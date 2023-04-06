60 Most Romantic Places In The World For A Magical Couple’s Retreat
Whether your partner claims they are "not the romantic type," in romantic relationships, love and romance cannot exist without the other. Their way of showing love might be just different from the canonical "I'll fight the dragons for you." Whatever one's idea of it, romance is at the heart of a loving, long-lasting relationship and arguably the secret key to making the "honeymoon phase" last forever. And with the abundance of romantic sites and honeymoon destinations on Earth, there will always be a romantic place to visit to rekindle and reignite your relationship, whether it needs a little (or big) pick me up or just an escape from routine.
Among the many romantic things couples can do together is traveling. And with so many romantic destinations on Earth, at least a few of them should make it to every couple's bucket list. The many romantic places, whether located in your country of residence or on the other side of the world, have this magical ability to bring back that "high" feeling that new lovers often experience. Whether it's the fresh scent of a place you have never been to, pixie dust mixed with golden sands, pheromones in the air, or Cupid sprinkling love dust over your drinks, the most romantic places in the world tend to do that to you — have you falling in love with life and your partner all over again. If you are ready for potentially life-changing trips to some of the most romantic places in the world, keep on scrolling since we've compiled a list of some of the best honeymoon destinations and the most romantic places in the US and the rest of the globe.
As a finishing note, we also want to add that, at the end of the day, traveling is a luxury that not everyone is fortunate enough to afford. Hence, although we did try to include a wide array of options to accommodate different budgets as well as international readers, don't worry if any romantic locations on the list do not fit your budget. With so many affordable and cheap date ideas, there are numerous ways to wow your loved one without spending a fortune. Some of the happiest couples stay together for decades, not because they've visited the Eiffel tower in Paris or ridden a gondola in Italy, but for reasons way beyond that. Just some food for thought.
Iceland
Passing by Iceland's hot springs, volcanoes, waterfalls, fjords, and glaciers will make you feel like you're on a different planet. You may not be, yet you are in one of the most otherworldly sites obtainable to humans. Couples looking for something special come here because of this unique, almost magical ambiance. You may also see the Northern Lights if you go at the right time. Just imagine sharing a kiss under beautiful dancing waves of light...
Hawaii, USA
Travelers have long seen Hawaii as a utopian destination. Though the Aloha State is often associated with paradise, tourists may expect to encounter endless beaches accentuated by some of the greenest landscapes on the planet. One of those uniquely Hawaiian experiences is waking up early to witness the dawn from atop a volcano. From seeing the sunrise in Haleakela to watching it set on Kauai, the entire experience is bursting with potential romantic experiences.
Florence, Italy
It's hardly surprising to see Italy once again on this list. Nonetheless, one of the most charming sites on Earth is the Italian city of Florence, loved by some of the greatest painters of all time, Leonardo Da Vinci, Botticelli, Fra Angelico, and Giorgio Vasari. The city embodies romance and offers beautiful sights that tug at your heartstrings. Imagine walking down the banks of the Arno river at dusk, as the sun casts a golden glow over the Ponte Vecchio, a medieval stone arch bridge, or even in the early winter morning hours as the fog caresses the nearby houses — wherever, whenever you go, and whatever you do, this charming city is oozing with romance.
Cozumel, Yucatan Peninsula, Mexico
Drinks on the seashore. Beautiful sunsets. Serenity in spas. Beautiful suites. That's right, Cozumel, the idyllic Mexican island in the Caribbean Sea, is a perfect place for a little affair of the heart. Coral reefs, duty-free shopping, blue oceans, vibrant festivals, and golden beaches make Cozumel the ideal romantic destination for couples, whether planning a sumptuous honeymoon or just a quick getaway.
Venice, Italy
You presumed that Venice would appear on this list, didn't you? The Floating City's narrow canals and Renaissance buildings take tourists to a rose-tinted fantasy where beauty may be found from dawn to sunset and beyond. Also, the countless bridges almost seem explicitly designed (they are certainly not) for declarations of love and romantic proposals. And obviously, can't forget the once-in-a-lifetime gondola ride!
Kyoto, Japan
Many tourists gravitate toward Tokyo, the thriving capital of Japan, yet Kyoto might be the quintessential Japanese city for romance. Kyoto, Japan's historical and cultural center, is home to several Buddhist temples, Shinto shrines, traditional inns, and beautiful gardens. There is more to it than just history, though; the cuisine is some of the best in Japan, the locals are kind, and the breathtaking scenery is set in a bowl of mountains. This is Japan at its most romantic!
Zanzibar, Tanzania
Although Zanzibar has long been a popular honeymoon destination, the island offers more than just the unmatched beauty of the beaches, where golden sand meets the sea. Which alone is an excellent reason to go! Still, the traditional living and the slower pace of life top it off, making Zanzibar an ideal location for couples to step back and fall in love with each other all over again.
Hoi An, Vietnam
With its famed lantern-lined streets and preserved historical Vietnamese architecture, Hoi An is the perfect place for evening strolls, open conversations, and declarations of love! Hoi An also features one of the most incredible cocktail scenes in the country, so you might want to toast to love with your loved one over a delicious drink after a secret cocktail experience...
Paris, France
Is it possible to compile a list of the most romantic places on Earth without including Paris? Is it even allowed by law? We're not risking it. The City of Love is still as enticing now as it has been throughout its whole history. By the way, that moniker isn't only for marketing purposes. No other city can compare to Paris and its romantic, love-inducing ambiance. The important thing there is to explore. So forget about your to-see list for at least a short while and simply roam the beautiful streets of Paris with your eyes (and heart) wide open and take it all in!
Bora Bora, French Polynesia
Many of our picks have emphasized the peace and tranquility that golden shores can offer. However, it doesn't get any better than this. A wonderfully remote island in French Polynesia is as close to heaven as it gets. In a tranquil location like Bora Bora, you are invited to unwind, soak up the sun, and enjoy romantic meals. However, for those seeking active fun, the island also offers many vigorous activities, such as safaris and shark feedings, paragliding, and boat rides on the lagoon.
Santorini, Greece
Advertised as the perfect romantic and honeymoon holiday destination, Santorini is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful, mesmerizing islands in the world. You haven't fully grasped the color blue until you've gazed out over the Aegean Sea at dusk while admiring Santorini's breathtaking beauty. Also, there really isn't a more romantic way to spend a night in Santorini than enjoying the island's delectable cuisine and superb wine while gazing out over the lagoon...
Tulum, Mexico
Couples have long been drawn to Mexico's beautiful beaches, but this one particular location is quickly rising to the top of the list for many couples. There is so much more to Tulum than beautiful shores and mojito bars, though. Although, let's admit, it's already worth visiting just for these two reasons. In addition to having fantastic beaches, this town on the Yucatán Peninsula also features lush jungles, Mayan ruins, cenotes (caves or sinkholes with crystal-clear waters), lovely lagoons, and posh nightlife. For a romantic getaway, it's really more than you could dream of.
Amalfi Coast, Italy
Although you could toss a dart anywhere on a map of Italy and still land on one of the most romantic places on Earth, the Amalfi Coast would be our choice if we had to pick just one dreamy site in Italy. With its renowned cliff tops, glistening blue waters, secret coves, and quaint villages, the Amalfi Coast truly offers the ideal romantic setting. The vibrantly colored buildings that dot the townlets along the swaying slope of the Amalfi Coast, each offering an unparalleled vista, only add to the Amalfi Coast's allure.
Seychelles
The Maldives receive a lot of praise from tourists. Still, savvy travelers know that Seychelles deserves just as much appreciation. Even if you come for the beaches, don't be surprised if you decide to prolong your trip because of the local culture, natural beauty, and nightlife. Victoria, the capital, serves as the country's cultural center, housing marketplaces, art galleries, natural history museum, a Hindu temple, and the Victoria Clocktower, a national landmark. The archipelago is home to various distinguishable, rare animals and plants, including distinctive coco de mer palms.
Bali, Indonesia
With good reason, the expression "tropical paradise" is frequently used to describe the island. And it absolutely deserves the praise it gets: Bali has a breathtaking landscape, fantastic food, vibrant nightlife, and tranquil retreats. Bali has something for everyone, whether you're a surfer, partygoer, yogi, outdoor enthusiast, or a couple visiting to unwind or hoping to revive the honeymoon phase. Bali certainly has everything you need for a burst of long-forgotten or never-before-experienced sensations necessary for an unforgettable romantic getaway.
