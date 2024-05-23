Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Man Receives Standing Ovation After Ruining Suitcase To Avoid Paying Airline’s “Unfair” $75 Fee
Funny, News

Man Receives Standing Ovation After Ruining Suitcase To Avoid Paying Airline’s “Unfair” $75 Fee

Open list comments 3
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

30

Open list comments

3

ADVERTISEMENT

They say, “When there’s a will, there’s a way,” and a group of friends exemplified this after resorting to a peculiar method to avoid paying a fee for their carry-on bag at the airport.

The friends from Málaga, southern Spain, ran into a headache at the Palma de Mallorca airport when one of their carry-on bags didn’t fit into the luggage sizer at the gate of their return flight home.

Highlights
  • A group of friends broke the wheels of a carry-on suitcase to avoid a $75 Ryanair fee.
  • The resourceful act of damaging the luggage to fit the airline's size requirements earned public cheers.
  • With the cost of the bag at $22, ruining it seemed smarter than paying the fee.

As it turns out, the bag was a few inches too big to meet the size requirements specified by Ryanair.

David Jimenez, one of the friends, said the low-cost airline wanted to charge the owner of the bag €70 ($75) to check in his luggage.

A group of friends at the Palma de Mallorca airport in Spain got really creative when one of them was told he would have to pay a 70 fee for his oversized carry-on suitcase
Man Receives Standing Ovation After Ruining Suitcase To Avoid Paying Airline’s “Unfair” $75 Fee

Image credits: davidjimenezr_

The men then did some quick math and discovered that breaking the suitcase was more convenient than paying the pricey fee.

In a viral video captioned “This is how a Malagueño does it,” David showed how the travelers broke the wheels of the bag to ensure it was the right size.

The men did some quick math and decided it was cheaper to break the wheels of the suitcase than pay the expensive Ryanair fee

Man Receives Standing Ovation After Ruining Suitcase To Avoid Paying Airline’s “Unfair” $75 Fee

Image credits: davidjimenezr_

ADVERTISEMENT

Their money-saving hack was successful, which earned the passengers cheers and applause from everyone at the gate

Man Receives Standing Ovation After Ruining Suitcase To Avoid Paying Airline’s “Unfair” $75 Fee

Image credits: davidjimenezr_

After the resourceful men kicked the wheels and forcefully pulled on them, they were able to fit the bag back into the sizer compartment and confirm that their technique had been successful.

Their money-saving tactic resulted in the cheers and applause of everyone at the gate and even made the Ryanair employee crack a smile.

Watch the travelers’ technique below:

@rauwjimenez Asi lo soluciona un malagueño @Daniel Galvez @David Akosta #ryanair #aeropuerto #humor #viral ♬ sonido original – David jimenez

As David explained, their bag had only cost €20 (22$), so ruining it seemed like a smarter decision than paying the €70 fee. He also said that the fee was more expensive than the flight itself.

People were quite impressed by the friends’ creativity, with one person writing, “Ryanair is ridiculous. It doesn’t even affect them so much that a suitcase has wheels. You are the best!”

“This is how a Malagueño does it,” wrote David Jimenez, one of the friends

Man Receives Standing Ovation After Ruining Suitcase To Avoid Paying Airline’s “Unfair” $75 Fee

Image credits: davidjimenezr_

“I even felt proud,” another social media user commented, while somebody else referred to the suitcase’s owner as a “hero.”

“Airlines have no shame… I’d rather spend €70 on a new suitcase than give it to them in such an unfair way. Well done!” wrote another.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even a Ryanair worker cracked a smile at the friends’ creative solution

Man Receives Standing Ovation After Ruining Suitcase To Avoid Paying Airline’s “Unfair” $75 Fee

Image credits: Pexels/Marc Linder

Image credits: Gustavo Fring

A separate Instagram user shared their personal experience with Ryanair fees. “It happened to me. Ryanair forced me to pay only for the wheels. If I put it inside out, it would fit perfectly, but they wouldn’t let me and forced me to pay.”

“People applauding is a clear indication of how fed up many of us are with airline abuses,” an additional user penned.

“This is how an influencer is born,” joked another.

People found the resourceful men’s video hilarious

Man Receives Standing Ovation After Ruining Suitcase To Avoid Paying Airline’s “Unfair” $75 Fee

Man Receives Standing Ovation After Ruining Suitcase To Avoid Paying Airline’s “Unfair” $75 Fee

ADVERTISEMENT

Man Receives Standing Ovation After Ruining Suitcase To Avoid Paying Airline’s “Unfair” $75 Fee

ADVERTISEMENT
Poll icon

Poll Question

Thanks! Check out the results:

You May Also Like

Woman Refuses To Chip In For Babysitting Because She Doesn’t Even Have Kids, Asks If She’s A Jerk

Do you think childless individuals should be expected to chip in for group babysitting costs during friend gatherings?

Take the Poll

17 Y.O. Is Done Sharing Her Birthday With Her Late Twin, Parents Are Not Having It

Do you think the girl should be allowed to celebrate her birthday without the remembrance of her deceased twin?

Take the Poll
See more polls »

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

30

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

3
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

30

Open list comments

3

Marina Urman
Marina Urman
Marina Urman
Marina Urman
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Marina is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor of Social Science. In her spare time, you can find her baking sweet treats, reading, or binge-watching a docuseries on Netflix. Her main areas of interest are pop culture, literature, and education.

Read more »
Ugnė Lazauskaitė
Ugnė Lazauskaitė
Ugnė Lazauskaitė
Ugnė Lazauskaitė
Author, BoredPanda staff

I am employed as a Visual Editor in the news team. I make sure you have the best pictures near the most interesting text. In general all day I am looking at all you favourite celebrities facies and I am geting payed for it!

Read more »
Show All Contributors
Back to Homepage
More about News
Homepage
Trending
News
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in News Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
What do you think?
Add photo comments
POST
acey-ace16 avatar
Ace
Ace
Community Member
14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

People who don't check and adhere to stated baggage sizes and then make a big deal about the airline being unreasonable are just ridiculous. How much simpler and cheaper to just make sure your bag wasn't too big in the first place?

Vote comment up
-1
-1point
Vote comment down
reply
POST
acey-ace16 avatar
Ace
Ace
Community Member
14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

People who don't check and adhere to stated baggage sizes and then make a big deal about the airline being unreasonable are just ridiculous. How much simpler and cheaper to just make sure your bag wasn't too big in the first place?

Vote comment up
-1
-1point
Vote comment down
reply
Related on Bored Panda
Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda