to Hamm and saying, “My doctor had just DIED. And I was DUE TOMORROW.”

As she “cried and cried,” Hamm held the inconsolable actress by her shoulders and said: “I know this is very sad, but this is a really important show for me, so I’m going to need you to get your sh** together,” the actress recalled in her book.

“This made me laugh so hard I think I peed,” the veteran actress went on to say.

Hamm was crowned as the 2025 Hasty Pudding Man of the Year at Harvard on January 31.

He called it a “wonderful honor” to accept the accolade from the school’s longtime theater group, Hasty Pudding Theatricals.

Hamm was recently honored with the 2025 Hasty Pudding Man of the Year

Image credits: Late Night with Seth Meyers

After accepting the award, he spoke to reporters and acknowledged the impact SNL had on his career.

He especially credited the show’s creator Lorne Michaels for opening up more creative possibilities for him with a space on SNL.

“I really credit none other than Lorne Michaels for offering me a [chance to] guest host Saturday Night Live to really get the sense of, well, I do have a funny side to me,” he told reporters

Prior to his SNL entry, Hamm was predominantly known for dramatic roles like his character of Don Draper in the series, Mad Men.

However, SNL diversified his portfolio and led to 30 Rock, Bridesmaids and other gigs “in the Tina Fey, Robert Carlock, Lorne Michaels universe,” he said.

For this, he said he is “forever grateful” to Michaels.

“I tend to use humor in a similar manner. It works with some people, some not so much,” read a social media comment

