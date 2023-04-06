Whether your partner claims they are "not the romantic type," in romantic relationships, love and romance cannot exist without the other. Their way of showing love might be just different from the canonical "I'll fight the dragons for you." Whatever one's idea of it, romance is at the heart of a loving, long-lasting relationship and arguably the secret key to making the "honeymoon phase" last forever. And with the abundance of romantic sites and honeymoon destinations on Earth, there will always be a romantic place to visit to rekindle and reignite your relationship, whether it needs a little (or big) pick me up or just an escape from routine.

Among the many romantic things couples can do together is traveling. And with so many romantic destinations on Earth, at least a few of them should make it to every couple's bucket list. The many romantic places, whether located in your country of residence or on the other side of the world, have this magical ability to bring back that "high" feeling that new lovers often experience. Whether it's the fresh scent of a place you have never been to, pixie dust mixed with golden sands, pheromones in the air, or Cupid sprinkling love dust over your drinks, the most romantic places in the world tend to do that to you — have you falling in love with life and your partner all over again. If you are ready for potentially life-changing trips to some of the most romantic places in the world, keep on scrolling since we've compiled a list of some of the best honeymoon destinations and the most romantic places in the US and the rest of the globe.

As a finishing note, we also want to add that, at the end of the day, traveling is a luxury that not everyone is fortunate enough to afford. Hence, although we did try to include a wide array of options to accommodate different budgets as well as international readers, don't worry if any romantic locations on the list do not fit your budget. With so many affordable and cheap date ideas, there are numerous ways to wow your loved one without spending a fortune. Some of the happiest couples stay together for decades, not because they've visited the Eiffel tower in Paris or ridden a gondola in Italy, but for reasons way beyond that. Just some food for thought.