Antigua, Caribbean
With its 366 white sand beaches and pristine waters, it's hardly surprising that Antigua has been voted the "Most Romantic Destination" in the Caribbean by the World Travel Awards four years in a row! If there, you certainly can't miss jumping on the sunset cruise. They are very relaxing, romantic, and calming, especially in places like Antigua, where the sunsets are nothing short of magnificent. The island offers plentiful romantic vacation options for couples either searching for a place to get married, spend their honeymoon, or just have a romantic retreat.
Jamaica, Caribbean
While you pack your calendar with activities like caving and swimming with dolphins, visiting museums, and hunting for the island's most delectable jerk chicken, let the reggae and dancehall music set the mood for your romantic trip. Very few destinations can truly match Jamaica's abundance of activities to do, so take advantage of those once you're there.
Puerto Rico, Caribbean
The Caribbean island of Puerto Rico is a terrific choice for couples looking for a romantic getaway at any time of year. You and your partner will fall in love with the island's breathtaking beauty, cozy lodgings, delectable cuisine, rich Latin culture, historic elegance, and laid-back charm.
Acapulco, Mexico
For many years, Acapulco has been ranked among the best sites for romance. Mountains, stunning bays, sun-drenched beaches, and a thriving nightlife can all be found in this fantastic honeymoon location. There are countless things to do in Acapulco that will raise your heart rate. Here, you can engage in various activities, such as strolling through exquisitely preserved gardens filled with rare flower and tree species, unwinding on endless stretches of golden sand and deep blue waters, or exploring historical sites. Really, you can’t go wrong with Acapulco for a super romantic escape from the city.
Goa, India
Goa, a state in India, is one of the top honeymoon destinations in the world. It is a gorgeous location with historic structures, clean beaches, shacks, and alluring nightlife. Goa offers everything to make your honeymoon or a romantic getaway more memorable, whether you choose to take a romantic stroll along the beaches with your special someone or visit a church. Goa is a must-visit location for anybody who enjoys the beach life or the laid-back fishing village atmosphere.
Cape Winelands, South Africa
The ideal setting for a romantic getaway is nestled between picturesque peaks and dotted with old vineyards and historic estates. Enjoy your romance-filled trip in one of the world’s top wine regions by visiting charming historical wineries and tasting some of the best vintages. There’s something fundamentally romantic about sipping a glass of wine just a few meters from where the farmers grow their crops, press their grapes and cellar their wine. You and your sweetheart will be mesmerized by the magnificence of the Cape Winelands, whether you are an expert wine drinker or simply a lover of the outdoors.
Maldives
Similar to a few other locations on this list, simply taking a peek at the Maldives will suffice to explain why it's considered one of the most romantic places on Earth. There's a reason why this cluster of islands in the Indian Ocean is so well-liked by the honeymooners: year-round temperatures range in the low 80s, and there isn't much rain outside of the southwest monsoon season, which usually falls in mid-May to November. The best months, though, are January through March, when the water is at its calmest and the sky is forever sapphire blue.
Lisbon, Portugal
Lisbon is a city for lovers, and those who visit will be in awe of the exquisite fusion of history and culture that permeates its streets. As more and more lovers seek to immerse themselves in the city's sparkling assortment of restaurants and activities, lovely Lisbon has become a place with something for everyone. It's a place that grips the heart, fires the imagination, and oozes a wonderfully romantic aura.
Ibiza, Spain
Yes, it's a popular party destination, but there's a lot more to Ibiza than that! Even wandering slightly off the usual path will lead you to a world of abandoned farm buildings, untamed forests, sprawling orchards, and tranquil hill communities. If you come in the spring, an additional surprise is in store for you: almond trees that have just burst into bloom, with entire valleys erupting in gorgeous white and pink blossoms! Because of its beaches, culture, history, and incredible food, Ibiza is the ideal romantic getaway for some couples' fun.
