Every relationship has its “red lines” that, once crossed, tend to mean the end. More often than not, this happens early enough, but in some unfortunate cases, the couple can be far along enough to be considering marriage. One pretty common “hot topic” is, of course, past infidelity.
A woman wondered if she went too far after she kicked her brother out for revealing to her fiancé that she cheated on her high-school boyfriend almost a decade ago. We reached out to the woman in the story via private message and will update the article when she gets back to us.
Trust can be broken in a relationship very quickly
One woman ended up having her marriage called off when her brother shared a time she cheated in high school
Honestly, I understand the fiance's reaction. My first relationship ended very painfully when I found out she was cheating on me. She flat out told me, and how much better than me he was. So yeah, getting cheated on really hurts. And I'm very upfront about that. There are a few things I'll go over with anyone before we get into a committed relationship about myself, that being one of them. If she had taken the time to bring it up when he did, things would be different. But instead, she lied (yes, what she did counts as lying) and mislead him into believing she held the same views. Then to find out that it was an act, now he has to wonder what Else was she lying about? What else about her is just an act? Should they talk it out? Perhaps. But right at that moment, he may have been in no state to have a rational discussion. There are times I have to remove myself from the situation because I just can't control my emotions, and need time to get that control.
Well…she did hold the same views, she does condemn cheating, so I wouldn’t call it an act. She obviously has regrets over something stupid she did as a teenager. I fully understand how painful cheating is, but there’s a big difference between being cheated on (and then told how much worse you are then the person they were cheating with), and finding out your significant other cheated on someone else 9 years earlier in their teens. And sure, if finding that out is such an emotional thing that you can’t handle the moment, that’s one thing. But instantly ending your engagement in that same moment isn’t the wisest course of action. I actually think OP probably dodged a bullet, if their fiancé was that black and white about mistakes people have made, again, before they were even an adult. At the same time, she’s kind of making the same mistake with her brother - he was barely older than she was at the time of her ‘mistake’, and he obviously couldn’t have foreseen hoe extreme her fiancé’s reaction would be.
