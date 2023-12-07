Pregnant Woman Asks Fiancé To Skip Family Christmas And Be With Her, He Disagrees

ADVERTISEMENT

The holiday season is supposed to be a time of warmth and joy, but expecting mother and Reddit user Prize-Ad3917 might spend it alone.

Even though the woman is due at the end of December, her fiancé plans to leave her and go on a vacation with his family.

Since the Redditor doesn’t want to be all by herself during this time of year, she’s asking her partner to stay; however, this request has strained her relationship with her in-laws, putting her in a difficult position.

So she made a post on the subreddit ‘Am I the [Jerk]?‘ asking its members if she’s really out of line.

Christmas is about getting together with the people you love

Image credits: vladans (not the actual photo)

But this woman might be spending the holidays alone because her partner wants to be with his family instead

Image credits: djoronimo (not the actual photo)

Image source: Prize-Ad3917

People who have read her story think that the woman was completely entitled to ask her partner to stay

