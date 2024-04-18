“Rude Awakening”: Woman “Finds Herself” Single After BF Learns Why She Wanted A Solo Vacation

ADVERTISEMENT

Splitting the costs is one of the things couples have to seriously consider before taking off to their perfect vacation destination. Dividing it by 50/50 may seem like the most straightforward option, but in reality, partners rarely make the same amount of money.

Redditor Fabulous-Plenty-5465 decided to cover all the expenses of their holiday, as his girlfriend had a less-paying job, and he wished to relax without any additional stress of finances. However, right at the end of the trip, she announced wanting to stay longer without him, expecting continued financial support. Feeling hurt and exploited, he refused, leaving her to her own devices.

Splitting the couple’s vacation costs might be challenging for some

Image credits: Alex Green (not the actual photo)

To avoid additional stress, this BF decided to cover everything, and as a thank-you, his GF decided to stay longer with another man

Image source: Fabulous-Plenty-5465

Communicating what both partners want from their holiday and budgeting for it ahead of time is very important

Image credits: Mikhail Nilov (not the actual photo)

According to Dr. Wendy Walsh, author of The 30-Day Love Detox, communicating what both partners want from their holiday and budgeting for it ahead of time is very important. While the money talk isn’t something everyone is comfortable addressing, having a quick conversation about who pays for what makes for a much more pleasant and conflict-free experience.

One way to divide trip expenses is to keep separate travel funds. This is especially convenient for couples who haven’t been dating for too long and are worried about combining their finances. Each person can cover their own transportation expenses, such as flights, and take turns booking accommodations. For instance, one can pay for the first three nights in Paris, and the other could cover four days in Florence (so it averages out). The same can be done with meals.

If the couple really wants to keep things even, they can set up a travel fund in which they both contribute half of the amount. Let’s say they plan on spending $1,500 on a trip to Hawaii. Then they would each need to put $750 into that account. Later, the money can be used to cover mutual expenses like transportation, accommodation, and food, while purchases like souvenirs or clothes remain separate.

There’s even an option where one partner pays for everything, meticulously keeps track of it, and the other person pays them back at the end of each day, week, or destination. Or both of them can take turns covering the costs while monitoring them and paying back the difference later. For this, some advise using a spreadsheet like a Google Doc, so all expenses are organized and documented.

Some think it’s almost unfair to divide finances 50/50

Image credits: Mikhail Nilov (not the actual photo)

However, when it comes to splitting costs, social psychologist Michael Kraus says, “You’re not going to have an answer that’s going to be the same for each couple about what is fair.” Since partners rarely get paid the same amount, some think it’s almost unfair to divide finances 50/50 without taking into account the other person’s situation.

One partner may be burdened with student loans or have a less-paying job than the other. Therefore, it might not be just for the couple to split expenses evenly because that would make up 90% of one person’s check and 40% of the other.

Financial planner Cathy Curtis recommends, “I advise young couples to seriously consider splitting the household bills according to income and then revisiting it every year as incomes change.” This can allow both people to save money for goals such as retirement, especially the person with a lower income.

“When I bring it up, I see relief in the face of the person making less money,” said Curtis. “I think it’s totally fair, [and] I think it makes for greater equity, less resentment, and also creates more communication around money.”

People in the comments supported the author’s decision

Readers suspected that the girlfriend wanted to stay longer for another guy

After some time, the author provided an update

Image credits: Ahmet Polat (not the actual photo)

