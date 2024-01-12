RyanAir Hilariously Trolls Selena Gomez After Her Brief Social Media Break

ADVERTISEMENT

Fatigued by the endless scrolling, swiping, and typing, many people decide to take a break from social media, uninstalling multiple apps as part of a “cleanse” or “detox” from seeing what their highschool friends had for lunch.

Among them was Selena Gomez, who announced on Wednesday (10th January) on Instagram Stories that she would be taking a step back from social media platforms.

“I’m off social for a while. I’m focusing on what really matters,” the Only Murders In The Building actress wrote in a caption accompanying a video of her boyfriend, Benny Blanco, playing with two children.

After announcing that she’d be taking a break from social media, Selena Gomez was teased for returning less than 24 hours later with a new post

Still, less than 24 hours after her announcement, the 31-year-old actress returned to Instagram with a picture with celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay to promote their new cooking video.

“@gordongram stepped into my kitchen and showed me how to make an amazing Breakfast Burger,” Gomez said in an Instagram Stories post featuring a photo of her and the British chef each holding half a burger.

Many people roasted the actress for her brief screen cleanse, taking into account that this isn’t the first time she returned to social media after announcing a break.



Last February, the “Single Soon” singer said she would be going on a social media break during an Instagram Live, per a clip posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) by Pop Base.

The Only Murders In The Building actress posted a photo with celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay to promote their new video

In October, the star announced in an Instagram Stories post that she would be taking some time off from social media due to the “horror, hate, violence and terror that’s going on in the world,” referencing the ongoing war in the Middle East between Israel and Hamas.

One of the jokes that stood out online came from the low-cost airline RyanAir, which took advantage of the situation to roast its own dissatisfied clients.



“If ‘I’m never flying Ryanair ever again’ was a person,” a worker from the Irish carrier group’s social media team wrote on X in response to the star’s return to Instagram.

The comment refers to the numerous times passengers have sworn never to book a flight with the company again after encountering issues with their travel experiences.

RyanAir’s response went viral as it poked fun at dissatisfied passengers who swear never to book a flight with them again

if “I’m never flying Ryanair ever again” was a person https://t.co/b81gsRKi7H — Ryanair (@Ryanair) January 11, 2024

Known for its affordable ticket prices, primarily throughout Europe, the airline has faced criticism several times, with thousands of passengers complaining about lost luggage, delayed flights, or uncomfortable plane journeys.

While some choose to focus on its convenient prices—the low-cost carrier can get you to some destinations for as low as €9.99 ($10.93), for instance, from Milan Bergamo, Italy, to Rijeka, Croatia—others opt to stain the company’s reputation online, sharing their negative thoughts for thousands of users to see.



Surprisingly, it’s not uncommon for those in charge of the company’s social media to hilariously roast their clients, teasing them whenever they share a negative post.

The low-cost Irish airline is known for its sarcastic messages to frustrated travelers

“It’s ok @Ryanair, I fixed the issue on my return flight,” a passenger wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter) last November with a photo of their windowless plane seat decorated with a drawn-in window.



“But not your art skills,” the airline responded.



Another user posted a photo of a group of men staring at a hole on a Formula 1 race track, with the caption “This is my absolute favorite pic of FP1. 15 dudes standing around looking at a hole in the street.”

The carrier responded by comparing the preoccupied men to “airport dads at baggage claim.”

They company also takes a dig at celebrities to promote its services

Ryanair’s business model consists of selling tickets at the lowest possible price and charging for extras. They charge passengers for everything from food and drinks to boarding passes. Of course, that also means that in-flight entertainment and touchscreens are out of the equation.



On one occasion, a woman posted a photo of the seat in front of her that didn’t have a screen, tagging the airline and writing, “This is not a nice way to spend a flight staring at the emergency card,” to which the company comically replied, “There are other apps on that phone, Lauren.”

On one occasion, the social media team roasted a passenger who complained about her windowless seat Share icon

They’ve also slammed “airport dads at baggage claim”

As it turns out, Gomez wasn’t the first celebrity victim of the company. A quick look through the airline’s social media allows anyone to see that they don’t discriminate between angry, unknown travelers and high-profile personalities.

When PopCrave posted a photo on X announcing that singer Harry Styles had shaved his famous curls, the company sarcastically wrote “interesting,” and directed the attention to their own announcement: that they offer flights to Turkey.

In 2022, they shared a screenshot of a Google search about the year the company was founded, which indicated that RyanAir was “37 years old.” The airline then quipped: “We haven’t seen Leo DiCaprio in 12 years,” referring to the actor’s tendency towards avoiding women over the age of 25.



RyanAir’s “aggressive” marketing strategy proves to be highly successful online, with thousands of people liking and commenting on their fiery posts.

The “aggressive” messages are highly popular among social media users, who praise the company for its originality

