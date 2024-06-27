ADVERTISEMENT

The internet can be an amazing place to find travel inspiration and plan your next trip. That said, what we see online isn’t always what we get in real life. 

Some travelers on social media, especially influencers, often aim to portray their adventures in a flattering light. This can lead to a bit of a surprise when we finally go to their advertised destinations and find they’re not quite as we imagined. Take “Paris Syndrome”, for example, which describes the disappointment some Japanese tourists feel when they visit the French capital

At Bored Panda, we’ve gathered some of those eye-opening moments from around the web. Find them below and let us know if you’ve ever had a reality check during your travels!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Tourist Site Instagram vs. Reality

Tourist Site Instagram vs. Reality

Ehansaja , Travel in ceylon Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

Travel photos can be misleading for several reasons. Sometimes, a picture is edited to make a place look better than it actually is. The crystal-clear turquoise ocean you saw on Instagram ends up being murky and grey, while that lush green forest you dreamed of exploring turns out patchy and lifeless. Other times, you might arrive to find the location under construction, which can also be a bummer.

But an even bigger issue is overtourism. When places go viral, they attract massive crowds of people. This not only spoils the atmosphere for visitors but also harms the destinations themselves.
#2

I Traveled All This Way Because Of A Post I Saw

I Traveled All This Way Because Of A Post I Saw

artifexlife Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#3

I Was Finally Able To Travel To Paris, And The Arch De Triumph Looks Like This. It's An "Art" Project

I Was Finally Able To Travel To Paris, And The Arch De Triumph Looks Like This. It's An "Art" Project

hhyyerr , kirstenbhouston Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST
zgutrnrkqijpbykmpl avatar
ZGutr
ZGutr
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When I was there it was close to impossible to get to to the base because of all the cars circling it.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

To learn more about how the internet shapes our journeys, Bored Panda got in touch with tourism researcher Dr. Lauren Siegel and travel writer Pati.

“It wasn’t so long ago—in the grand scheme of things—that travelers roamed the world without mobile phones and point-and-shoot cameras, and didn’t post anything simply because there was no social media to share it on,” says Pati. She doesn’t consider herself an influencer, but rather someone who enjoys sharing her thoughts on her blog.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pati acknowledges the irony of publicly sharing photos from her own travels, but highlights an important distinction. “A lot of these shares out there are about likes, clicks, and, in the case of content creators, income. We are being sold a product and convinced that our experience wouldn’t be the same if we didn’t also share the best photo or a reel.”
#4

On The Topic Of Unfortunately Timed Maintenance In Japan, Here Is What The Floating Torii Gate At Miyajima Looked Like When I Was There Compared To What It Usually Looks Like

On The Topic Of Unfortunately Timed Maintenance In Japan, Here Is What The Floating Torii Gate At Miyajima Looked Like When I Was There Compared To What It Usually Looks Like

baquea , ooooooayumioooooo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
sachielk avatar
StumblingThroughLife
StumblingThroughLife
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's the same issue as the Elizabeth Tower (Big Ben) in London. For the decade I worked/lived in London in the 80s, for three quarters of that time, it was shrouded by scaffolding and covers. The Royal Opera House was also covered - for even longer, btw, lol. It's well worth finding out if famous buildings are in the process of being maintained prior to booking a holiday, esp if they are very old. It's quite easy (most times) via Google Earth.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#5

That Sure Didn’t Go As Planned

That Sure Didn’t Go As Planned

travelinginstyle Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST

“It’s a bit of a dichotomy, because influencers, bloggers or YouTubers bring us closer to these places, help us plan and design itineraries and sometimes enable us to virtually travel to destinations we might not even be able to visit due to our circumstances,” Pati reflects.

However, the surge of tourists influenced to come to these destinations is a real problem. They can cause significant damage, from carbon emissions generated by their travel to littering the places they visit. Many locals are also affected, having to move because they just can’t compete with rentals and Airbnb properties.

#6

Sightseeing In Rotterdam

Sightseeing In Rotterdam

i_like_alpacas Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
sarah-jones avatar
sbj
sbj
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I live near Rotterdam and the image in this post is rare

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#7

Expectations vs. Reality In Santorini

Expectations vs. Reality In Santorini

oana.bucketlist Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
luigi_soyyo avatar
Luis Hernandez Dauajare
Luis Hernandez Dauajare
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Go to any of the nearby islands. The exact same architecture and almost no crowds.

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#8

Even Though The Trevi Fountain Is Possibly The Most Crowded Tourist Attraction In The World, It’s Still A Masterpiece You Cannot Miss When Visiting Rome

Even Though The Trevi Fountain Is Possibly The Most Crowded Tourist Attraction In The World, It’s Still A Masterpiece You Cannot Miss When Visiting Rome

duvetstealer , professionaltraveler Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
brouwermarije avatar
mandy the capibara
mandy the capibara
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My best tip for Rome is: go there in the late evening. Totally different experience

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT

Renowned cities like Venice or Barcelona have faced these challenges for years, but every day there’s a new destination that has to put up with similar issues. For example, a petrol station in Japan recently had to block their view of Mt. Fuji because too many people were visiting for photos.

According to Lauren Siegel, a lecturer in tourism and events at the University of Greenwich, the pursuit of “Instagrammable” spots is especially harmful for rural landscapes. These areas lack the infrastructure to handle large crowds, which means local businesses can’t make money from them. As a result, visitors leave these places worse off, without even getting to know the local culture.
#9

Hard-To-Obtain Permits For A 10-Mile Hike To See Havasupai Falls

Hard-To-Obtain Permits For A 10-Mile Hike To See Havasupai Falls

TitillatingTofu Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#10

Went To Visit Casa Batlló In Barcelona

Went To Visit Casa Batlló In Barcelona

KarmaCollider Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#11

Taking Pictures, Expectation vs. Reality

Taking Pictures, Expectation vs. Reality

julianatalie777 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST

Siegel cites Trolltunga in Norway as another example of a destination that’s become a victim of internet fame. It’s a cliff that makes for thrilling and adventurous pictures, but reaching it requires an exhausting 6-8 hour hike, often followed by a long queue to take the photo. Trolltunga has seen a staggering rise in visitors, from about 500 in 2009 to over 80,000 in 2023. Besides the inconvenience caused by tourists, there has been an increased demand for emergency services to rescue those who aren’t prepared for the hike.

ADVERTISEMENT
#12

I Was In New York For The First Time In My Life

I Was In New York For The First Time In My Life

My wife and I spent almost 10 hours on a plane, crossed the Atlantic Ocean and flew 7,500 kilometers. We climbed to the top of the rock to enjoy a view of Central Park. We had only one day in New York and this view will always be with us.

prestoff , mirru_lara Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
theliss avatar
Mimi La Souris
Mimi La Souris
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

this is the only case where I sympathize with tourists, bad luck :/

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#13

Instagram vs. Reality

Instagram vs. Reality

In all seriousness, though, I still really enjoyed visiting Railay. Plus, I am also a tourist, so who am I to judge?

rebellieon Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

The Blue Lagoon, Iceland

The Blue Lagoon, Iceland

h0rdur , Bloody-libu Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
nilsskirnir avatar
Nils Skirnir
Nils Skirnir
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why are folks upset when places are crowded with folks just like them? I.e. other tourists. Over tourism is now a plague.

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu

The good news is, it’s possible to promote sustainable travel. Siegel suggests that influencers can play a role by showing destinations authentically and encouraging tourists to be responsible. “Telling people just not to go, unfortunately, will probably not work,” she notes.
#15

Railay Beach, Krabi, Thailand

Railay Beach, Krabi, Thailand

airmusetel , femotion_travel Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#16

A Friend Went To Visit A Bamboo Bridge And Rice Field In Thailand That She Saw On Google, Unfortunately During The Dry Season

A Friend Went To Visit A Bamboo Bridge And Rice Field In Thailand That She Saw On Google, Unfortunately During The Dry Season

lordofbuttsecks Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#17

I Traveled From UK All The Way To Germany To Take Photos Of The Devil’s Eye. This Is What I Saw When I Got There

I Traveled From UK All The Way To Germany To Take Photos Of The Devil’s Eye. This Is What I Saw When I Got There

AlleDs Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

In her research, Siegel also describes various strategies that governments, authorities, and residents can use to address overtourism. Local communities should be diligently consulted, so they can thoroughly understand how tourists behave and what kind of incidents can occur. “By doing this, it will likely improve trust towards the municipalities because the locals will feel seen and heard, and hopefully prevent further discontent.”