Hamilton Island, Australia
If you haven't been to Australia's Whitsunday Islands yet, add them to your travel bucket list right about now. However, just for a second, forget that the largest populated island in the Whitsundays is situated next to Heart Reef (exactly as it states: a perfectly heart-shaped coral reef). Hamilton Island might be more suitable for those who share Australia's obsession with jumping into adrenaline-inducing situations than for your average doe-eyed couple. Together, you and your partner may explore world-class diving locations in the Great Barrier Reef's clear seas and the island's off-road paths, which provide a nerve-wracking ride through the dense jungle. Hamilton Island might be your best bet if the latter sounds like the most romantic date idea ever.
Saint Moritz, Switzerland
The opulent alpine resort town of Saint Moritz is situated in the Engadin Valley in Switzerland. Couples often come to Switzerland solely because of it. Many activities are open for some couple fun, such as ice horse racing, trekking, tennis, polo on a frozen lake, sailing, climbing, and windsurfing. And how can we forget skiing, with Switzerland being a top bucket-list destination for skiers from around the world? Whatever activities you are into, the romantic ambiance to go with it can be found in the beautiful St. Moritz.
Majorca, Spain
The capital of the Balearic Islands, Palma de Mallorca, invites you to fall in love. And do it over and over again. Majorca is famous for its sheltered coves, limestone mountains, "secret" beaches, resorts, and breathtaking landscapes. Palma de Mallorca provides visitors with various activities, including boat spotting tours, vineyard excursions, romantic beaches, Catedral de Mallorca touring, and many more. Its vibrant, upscale, and open atmosphere makes Majorca one of the most romantic locations in the Mediterranean.
Koh Tao, Thailand
One of the most romantic places in the world is the little island of Koh Tao. This 8-square-mile island invites couples to go scuba diving, enjoy romantic meals in the fresh air, take in the sunset at Sairee Beach, and do many more activities to get your heart beating faster (either from adrenaline or love), making Koh Tao among the top honeymoon places in Thailand.
Cancun, Yucatan Peninsula, Mexico
Cancun, hands down, is one of the most romantic holiday destinations in the world. The area is endowed with incredible biodiversity and white sand beaches that provide all the amenities you need to appreciate marine life. The city also features a staggering selection of luxury hotels with ocean views and wild nightlife. Couples may engage in various activities, including sport fishing, scuba diving, and snorkeling. You may also rent a sailboat with a crew for an exciting day on the open sea.
St Maarten And St Martin, Caribbean
The eastern Caribbean islands of St. Maarten and St. Martin have the same border but differ in what they offer tourists. Still, either is perfect for a romantic getaway. St. Martin might be more suitable for couples wanting to stay away from the crowds and enjoy a peaceful time together in a beautiful island setting, while St Maarten might be better suited for visitors looking for vibrant island life, exciting nightlife, and bars at pretty much every corner. Whichever you pick, both are excellent choices to dive into some romance.
Singapore
This island nation has every amenity imaginable, making it one of the top locations in the world for a honeymoon or simply a romantic escape. This vibrant city offers various activities, including delicious food, cultural charm, energetic nightlife, and several festivals. While there, make sure to visit Gardens by the Bay, a haven for aspiring horticulturists and nature lovers. Situated by the Marina Bay Waterfront in the center of Singapore, Gardens by the Bay’s surreal sceneries, paradise-like sites, and lush greenery reveal the absolute grandeur of nature, perfect for a romantic hand-in-hand stroll with your S/O.
Montreal, Canada
There's something magical about Montreal that truly distinguishes it from other cities in North America, something that screams "romance"! It may be the mesmerizing blending of Canadian confidence and European classiness, or it might be the tangible history that radiates from every nook of the city's heart or the aptly called Old Montreal, Montreal's oldest neighborhood. Really, as long as whatever "it" is continues to shine, it doesn't matter what it is.
Niagara Falls, Canada
The most iconic waterfall in the world is genuinely breathtaking. Also, it hits differently, realizing this person standing right beside you is the one when you are chaperoned by 3,160 tons of water flowing every second. There, you may also explore miles of unspoiled hiking trails and picturesque landscapes and engage in outdoor adventure. Regardless of the stunning sights, the main reason you should visit Niagara Falls is that you can get up close to something so breathtaking and powerful, all created by momma Nature.
Bosnia And Herzegovina
When Bosnia and Herzegovina is referred to as the "heart of Europe," there is no room for debate. People recognize that its borders resemble the universal sign of love, making it one of the best locations for couples to find the best fit in the continent's abundance of breathtaking landscapes, diverse cultures, and fascinating traditions. Also, you might want to check your pulse if the sight of Počitelj doesn't make you fall head over heels in love!
Greenland
Even if it doesn't seem particularly romantic, get prepared to have your expectations completely blown out of the water. Although it may not be every couple's cup of tea, Greenland is ideal for those who associate romance with experiencing the many "firsts" together. The brave ones can look forward to towering glaciers, beautiful icebergs, and remote bays filled with arctic fauna and whales. It is breathtakingly lovely, consistently unpredictable, and occasionally challenging. Actually, a lot like love!
Provence, France
Cezanne, Renoir, and Van Gogh, the artists behind some of the most famous paintings in history, beautifully captured Provence's pure, ageless romanticism. The epitome of romance, it's the ideal location to lose yourself in nature, experience a slower pace of life, and take in the joie de vivre that the South of France is known for. It truly is perfect for giddy sun-baked afternoons sipping rosé under the shade of a cypress tree, pedaling through lavender fields, or hopping between vineyards.
Botswana, Africa
Incredible wildlife viewing possibilities and opulent accommodations in some of the continent's most exclusive and secluded hideaways — for this alone, it's worth visiting Botswana. However, while there, you might also paddle a canoe through the rivers of the Okavango Delta or ride a quad over the desolate terrain of the Makgadikgadi salt pans. Alternatively, you might go for tranquil hot air balloon excursions and wrap up your day in billowing white tents with a romantic camp-out beneath the stars. There are so many things to do in Botswana to make it one of the most romantic, once-in-a-lifetime, even life-changing trips and experiences.
Québec City, Canada
One of Canada's most romantic destinations, Québec City is a favorite among newlyweds. Its European architecture provides a charming and romantic atmosphere that gives you the impression that you're in a city from a fairy tale. While there, enjoy strolling with your special someone while looking through lovely stores and appreciating wine in a candlelit French-inspired restaurant. Or board the Quebec City Tour! During this famous bus trip, you can learn about the city's historical sites while enjoying the stunning scenery.
Islamorada, Florida
Islamorada, located in the beautiful Florida Keys, which are known for their coral reefs, has become a popular vacation spot where visitors can take advantage of the area's upscale small-town atmosphere, stunning views of the bay and the ocean, sunshine, boating, fishing, locally owned restaurants, charming shops, and art galleries. For couples seeking one-on-one time together and a romantic retreat in the Florida surf and sun, Islamorada is the perfect destination.
New Orleans, Louisiana, United States
New Orleans, filled with cafes and bars, attracts millions of tourists every year. Still, this city in Louisiana has much more to offer than just the drinking scenery. You bet! Once there, your must-visit spots in New Orleans are Jackson Square, Café du Monde, Bourbon Street, and Frenchmen Street. And if it's the romance you are seeking, we've got some good news for you. Together with Paris, Venice, and Rome, New Orleans is frequently listed as one of the most romantic cities in the world!
Savannah, Georgia, United States
Because of its lovely surroundings, rich history, and delicious cuisine, Savannah is the perfect location for romance to bloom. You may take in Savannah's natural beauty, beautiful houses, streets, and squares as you stroll arm-in-arm with your boo. Also, nothing is more romantic than watching the sunrise at the beach, so make sure to stop by Tybee Island to take in the stunning view. For a deliciously corny romantic date, stroll along the shoreline, draw in the sand, and hold hands while you watch the sunrise.
Istanbul, Turkey
Istanbul is a city full of mesmerizing landmarks. Thankfully, despite its old age, the many remains are still intact. History practically pulls away layer by layer at the Hagia Sophi, a mosque and an important cultural and historical site in Istanbul. At the Blue Mosque, a warm representation of Islam greets guests. The city’s historic district gaily coexists with contemporary cuisine, buzzing nightlife, and cutting-edge architecture and art. And, of course, spectacular beaches where lovers can walk hand-in-hand. Perfect for couples who want to explore the many ancient sites while taking in the city’s beauty and enjoying each other’s company.
