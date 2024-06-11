Man’s Attempt To Use Viral “Pillowcase Hack” To Sneak Extra Luggage On Plane Backfires

ADVERTISEMENT

Trying to fit your belongings into your carry-on bag can sometimes be stressful, especially if you’ve packed bulky items or got a little carried away at the store during your trip. To avoid tense situations at the airport, many travelers wear multiple layers of clothing or take full advantage of their suitcase‘s expandable pockets.

Recently, a man was caught in an attempt to get around rules for carry-on bags by stuffing his clothes inside a pillowcase, a hack that was reportedly popular on social media.

Another passenger, who witnessed the incident and shared it on TikTok, advised in a voiceover, “Stop letting social media give you tips and tricks because sometimes it’s not gonna work.”

“This dude was trying to take in a pillowcase full of clothing and other items, which he is stating was simply just a pillowcase, and the dude was like, ‘Bro, everybody can see it’s not a freaking pillow, like come on,'” user @natashaorganic described in a video posted on Wednesday (June 5).

Natasha explained that, after airport staff exposed his trick, the man was given the option to pay for his extra piece of luggage.

The incident resulted in the passenger getting escorted out by the police

“He went all the way up until they closed the doors to be like, ‘Okay, I’ll pay for it now,’ and then he tried to bogart his way into the plane.

“They were like, ‘Bro, back away, we gave you a chance, and you didn’t pay for it,’ and they ended up calling the cops on him.

“And he ended up getting escorted out, so stop listening to the Internet.”

The clip shows the traveler arguing with different airport staff members before the Orlando police arrived.

The man had stuffed his clothes inside a pillowcase, claiming it didn’t count as extra luggage

In the comments, Natasha explained that the man wasn’t allowed to board the flight because the plane doors had already been closed by the time he offered to pay.

Social media users were quite surprised by the man’s audacity, writing, “One place I’m not going to act foolish is the airport.”

“I don’t have the energy to play games. I’ll just pay to check my bag or pay for a carry-on when I do my check-in online,” a separate person said.

Watch the incident unfold below:

“One place I’m not going to act foolish is the airport,” wrote a social media user in response to the video

A third commenter added, “Not being scared of being put on the no flight list is CRAZY.”

“I guess that will cost him more than the 40 bucks to check in a bag,” suggested someone else.

“Do y’all know employees at the airport have TikTok?!!!??? They see the same videos,” another person pointed out.

People agreed that the pillow hack wasn’t a bright idea