It’s also important to circulate information online that educates incoming tourists about different destinations. Some, Siegel mentions, have launched awareness campaigns about proper etiquette, which can be quite effective.
#18

Went To See The Famous Neuschwanstein Castle And This Was Our View

Went To See The Famous Neuschwanstein Castle And This Was Our View

LoveWineNotTheLabel , bassel.khabbaz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#19

Terme Di Saturnia

Terme Di Saturnia

johnzimmer__ , dj.stella007 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
ianbuhagiar_1 avatar
BewilderedBanana
BewilderedBanana
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Can't really complain here. You can't expect reality to look like a heavily edited, filtered photo. And if you think you're going to be the only one there, you must be seriously delusional

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#20

Traveled 2,874 Miles To See The Cliffs Of Moher

Traveled 2,874 Miles To See The Cliffs Of Moher

youngpotato307 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
theonlyplueschopossum avatar
The only Plueschopossum
The only Plueschopossum
Community Member
18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Our weather there was similar to the right pic (1st week of January :D). Okay, just a little bit less foggy with some fine rain. But to be honest: I loved it! Windy and rough weather suit this landscape perfectly. Ireland is wonderful!

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply

Siegel lists a few things travelers can do to remain respectful while making the most of their experiences. First, research before you go and familiarize yourself with local customs. Be polite and mindful of cultural norms, especially in religious or sacred spaces. “This is someone’s home, and think about whether you’d want someone acting like this in your own backyard.” Remember to support local businesses—“stress on the word local”—so that there is some economic impact of your visit. As for photos, avoid geotagging, because it creates a map for travelers to visit the exact same place.

ADVERTISEMENT
#21

The Harsh Reality

The Harsh Reality

pubityearth Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#22

Buxton "Blue Lagoon"

Buxton "Blue Lagoon"

Angry-_-Kid Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
norbertkahlig avatar
Space Invader
Space Invader
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They actually dyed it black to deter people from going there for fotos since it's toxic

Vote comment up
5
5points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#23

The Mona Lisa

The Mona Lisa

flowergirlfly , scubarockstar Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
acey-ace16 avatar
Ace
Ace
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why are they all taking pictures? It's not like there are thousands of digital copies of it all over the internet, so of course your smartphone picture is going to be the best reproduction you can find.

Vote comment up
5
5points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

Patti also suggests that if you really want to visit popular destinations, try going off-season or explore nearby, underrated places. Ultimately though, she believes you should be motivated by a genuine desire to travel.

“I get it, you want to see the Colosseum and the Acropolis, and sit in a gondola while a handsome Italian gondolier steers the boat along the canal. I mean, who wouldn’t? And by all means, you should go! But go because you want to, because you’ve always dreamed of it, because it will be a once-in-a-lifetime experience—not because it would look good on your social media feed.”
#24

Brooklyn Bridge, New York

Brooklyn Bridge, New York

thewilliamanderson , nextplacetogo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#25

Went To Visit The Cherry And Spoon At Sculpture Gardens In Minneapolis. Cherry Is Out For Repainting

Went To Visit The Cherry And Spoon At Sculpture Gardens In Minneapolis. Cherry Is Out For Repainting

PurpleEngineer Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
kelly_wigle avatar
Fussy1
Fussy1
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Looks like they need brighten up more than just the cherry.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#26

Drove For Two Hours To See The Lighthouse

Drove For Two Hours To See The Lighthouse

ItsFourCantSleep , altitude__12 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST

So, be careful not to fall for deceiving images on the internet before you set off to explore the world and remember to be a mindful traveler!
#27

I Traveled To Singapore A Few Months Ago. Went To See The Famous Singapore Merlion In Merlion Park... That Was Under Construction

I Traveled To Singapore A Few Months Ago. Went To See The Famous Singapore Merlion In Merlion Park... That Was Under Construction

yupitsnoone , daru.ice Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#28

Mount Fuji, Japan

Mount Fuji, Japan

vincelimphoto , kenrdus Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#29

Great Wall Of China, Beijing

Great Wall Of China, Beijing

cari.watches , paperjournalmag Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

Expectation vs. Reality London Edition

Expectation vs. Reality London Edition

anticlimaticveg Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
rjjecreek avatar
JoNo
JoNo
Community Member
57 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This renovation was underway for years and was widely known. To travel to see it only for it to be covered by scaffolding - and be surprised by it - is poor planning and lack of research.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#31

So We've Thought To Stand On The Same Spot For That Magnificent View (The Peak In Hong Kong). It Wasn't Foggy When We Went Up

So We've Thought To Stand On The Same Spot For That Magnificent View (The Peak In Hong Kong). It Wasn't Foggy When We Went Up

zsoltika Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#32

Paris

Paris

thecardexpert Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
ianbuhagiar_1 avatar
BewilderedBanana
BewilderedBanana
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

looks exactly the same with slightly different weather (and no filters)

Vote comment up
6
6points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#33

Hakone Shrine In Japan. Instagram vs. Reality

Hakone Shrine In Japan. Instagram vs. Reality

alexandrab_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

Expectation vs. Reality Venice Edition

Expectation vs. Reality Venice Edition

cristinaa.laura Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
jasonengman avatar
Jason
Jason
Community Member
57 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Dang heard of the over tourism but that looks crazy

