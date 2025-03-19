Affair Partners Furious As Their Spouses Fall For Each Other And Get Their Happily Ever After

ADVERTISEMENT

Being cheated on is unquestionably a heartbreaking thing to go through — a person you trusted to be loyal to you breaks that trust. In fact, infidelity is one of the most common reasons why relatiosnships end; a breach of loyalty leads to trust issues and a healthy relationship can’t be build without trust.

At least in some cases, even those who have been cheated on manage to find a silver lining. Take today’s story, for example. A man’s wife cheated on him with her boss, so he befriended the boss’s ex-wife. Not long after, the two of them fell in love, while the original couple went their separate ways. Sounds like sweet karma, doesn’t it? Read on for more details, it gets even sweeter!

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

While being cheated on isn’t an experience anyone wants to go through, at least some folks manage to find a silver lining in it

Share icon

Image credits: Yan Krukau / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Like this man, who learned that his wife cheated on him with her boss

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

As a teasing tactic, he befriended his ex-wife’s lover’s ex, which made his ex-wife and her new beau very mad

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: Vlada Karpovich / Pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Pretty soon they realized they liked each other a lot and became an actual couple, which made their exes even more mad

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: ThrowayCharlieFoxtrt

ADVERTISEMENT

It also didn’t help that the cheaters ended up breaking up, while their exes stayed together and were happy

The OP’s wife decided to have an affair with her boss, who is a high-income executive. Having personal relationships at a workplace is already complicated, but having one with your boss is another level of complication. Not only can it be a minefield to navigate, but it can also affect your future within or outside the company. Even if it leads to something serious or ends on good terms, there’s also the chance of it ending on bad terms, so why risk it?

In the case of today’s story, there was also another element that was problematic – both of the parties involved were married. Typically, there are two main reasons why folks choose to cheat on their partners – self-gratification and lack of intimacy – we don’t know which one of them is actually applicable in this situation. Still, it doesn’t make it the right thing to do.

When the original poster learned about his wife’s marital sin, he found her lover’s wife and told her about it. She divorced her husband and managed to get a lot from that divorce.

ADVERTISEMENT

The OP and this woman started bonding over their shared trauma. They decided that it would be funny to mess with their exes and pretend they became a couple. This actually worked and they both spent a lot of time laughing at angry voicemails, emails, and other angry expressions from their ex-spouses.

Share icon

Image credits: itay verchik / Pexels (not the actual photo)

What they didn’t expect to happen was to actually fall in love with each other. At some point, their joke turned into a reality – something the author dubbed as “pulling a Shania Twain.”

Shania Twain is a popular Canadian singer-songwriter, who in 2008 found out her husband was cheating on her with her good friend, Marie-Anne Thiébaud. Later, interestingly enough, Shania herself found comfort in Marie-Anne’s ex-husband, Frédéric, who was also devastated after being cheated on. They tied a knot in 2011 and are still together nowadays.

Does this story ring a bell? It sounds eerily similar to what the OP went through, doesn’t it? The phrase “pulling a Shania Twain” fits here perfectly.

ADVERTISEMENT

What makes the original poster’s story even more entertaining is the fact that the cheating partners ended up breaking up. So, it’s understandable that they now feel even saltier that their exes are happy together and they have to pay them child support.

Netizens also thought the story was very entertaining, or as some even said, “beautiful.” After all, this story is an embodiment of karma, so how can it not be entertaining? It’s always nice to see massive jerks suffer while their victims live happily ever after, isn’t it?

People online loved reading a story, where jerks got what they deserved and some even shared similar tales

ADVERTISEMENT