Anchorage, Alaska
There are many attractions in Anchorage, including the Glacier Bay National Park & Preserve, dog sledding in the winter, the chance to see the breathtaking Northern Lights, and hiking paths that will take you into the wilderness. While there, you may have the romantic adventure of a lifetime beneath the midnight sun or the ideal escapade in a winter wonderland. In terms of activities and scenery, Anchorage redefines romance.
Prague, Czech Republic
Whoever was involved when The City of a Hundred Spires was being built certainly had love on their minds. Can you imagine anything more romantic than holding your S/O’s hand in one hand and a drink in the other while standing atop Letna Hill? Prague is a city of tales that has long been (and will always be) a source of inspiration for writers and artists from Europe and beyond. Though the Old Town receives most of the love, feel free to venture outside since each neighborhood has a distinct character. There really is a lot to love about Prague!
Lake Malawi
No matter what you name it (Lake Nyasa in Tanzania and Lago Niassa in Mozambique), the body of water commonly known as Lake Malawi is an exquisite expression of beauty. One of Africa's Great Lakes, its shores are dotted with stunning resorts that offer the ideal destination for a romantic escape. Also, when Dr. David Livingston saw the lights of the lamps on the fishermen's boats at night, which from a distance resembled the stars in the sky, he gave it the moniker the "Lake of Stars." It must have been a beautiful sight, then!
Las Vegas, USA
This might be claimed with tongue in cheek, but there has to be something about Vegas that allures people to get married without thinking it through, right? The place's excitement or "devil-may-care" attitude might be to blame; who knows? Still, after the sun goes down, the City of Lights transforms into a dream. If getting married in Vegas seems like a romantic idea, so be it. The repercussions can be handled in the morning.
Ljubljana, Slovenia
Slovenia is the only country with the word "love" in its name, so it makes sense that the name of its picture-perfect capital loosely translates to "beloved." Slovenia has created an entire tourism business around this fact. The beauty of nearby Lake Bled nearly speaks for itself, and Ljubljana's charming collection of curving alleyways and impressive buildings is ideal for wandering hand in hand. Ljubljana is a special place on the globe — it is as lovely and wealthy as Vienna and as colorful and welcoming as a Mediterranean city.
Udaipur, India
Udaipur in Rajasthan is often recognized as India's most romantic destination. Couples searching for something unique are drawn to this place by how the sparkling lakes and delectable cuisine combine to create an oozing romantic experience. Udaipur offers everything you might desire for a beautiful romantic holiday, including palaces, lakes, vistas, and sunsets. Also, just a 45-minute trip to the north will take you to Devigarh, which is equally as stunning!
Big Sur, California
Big Sur, a wild section of California's central coast, is tantalizing to nature enthusiasts. From bohemian authors to Hollywood heavyweights, so many have been lured to Big Sur by its alluring blend of towering redwood forest, robust green mountains, and crashing ocean views. You can't go wrong with Big Sur if you're looking for a romantic trip with breathtaking coastal views, fantastic forest treks, fine dining, and lodging at every price point.
Buenos Aires, Argentina
There is no other city in the world like Buenos Aires, frequently alluded to be the Paris of South America. Inexhaustible in its love for the tango, hot asado, and full-bodied wines, this perpetually fascinating city is unquestionably a place to dress up and stay out late. The contemporary city also offers quite a unique cultural experience, from the Spanish-inspired picada starter dish served at practically every restaurant to the French-influenced tango music. Vibrant and passionate, this lovely city gets under your skin and bones.
Charleston, South Carolina, United States
Charleston is renowned for its antebellum constructions, candy-colored houses, cobblestone streets, and horse-drawn carriages. And the latter might be the most romantic method of touring Charleston. You will be driven by colonial homes, gardens, and churches and feel as though time has stood still. Also, if you and your S/O appreciate good cuisine (who doesn't), you are in good hands with all those top restaurants there in Charleston!
