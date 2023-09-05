26 Photos That Show Why Japan Is A Country Like No Other, As Shared By This Online Page
Japan is a place that many people really want to visit. Wondering why? Well, let me tell you. There are so many incredible things to see and experience. This land of cherry blossoms, sushi, and samurais offers a unique blend of natural beauty, delicious food, and fascinating history.
But what if you're not really into this place or not a big fan of it? Well, don't worry, we've got something that might change your mind! Allow us to introduce you to the @JapanPicx Twitter page. It's a spot where you'll find lots of pictures and videos that'll show you “why everyone loves Japan”.
We’ve curated a collection of captivating images. So, scroll down and let the beauty of Japan unfold before your eyes. You might just discover a newfound appreciation for this incredible country.
Anyone else feel that if they tried something similar local to them some utter muffin would come and wreck it all
This looks fake. Disclaimer: ik it's not fake but it blows my tiny little U.S mind
The name, shape and color of the flower reminds me of the flower in Promised Neverland.
beautiful pictures but I feel like the saturation on some of the photos was turned up to 11
My partner and I take virtual tours via Youtube of Japan, we'll do it via train rides filmed, some mostly from the front of the train and just enjoy the sights. It kept us sane during lockdown.
