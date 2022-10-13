We’ve all been there: you arrive at a destination only to find that it’s not as cool as people made it out to be. You were sick of hearing about how great that city is, so you booked a flight, and when you finally got there, you found yourself wondering why everyone was so excited about it in the first place. It’s like you’ve stumbled upon an alternate reality where everyone sees something you cannot see. It’s a tough feeling because you’ve just realized that you spent your hard-earned money on some disappointing travel destination just because everyone made you believe it was worth it.

There’s also this phenomenon that goes by the name of “Paris syndrome,” which is basically a strong sense of mortification some individuals, especially Japanese tourists, experience when visiting Paris for the first time and finding out the city has been overly romanticized. If you were wondering, yes, Paris is on the list. Désolé, Parisiens.

While you may not experience this syndrome’s symptoms — like hallucinations, delusional states, and tachycardia — the sense of dismay can still be a sharp and painful blow to the ego. It’s not just Paris, though. Social media over-glamorizes certain travel destinations by setting unrealistic expectations about some places in the world.

If it makes you feel better, you’re not the only one. Reddit has a whole thread dedicated to the topic, and some travel bloggers have been brutally honest about their experiences. We did our homework and found that some specific places are commonly considered authentic catfish tourist traps better off being skipped. If you’re also curious about the topic, we created a list ranking the most overrated cities according to a viral Reddit thread that, honestly said, blew our minds. Expect the ranking to change as you and other fellow Panda globetrotters upvote and downvote the submissions.

Keep in mind these are just popular opinions: the experience of travel is just too personal to cross off certain destinations from your bucket list just because of someone else’s point of view — we’re personally smitten with some of the cities we included here!