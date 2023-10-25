ADVERTISEMENT

Traveling to foreign lands can be an exhilarating experience, but amidst the thrill of adventure, it’s easy for tourists to overlook or misinterpret the customs and traditions of the places they visit.

One country where Western travelers should particularly take the time to educate themselves before venturing amongst its locals is Japan.

Unfortunately, an adventurer seemingly didn’t get the memo, and in the midst of being caught in the country’s rich history, stunning landscapes, and unique culture, he disregarded its strict etiquette.

In a now-deleted video entitled I Travelled Across Japan For Free, YouTuber Fidias Panayiotou showed himself avoiding train ticket charges and eluding a five-star hotel breakfast charge.

Image credits: FidiasPanayiotou

In the Japan video, he was accompanied by three others as part of a challenge with a budget of $10,000 (equivalent to £8,216).

In a segment of the video, Fidias was seen concealing himself in a bullet train restroom and simulating illness when he was confronted by a conductor.

Subsequently, he hastily boarded another train and repeated the same stunt.

The traveler also went on to beg for a bus fare from a stranger, falling short of 80 yen (£0.44; $0.53).

Image credits: FidiasPanayiotou

Consequently, the bus driver locked him in before transporting him to a police station, where he was kept for a five-hour detention before being released.

In a different scene, Fidias was seen assuming a false identity as a hotel guest to enjoy a complimentary breakfast, triumphantly stating to the camera: “And we’re leaving the hotel without getting caught and without any problem.”

The exact date of the video’s filming and the current whereabouts of the YouTuber and his friends in Japan remain uncertain, the BBC reported.

The videographer, who has 2.38 million subscribers, amassed about half a million views before he was forced to issue an apology following backlash from locals.

Image credits: FidiasPanayiotou

The Cypriot YouTuber, who has dubbed himself a “professional mistake maker”, said on Tuesday (October 24): “Hello beautiful people, I apologize to the Japanese people if we made them feel bad that was not our goal!”

Certain individuals on social media have gone as far as to advocate for his arrest, while railway authorities have been reportedly contemplating additional measures against him.

A social media user wrote: “Another strange, annoying YouTuber from abroad has emerged. In addition to this guy Fidias, the three others should be arrested.”

A separate individual commented: “I am really disgusted by people like you guys who take advantage of the kindness and politeness of the Japanese people.”

Image credits: fidias0

According to Asialink Business, respect for age and status is very important in Japanese culture, with hierarchy affecting all aspects of social interactions.

It is also an accepted consensus that Japanese culture is centered on respect for privacy and respect of hierarchy in the family.

Fidias isn’t the only YouTuber whose lack of attention to those customs has failed him while traveling to the Land of the Rising Sun.

In 2017, American influencer and wrestler Logan Paul appeared in a controversial video, where he visited the Aokigahara forest, otherwise known as the “suicide forest”.

Image credits: fidias0

Logan went on to film the corpse of a suicide victim and proceeded to upload the footage to his YouTube channel.

Despite addressing the camera and announcing that “Suicide is not a joke,” whilst also mentioning that “depression and mental illnesses are not a joke,” the 28-year-old’s video sparked outrage and even a lawsuit.

In 2020, production company Planeless Pictures claimed the fallout from Logan’s video caused Google to back out of a $3.5 million deal, prompting the business to sue the YouTuber, NBC reported.

Image credits: mrjeffu

You can watch the reupload of the now-deleted video below

Upon the release of Logan’s video, the internet star issued a lengthy apology on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Nevertheless, reactions in Japanese media expressed disappointment, pointing to the country’s high suicide rate.

In 2019, the World Health Organization reported that Japan had the second-highest suicide rate among the G7 developed nations.

Naturally, people were not impressed with Fidias’ lack of respect for Japanese locals