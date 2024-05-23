Man Receives Standing Ovation After Ruining Suitcase To Avoid Paying Airline’s “Unfair” $75 Fee

ADVERTISEMENT

They say, “When there’s a will, there’s a way,” and a group of friends exemplified this after resorting to a peculiar method to avoid paying a fee for their carry-on bag at the airport.

The friends from Málaga, southern Spain, ran into a headache at the Palma de Mallorca airport when one of their carry-on bags didn’t fit into the luggage sizer at the gate of their return flight home.

Highlights A group of friends broke the wheels of a carry-on suitcase to avoid a $75 Ryanair fee.

The resourceful act of damaging the luggage to fit the airline's size requirements earned public cheers.

With the cost of the bag at $22, ruining it seemed smarter than paying the fee.

As it turns out, the bag was a few inches too big to meet the size requirements specified by Ryanair.

David Jimenez, one of the friends, said the low-cost airline wanted to charge the owner of the bag €70 ($75) to check in his luggage.

Image credits: davidjimenezr_

The men then did some quick math and discovered that breaking the suitcase was more convenient than paying the pricey fee.

In a viral video captioned “This is how a Malagueño does it,” David showed how the travelers broke the wheels of the bag to ensure it was the right size.

The men did some quick math and decided it was cheaper to break the wheels of the suitcase than pay the expensive Ryanair fee

Image credits: davidjimenezr_

Their money-saving hack was successful, which earned the passengers cheers and applause from everyone at the gate

Image credits: davidjimenezr_

After the resourceful men kicked the wheels and forcefully pulled on them, they were able to fit the bag back into the sizer compartment and confirm that their technique had been successful.

Their money-saving tactic resulted in the cheers and applause of everyone at the gate and even made the Ryanair employee crack a smile.

Watch the travelers’ technique below:

As David explained, their bag had only cost €20 (22$), so ruining it seemed like a smarter decision than paying the €70 fee. He also said that the fee was more expensive than the flight itself.

People were quite impressed by the friends’ creativity, with one person writing, “Ryanair is ridiculous. It doesn’t even affect them so much that a suitcase has wheels. You are the best!”

“This is how a Malagueño does it,” wrote David Jimenez, one of the friends

Image credits: davidjimenezr_

“I even felt proud,” another social media user commented, while somebody else referred to the suitcase’s owner as a “hero.”

“Airlines have no shame… I’d rather spend €70 on a new suitcase than give it to them in such an unfair way. Well done!” wrote another.

Even a Ryanair worker cracked a smile at the friends’ creative solution

Image credits: Pexels/Marc Linder

Image credits: Gustavo Fring

A separate Instagram user shared their personal experience with Ryanair fees. “It happened to me. Ryanair forced me to pay only for the wheels. If I put it inside out, it would fit perfectly, but they wouldn’t let me and forced me to pay.”

“People applauding is a clear indication of how fed up many of us are with airline abuses,” an additional user penned.

“This is how an influencer is born,” joked another.

People found the resourceful men’s video hilarious