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#35

My Trip To Bali, Nusa Penida Island

My Trip To Bali, Nusa Penida Island

DollarAkshay Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

I Went On A Hike In Norway Expecting A Great View

I Went On A Hike In Norway Expecting A Great View

fakejew , viajarmoto Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

This Is So Real

This Is So Real

F_Descraques Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

My Friend And I Were In Paris And Decided To Take The Pilgrimage To The Tame Impala Lonerism's Album Cover Gate. This Is What We Saw When We Got There

My Friend And I Were In Paris And Decided To Take The Pilgrimage To The Tame Impala Lonerism's Album Cover Gate. This Is What We Saw When We Got There

3tmp , Parasol07 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#39

I Drove 4 Hours (One Way) To See Radium Springs, One Of Georgia’s Natural Wonders... After A Heavy Rainfall

I Drove 4 Hours (One Way) To See Radium Springs, One Of Georgia’s Natural Wonders... After A Heavy Rainfall

Don_Quixotel , safarispellauthor Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#40

We Were All Hyped Up To Check Out The Pink Lake In Torrevieja... Only To Be Greeted By The Sad Sight Of A Not-So-Pink Lake On The Day Of Our Visit

We Were All Hyped Up To Check Out The Pink Lake In Torrevieja... Only To Be Greeted By The Sad Sight Of A Not-So-Pink Lake On The Day Of Our Visit

sammcclendon , kronstroom Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
isabella avatar
Isabella
Isabella
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Same happened to me, what a disappointment it was, hahaha!

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#41

The Taj Mahal, Agra, India

The Taj Mahal, Agra, India

nomadicfare , arul_vignesh_d_rocker Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#42

A Few Years Ago I Traveled More Than 7000 Miles To See The Grand Canyon

A Few Years Ago I Traveled More Than 7000 Miles To See The Grand Canyon

roare , holka_s_bucket_listem_luca Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#43

Visited Mount Fuji For The First Time. The View Was Magnificent

Visited Mount Fuji For The First Time. The View Was Magnificent

a_typical_guy-14 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#44

Keukenhof

Keukenhof

ambxrris Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
lindacowley avatar
Auntriarch
Auntriarch
Community Member
18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't understand this one, we went and obviously there were lots of people, but you could see all the displays

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#45

Months Of Savings, Traveled Over 5000 Miles And An 11-Hour Flight. Ladies And Gentlemen, The Golden Gate Bridge, San Francisco, CA

Months Of Savings, Traveled Over 5000 Miles And An 11-Hour Flight. Ladies And Gentlemen, The Golden Gate Bridge, San Francisco, CA

Gmunns , _hereabout Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#46

I Traveled Nearly 300 Miles To The Northernmost Point Of Vietnam So I Could See China - This Was The View

I Traveled Nearly 300 Miles To The Northernmost Point Of Vietnam So I Could See China - This Was The View

siyoung91 , travelvrs Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#47

Mount Fuji Perfect Picture Hunt, Day 2. Clouds 2 - Human 0 (5-Hour Trip - 2-Hour Walk. One Way)

Mount Fuji Perfect Picture Hunt, Day 2. Clouds 2 - Human 0 (5-Hour Trip - 2-Hour Walk. One Way)

StarrkC Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#48

A Few Years Ago We Hiked A Mountain For The View On The Foggiest Day Possible

A Few Years Ago We Hiked A Mountain For The View On The Foggiest Day Possible

brgr_face Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#49

"Afternoon Tea On The Thames With The Best View Of London Bridge" They Said

"Afternoon Tea On The Thames With The Best View Of London Bridge" They Said

Mfombe Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#50

Traveled 4000 Miles From The USA To Ireland To See The Cliffs Of Moher

Traveled 4000 Miles From The USA To Ireland To See The Cliffs Of Moher

Invertednipple , Ollie's Tours Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
petemccann avatar
DrBronxx
DrBronxx
Community Member
55 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When it comes to weather in Ireland, you're rolling a dice. It's always a gamble.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#51

Hiking In Norway. I've Missed Traveling So Much. This Was Kind Of A Good Timing Reminder That It's Not Always That Glorious Anyway

Hiking In Norway. I've Missed Traveling So Much. This Was Kind Of A Good Timing Reminder That It's Not Always That Glorious Anyway

pilotviking , jag-lkn Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#52

Grutas De Tolantongo

Grutas De Tolantongo

farfarwego Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#53

Looking Through My Pictures From The Last Few Days I Saw This And Thought: Can't Remember Being In Such A Beautiful Place. Because My Impression From The Days Is The Busy Harbor Side

