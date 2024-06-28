“Giving Me A Funny Feeling”: Husband Suspicious Of Wife After Week-Long Mexico Trip

ADVERTISEMENT

Infidelity can seem an unthinkable possibility in a committed relationship, but when your spouse returns from a trip acting aloof and distant, one might have to at least entertain the possibility of cheating.

A man asked the internet what to do when his wife started to act suspiciously after returning from a week-long bachelorette trip in Mexico. He later shared a sizable update after doing some in-depth sleuthing. We reached out to the husband in the story via private message and will update the article when he gets back to us.

A spouse acting weird and refusing to communicate is usually a sign that something is up

One man suspected the worst when his wife returned from a week long trip acting strange

As shocking as it might seem, cheating is more common than many people might think

While it remains one of those things that are hard to talk about, much less imagine, humans have been struggling with infidelity for much of civilization. As much as premarital sex is brought up as a “vice,” humans have been regulating infidelity for far longer and far more harshly. Interestingly, this is true across much of history and many cultures.

Unfortunately, some studies suggest that it’s far more widespread than most of us would like to admit. One US study found that around half of the men they surveyed reported cheating, while women were a bit more loyal, with only 1/3rd cheating. Other, similar studies have reported slightly lower numbers, but the fact remains that infidelity isn’t as unthinkable to some as we might like to believe. Similarly, particularly in the past, there were many closeted married people or couples that allowed for some polyamory, while not being entirely open about it.

This begs the question, why? There appears to be a gender gap between male and female infidelity. Namely, that men cheat when they are feeling sexually unsatisfied, while women cheat when they are emotionally unhappy with their current relationship. Overall, studies would suggest that men cheat more, however it’s worth noting that when it comes to sensitive subjects like this, people might not be entirely open or honest, even when the survey is anonymous.

Infidelity is not a victimless crime

In general, when it comes to infidelity in marriage, dissatisfaction with one’s marriage is the number one reported issue. This can often be true, but it’s also worth remembering that the vast majority of the population sees infidelity as morally wrong and would look for excuses for their own behavior. Sometimes cheating is just a person not controlling their impulses.

This isn’t much consolation to the victim of cheating, but it can be helpful to remember that just because your partner isn’t faithful doesn’t mean you are to blame. Some folks’ first reaction is to close their eyes, particularly if there isn’t clear evidence and hope that the “problem” just goes away by itself.

Every relationship is different, there are setups where one can be more open to a partner who isn’t entirely monogamous. However, in this marriage, that doesn’t seem to be the case. In general, the person who was cheated on will tend to suffer psychologically for some time. It’s important to remember that in most cases, cheating is not a “victimless crime,” it can and often will have long term repercussions.

However, as stated in the update that you can find below, he is taking further steps. This is important because studies suggest that being proactive can help offset a lot of the depression and even PTSD that often arises from being the victim of infidelity. Filing for a divorce is often a good start. It’s also always helpful to have a real support system that can stand by you. Exposing them is also a perfectly valid strategy if one is looking for catharsis.

