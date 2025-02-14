ADVERTISEMENT

Jon Hamm recently narrated the story of how he took a massive risk with a very pregnant Amy Poehler ahead of his Saturday Night Live debut.

His story sparked mixed reactions online, with some quickly claiming it “doesn’t sound like a very nice thing to say.”

The Morning Show actor appeared on an episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers this week and recalled the incident that took place nearly two decades ago.

Painting a picture of the 2008 incident, Hamm said he and Poehler were sitting in makeup chairs when the actress received a phone call that left her sobbing.

    Jon Hamm recently narrated a fond memory he shared with a very pregnant Amy Poehler in 2008

    Man in a maroon turtleneck and gray blazer at a public event, related to Jon Hamm's controversial joke.

    Image credits: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

    Poehler was pregnant with her first-born son Archie at the time.

    The Parks and Recreation actress stepped away to have the emotional phone conversation, and when she returned, she told Hamm that her OB-GYN had passed away.

    “And, I said, ‘God, Amy, that’s really terrible, but you really need to pull it together because this is my first time hosting and you better bring it!’ Which, was a big swing!” he said about his words to a crying Poehler.

    The “big swing” worked as “she immediately started laughing,” the actor added.

    Poehler wrote about the same incident in her 2014 book, Yes Please

    Blonde woman in a shiny silver dress smiling at an event, related to Jon Hamm joke controversy.

    Image credits: Gilbert Flores/Getty Images

    Critics were quick to judge the incident, with one saying: “Never liked him.”

    “Jon Hamm is a goof bully. I lost all respect for him after learning of a hazing incident in college in 1990. We all went to school with guys like him,” another said.

    “I would never recover if don draper told me to pull it together on my own show,” another said, making a referencing to his Mad Men character

    Man in a pinstripe suit on a talk show set, addressing controversy over Jon Hamm's joke involving Amy Poehler.

    Image credits: Late Night with Seth Meyers

    Others defended him saying: “Love him, and her…humor always heals.”

    “Sounds like a sweet guy with a bit of an edge,” another wrote.

    The moment between the two stars didn’t just stick with Hamm but also left a lasting impression on Poehler as well.

    The actress wrote about the incident in her 2014 book, Yes Please, saying it took place on the day before her due date.

    “Sounds like a sweet guy with a bit of an edge,” read one comment

    Actor smiling in a dimly lit setting, wearing a brown jacket.

    Image credits: Saturday Night Live

    In her book, she said she was in the middle of rehearsals when she called her doctor to confirm her appointment.

    “The receptionist answered the phone crying,” the Hollywood star wrote, as quoted by Cheatsheet.

    “She told me Dr. G had passed away from a heart attack in his sleep,” she continued. “I burst into tears so loudly and violently I think water was squirting out of my eyes like in a Cathy cartoon.”

    Everyone on the set got quiet as “nothing is more horrifying than a giant pregnant lady sobbing,” she penned.

    “My doctor had just DIED. And I was DUE TOMORROW,” the actress recalled telling Hamm 

    Two people in 1960s attire standing in an office setting, related to Jon Hamm's joke controversy.

    Image credits: Saturday Night Live

    Poehler recalled speaking to Hamm and saying, “My doctor had just DIED. And I was DUE TOMORROW.”

    As she “cried and cried,” Hamm held the inconsolable actress by her shoulders and said: “I know this is very sad, but this is a really important show for me, so I’m going to need you to get your sh** together,” the actress recalled in her book.

    “This made me laugh so hard I think I peed,” the veteran actress went on to say.

    Hamm was crowned as the 2025 Hasty Pudding Man of the Year at Harvard on January 31.

    He called it a “wonderful honor” to accept the accolade from the school’s longtime theater group, Hasty Pudding Theatricals.

    Hamm was recently honored with the 2025 Hasty Pudding Man of the Year

    Image credits: Late Night with Seth Meyers

    After accepting the award, he spoke to reporters and acknowledged the impact SNL had on his career.

    He especially credited the show’s creator Lorne Michaels for opening up more creative possibilities for him with a space on SNL.

    “I really credit none other than Lorne Michaels for offering me a [chance to] guest host Saturday Night Live to really get the sense of, well, I do have a funny side to me,” he told reporters

    Prior to his SNL entry, Hamm was predominantly known for dramatic roles like his character of Don Draper in the series, Mad Men. 

    However, SNL diversified his portfolio and led to 30 Rock, Bridesmaids and other gigs “in the Tina Fey, Robert Carlock, Lorne Michaels universe,” he said.

    For this, he said he is “forever grateful” to Michaels.

    “I tend to use humor in a similar manner. It works with some people, some not so much,” read a social media comment

    Text criticizing Jon Hamm's past behavior, calling him a "goof bully" and mentioning loss of respect due to a college incident.

    Cara James' comment on humor usage and reactions, related to Jon Hamm joke controversy.

    Comment reads "Never liked him" with reactions underneath associated with Jon Hamm joke.

    User comment mentioning "bad first impression" relating to Jon Hamm joke controversy.

    Comment by Carolyn De Biase Negron expressing disapproval of Jon Hamm's joke to Amy Poehler.

    Comment regarding Jon Hamm's joke about Amy Poehler displayed in a message box.

    Comment expressing anger over Jon Hamm's joke to Amy Poehler.

    Comment by Kyle Sherman: "Oh my so horrible lol," reacting to Jon Hamm's joke about Amy Poehler.

    Comment criticizing Amy Poehler's professionalism on SNL amid Jon Hamm's joke controversy.

    Comment from Jess Lyne says, 'She wasn't mad, y'all,' relating to Jon Hamm's joke to Amy Poehler.

    Comment by Diane Donay discussing Jon Hamm with praise but noting his edge.

    Text message from Nicole Caliro discussing Amy Poehler's memoir humorously.

    Comment supporting Jon Hamm and Amy Poehler, humor highlighted in remark.