Looking Through My Pictures From The Last Few Days I Saw This And Thought: Can't Remember Being In Such A Beautiful Place. Because My Impression From The Days Is The Busy Harbor Side

exbackpacker Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#54

Instagram vs. Reality On Maya Beach In Thailand

Instagram vs. Reality On Maya Beach In Thailand

daniel_san_14 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#55

Overnight Sleeper Train From Bangkok To Chiang Mai, Thailand

Overnight Sleeper Train From Bangkok To Chiang Mai, Thailand

myguy2013 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#56

It's Beautiful There, But

It's Beautiful There, But

nellycadlenson Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#57

Touristy Thing In Rome

Touristy Thing In Rome

NotLaurenceFishburne Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
acey-ace16 avatar
Ace
Ace
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yeahm your photography skills are somewhat lacking.

Vote comment up
11
11points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#58

I Hope You Enjoyed It Despite The Crowds

I Hope You Enjoyed It Despite The Crowds

Casualtravelist Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
rjjecreek avatar
JoNo
JoNo
Community Member
51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Not a good comparison when it's of a different spot!

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#59

I Drove 21 Hours To Mount Rainier, And It Was Cloaked In Fog For Days

I Drove 21 Hours To Mount Rainier, And It Was Cloaked In Fog For Days

allybearound Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
rjjecreek avatar
JoNo
JoNo
Community Member
50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

But you saw a pretty waterfall instead, which was bonus.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#60

I Was So Excited To See Mount Fuji During My Stay In Japan. Well This Is All I Saw All The Time

I Was So Excited To See Mount Fuji During My Stay In Japan. Well This Is All I Saw All The Time

z0nky Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#61

The Real Aare Gorge

The Real Aare Gorge

missbucketlist Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#62

Maldives

Maldives

ninaskalikova Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#63

Traveled For 30 Hours By Train, Then An Overnight Bus, Then Rented Bikes... For The Amazing Views

Traveled For 30 Hours By Train, Then An Overnight Bus, Then Rented Bikes... For The Amazing Views

thefakekiwi Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#64

Zanzibar Expectation vs. Reality

Zanzibar Expectation vs. Reality

sandra.ccosta Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#65

Choose Your Travel Dates Wisely

Choose Your Travel Dates Wisely

seoulsearchinglexi Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
marshalldavies avatar
Agfox
Agfox
Community Member
8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I've holidayed in Seoul on 3 occasions but not during July, which is the wettest (& second hottest) month. It seems many people don't bother doing any research about their destinations before they travel

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#66

Expectation vs. Reality

Expectation vs. Reality

yuna_enyoonara Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
ianbuhagiar_1 avatar
BewilderedBanana
BewilderedBanana
Community Member
52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

All these people thinking they're the only person to want to take that photo... the landscape looks identical in both photos, there are just a few more people in the "reality" shot. if you're making a big deal out of this, i guess you're not enjoying much of life in general :)

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
#67

We Loved Rosemary Beach And Already Planning Our Next Trip But We Were Not Prepared For The June Grass

We Loved Rosemary Beach And Already Planning Our Next Trip But We Were Not Prepared For The June Grass

jordynsleek Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#68

I Still Loved It

I Still Loved It

randomanna1 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#69

Went To Visit Hook & Ladder Company 8

Went To Visit Hook & Ladder Company 8

HauntedPotPlant , 188FAZBEAR Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#70

In New Zealand, I Stumbled Across This Lone Tree Standing In The Middle Of A Lake

In New Zealand, I Stumbled Across This Lone Tree Standing In The Middle Of A Lake

ekantv , seeseaimages Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#71

The Rain Has Stopped Today. Look At This Gorgeous Place. Grateful

The Rain Has Stopped Today. Look At This Gorgeous Place. Grateful

guilhermegmesquita , yogapilateswithleanne Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
isabella avatar
Isabella
Isabella
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Beautiful place, better than in the heavily processed image from the left.

Vote comment up
5
5points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#72

If You Know You Know

If You Know You Know

travelwithdna Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
jasonengman avatar
Jason
Jason
Community Member
48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ended up traveling through during COVID. Was like the first picture. Every other time huge crowds

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#73

Things Don’t Always Go As Planned

Things Don’t Always Go As Planned

youngblood334 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
lindacowley avatar
Auntriarch
Auntriarch
Community Member
12 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is just ridiculous, there is a queue and when you are at head of it you will get the view that you came for. This is not a problem at all

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!