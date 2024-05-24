Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Japanese Military Prepares Response To “Obnoxious” American Influencers “Ruining” The Country
Entitled People, News

Japanese Military Prepares Response To “Obnoxious” American Influencers “Ruining” The Country

YouTubers ruin everything,” YouTube star Felix Kjellberg, AKA PewDiePie, said in a new video on Wednesday (May 22). His rant follows a growing number of complaints regarding digital content creators traveling to Japan to exhibit “obnoxious” and illegal behavior for “clout.”

“YouTubers are ruining Japan,” Felix said, citing Logan Paul’s controversial 2017 Japan YouTube video scandal.

Highlights
  • Felix Kjellberg "PewDiePie" criticized YouTubers for 'ruining Japan' with disrespectful behavior for clout.
  • Logan Paul's 2017 Aokigahara scandal spotlighted insensitivity towards suicide, sparking outrage.
  • Japan Self-Defense Forces simulated drills in response to the 'nuisance' of YouTuber pranksters.

Back in December 2017, Logan posted a vlog featuring footage of a deceased individual in Aokigahara, also known as the “Suicide Forest.”

The video, which showed the influencer-turned-professional wrestler’s reaction to discovering the body and included insensitive commentary, sparked widespread outrage and criticism for its insensitivity towards suicide and mental health.

“YouTubers ruin everything,” PewDiePie said amid growing complaints about influencers traveling to Japan to exhibit “obnoxious” behavior

Image credits: PewDiePie

The backlash led to Logan removing the video, issuing public apologies, and facing significant professional repercussions, including the temporary suspension of his YouTube ad revenue.

“It’s become an infestation, all these YouTubers [who] are coming, trying to be as obnoxious as possible [to] get a bunch of attention, get a bunch of hit clicks,” Felix said.

The 34-year-old Swede continued: “It’s come so far that Japan is actually starting to take action.”

“YouTubers are ruining Japan,” PewDiePie said, citing Logan Paul’s controversial 2017 Japan YouTube video scandal

Image credits: PewDiePie

“The military of Japan did a drill where they simulated a bunch of YouTubers driving into their military base to live stream.”

In March 2023, the Japan Self-Defense Forces (JSDF) conducted special training sessions with local police departments consisting of drilling response tactics for a variety of potentially dangerous situations, Japan Today reported.

Moreover, in Kodaira City in west Tokyo, members of the Ground Self-Defense Forces and the Tokyo Metropolitan Police reportedly coordinated a training exercise for how to deal with YouTuber pranksters.

The scenario for the exercise focused on the “nuisance-style YouTubers attempt to force their way onto a JSDF base.” 

“YouTubers are terrorists according to Japan, and they’re not that far off,” Felix exclaimed in his new video. 

The popular content creator, who has 111 million subscribers, went on to cite one of Japan’s latest pushbacks against influencers aimed at stopping tourist crowds in the town of Fujikawaguchiko.

The Japan Self-Defense Forces conducted drilling response tactics to deal with YouTuber pranksters

The town, where one of its sidewalks has become a popular spot for snapping cute photos of the iconic Mount Fuji, erected a large black screen to block the view and deter tourists from overcrowding the place, the Associated Press reported on Wednesday.

“For a lot of people, Japan is an escape [for] bad behavior,” Felix said in his video.

At some point, the Youtuber added: “I think because it’s Japan [and] everyone is so nice, people, like, assume it’s okay to take advantage, almost like they have this idea that ‘oh no one’s going to tell me off so it’s okay,’ yeah, dumb as**s.”

Image credits: Fidias

Many YouTube users agreed with Felix’s rant, which amassed nearly 1.4 million views.

“Japan treating YouTubers like terrorists is so hilarious and entirely valid,” a person commented.

A viewer wrote: “Japan really needs to take serious action against these disrespectful people.”

YouTubers Johnny Somali and Fidias Panayiotou have previously faced backlash for their controversial videos in Japan

Someone penned: “Finally someone said something, years ago everyone was like ‘I wanna go to Japan to have fun’ now it’s ‘I wanna go to Japan for clout.’

There has been a growing number of influencers attracting attention as a result of disrespectful behavior while traveling in Japan.

As pointed out by Felix, YouTuber Johnny Somali gained infamy with his Kick streams harassing Japanese locals and blasting music in restaurants.

And last year, YouTuber Fidias Panayiotou stirred outrage after filming himself avoiding train ticket charges and eluding a five-star hotel breakfast charge during his trip to Japan.

“You should respect the culture of any country you’re visiting,” a reader commented

