Pregnant Woman Asks Fiancé To Skip Family Christmas And Be With Her, He Disagrees
The holiday season is supposed to be a time of warmth and joy, but expecting mother and Reddit user Prize-Ad3917 might spend it alone.
Even though the woman is due at the end of December, her fiancé plans to leave her and go on a vacation with his family.
Since the Redditor doesn’t want to be all by herself during this time of year, she’s asking her partner to stay; however, this request has strained her relationship with her in-laws, putting her in a difficult position.
So she made a post on the subreddit ‘Am I the [Jerk]?‘ asking its members if she’s really out of line.
Christmas is about getting together with the people you love
Image credits: vladans (not the actual photo)
But this woman might be spending the holidays alone because her partner wants to be with his family instead
Image credits: djoronimo (not the actual photo)
Image source: Prize-Ad3917
I know she is not going to see this comment, but my recommendation is she show him the discussion above, and allow the words of others to confront him over his incredibly selfish behaviour. There are times when a partner needs to be away just before the due date of a baby, but this is most definitely not a need. It is pure selfishness. You don't leave a pregnant partner alone, without back up, and most definitely not a Christmas, just before the due date.
She replied in the reditt thread that she’ll show it to him. 👍🏽