Palm Springs, California, United States
California offers many lovely opportunities for couples, yet one of the finest ways to rekindle the flames is with a romantic visit to the beautiful Palm Springs. This famous vacation spot, also loved by celebrities, is known for its gorgeous sunny weather, golf courses, hotel options, and hot springs. However, dining al fresco is the traditional way to begin a romantic weekend there.
San José Del Cabo, Mexico
San Jose del Cabo is another romantic vacation spot with a traditional Mexican charm. The city serves as Los Cabos's historical, political, and cultural epicenter. Thanks to the abundance of luxurious lodging options, stunning beaches, pubs, and waterfront restaurants, you may have a beautiful time with your S/O there. Also, horseback riding is a super romantic activity for couples, no matter where it takes place. However, in San José del Cabo, you can do it on Costa Azul's white sand beaches, which takes the whole horse-riding activity to another level of romance. If you truly want to wow your partner, time your ride to match with sunset. This will definitely be the highlight of your trip.
Shanghai, China
Shanghai might be one of the most romantic cities in the entire globe. Vibrant and bustling, this popular tourist destination is well-known for its historical sites and modern, ever-growing skylines. Shanghai’s top historical sites include the City God Temple, Yu Garden, The Bund, and the skyline of Lujiazui. Schedule a trip to this fantastic city, where you may shop, stroll along the waterfront, and create lifetime memories with your S/O. Shanghai will not disappoint if you’re seeking somewhere that might help rekindle your love.
Cradle Mountain, Australia
Cradle Mountain is a byword for the great outdoors, the untamed, and all things pristine. There is a wide variety of wildlife in this magnificent national park, and if you are lucky, you might encounter Tasmanian devils, quolls, platypus, echidnas, wombats, and the extremely curious black currawong. Don’t worry; those are not some mythological creatures (though their names do sound like it). The Cradle Mountains provide a variety of outings for all adventurous couples while balancing a relaxing ambiance and delectable cuisine.
Marrakech, Marocco
Marrakech is the place that reawakens all of the deepest, long-forgotten feelings and senses. With all the extravagant palaces and life-enhancing wellness services many could only dream of, Marrakech, also called The Red City, is a dazzling destination ideal for couples searching for an exotic, lavish, and romantic getaway.
Carmel, California
Many couples opt for Carmel-By-The-Sea, or simply Carmel, as their romantic getaway destination. It offers world-class eating and lodgings, soft breezes, beaches with roaring surf, and everything else lovebirds could possibly need. Couples visiting Carmel have many things to see and do, making it challenging to choose what to do first when visiting Carmel. However, lovers shouldn't pass up seeing the Carmel Mission and the region's numerous excellent art galleries.
The Berkshires, USA
The Berkshires are incredibly romantic at any time of year. During the lovely spring and summer months, you may go outside to take in the natural splendor of this mountainous region and its waterfalls. For fall, you'll have many options, too, like apple picking, exploring wineries, and taking in the beautiful fall scenery. You may try skiing if you decide to come during the colder months. Even in winter, the Berkshires will keep you entertained from morning to night.
Budapest, Hungary
Honeymooners love Hungary and especially its capital Budapest. The Danube River, rich culture, and cavernous underworld are well-known features. The best sights in this gorgeous city include Buda Castle & Castle Hill, St. Stephen's Basilica, Fisherman's Bastion, Exploring Gellért Hill, and Central Market Hall. These locations in Budapest are ideal for strolling hand-in-hand and having a blast with your partner in crime. Likewise, we recommend a Bonnie & Clyde-themed restaurant aptly called Bonnie Restro, located right in the city center, for some bohemian, retro, and cool vibes! And delicious food, of course. Goulash and cheesy gnocchi, in particular, if you were wondering.
Mazatlan, Mexico
Couples are drawn to Mazatlán, also known as the “Pearl of the Pacific,” for various reasons. Mazatlán, located directly on the coast and on the other side of the Gulf of California from Cabo San Lucas, offers all the usual perks for travelers, including a wonderful climate, a great location, and a reasonable cost of living. At the heart of it all, Mazatlán offers a beautiful coastal lifestyle with a leisurely pace of life. While there, make sure to experience the Malecón de Mazatlán. Head to the Malecón (boardwalk) to take in the stunning sea views, hear the waves crashing on the shore and admire how the sun sets over the horizon.