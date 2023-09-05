Japan is a place that many people really want to visit. Wondering why? Well, let me tell you. There are so many incredible things to see and experience. This land of cherry blossoms, sushi, and samurais offers a unique blend of natural beauty, delicious food, and fascinating history.

But what if you're not really into this place or not a big fan of it? Well, don't worry, we've got something that might change your mind! Allow us to introduce you to the @JapanPicx Twitter page. It's a spot where you'll find lots of pictures and videos that'll show you “why everyone loves Japan”.

We’ve curated a collection of captivating images. So, scroll down and let the beauty of Japan unfold before your eyes. You might just discover a newfound appreciation for this incredible country.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Everyone-Loves-Japan-Pictures

JapanPicx Report

12points
POST
#2

Everyone-Loves-Japan-Pictures

JapanPicx Report

12points
POST
Shiroi Tsuki
Shiroi Tsuki
Community Member
37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This photo reminds me of Makoto Shinkai Movie

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#3

Everyone-Loves-Japan-Pictures

JapanPicx Report

11points
POST
View more comments
#4

Everyone-Loves-Japan-Pictures

JapanPicx Report

11points
POST
Angela B
Angela B
Community Member
35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

To see this in person, is on my Bucket List.

0
0points
reply
#5

Everyone-Loves-Japan-Pictures

JapanPicx Report

10points
POST
Will Cable
Will Cable
Community Member
29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Anyone else feel that if they tried something similar local to them some utter muffin would come and wreck it all

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#6

Everyone-Loves-Japan-Pictures

JapanPicx Report

9points
POST
#7

Everyone-Loves-Japan-Pictures

JapanPicx Report

9points
POST
gie
gie
Community Member
21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Two of my absolute favourite Japanese produced videogames -Death Stranding and the last two Zelda-feature heart shaped lake(s) in their maps. I see art does imitate life :)

0
0points
reply
#8

Everyone-Loves-Japan-Pictures

JapanPicx Report

9points
POST
#9

Everyone-Loves-Japan-Pictures

JapanPicx Report

9points
POST
#10

Everyone-Loves-Japan-Pictures

JapanPicx Report

9points
POST
#11

Everyone-Loves-Japan-Pictures

JapanPicx Report

9points
POST
#12

Everyone-Loves-Japan-Pictures

JapanPicx Report

9points
POST
#13

Everyone-Loves-Japan-Pictures

JapanPicx Report

9points
POST
#14

Everyone-Loves-Japan-Pictures

JapanPicx Report

8points
POST
NO JUST NO
NO JUST NO
Community Member
38 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This looks fake. Disclaimer: ik it's not fake but it blows my tiny little U.S mind

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#15

Everyone-Loves-Japan-Pictures

JapanPicx Report

8points
POST
#16

Everyone-Loves-Japan-Pictures

JapanPicx Report

8points
POST
#17

Everyone-Loves-Japan-Pictures

JapanPicx Report

8points
POST
Wishiwashi
Wishiwashi
Community Member
33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The name, shape and color of the flower reminds me of the flower in Promised Neverland.

0
0points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#18

Everyone-Loves-Japan-Pictures

JapanPicx Report

8points
POST
#19

Everyone-Loves-Japan-Pictures

JapanPicx Report

8points
POST
#20

Everyone-Loves-Japan-Pictures

JapanPicx Report

7points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#21

Everyone-Loves-Japan-Pictures

JapanPicx Report

7points
POST
#22

Everyone-Loves-Japan-Pictures

JapanPicx Report

7points
POST
#23

Everyone-Loves-Japan-Pictures

JapanPicx Report

6points
POST
#24

Everyone-Loves-Japan-Pictures

JapanPicx Report

5points
POST
#25

Everyone-Loves-Japan-Pictures

JapanPicx Report

5points
POST
#26

Everyone-Loves-Japan-Pictures

JapanPicx Report

4points
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!