Professional Baggage Handler Warns Travelers To Avoid Putting Ribbons On Their Suitcases
News, Travel

Professional Baggage Handler Warns Travelers To Avoid Putting Ribbons On Their Suitcases

A professional baggage handler working at the Dublin Airport has warned travelers to avoid tying ribbons to their suitcases. The reason: they get in the way.

People often tie ribbons to their luggage to make it more identifiable. It speeds things up at baggage claim and can also prevent mix-ups. However, speaking to the Irish outlet RSVP Live, the airport employee named John revealed that ribbons receive negative attention from baggage handlers.

A baggage handler at the Dublin Airport named John has advised air travelers to refrain from tying ribbons to their suitcases to help identify them

Professional Baggage Handler Warns Travelers To Avoid Putting Ribbons On Their Suitcases

Image credits: Pilar Flores/Getty Images

Professional Baggage Handler Warns Travelers To Avoid Putting Ribbons On Their Suitcases

Image credits: Swansway Motor Group/Unsplash

“Ribbons that people tie onto their suitcases to help identify them can cause issues with the bag being scanned in the baggage hall,” he said. “If the bag can’t be scanned automatically it can end up in manual processing, which could mean your bag doesn’t make it to the flight.”

In other words, airport workers in a rush may be unable to scan your suitcase with the automatic system because the ribbon is in the way. As a result, they’ll likely set it aside for later, possibly after your flight leaves.

Ribbons may prevent the automatic scanning system from reading the sorting barcode, resulting in delays, as the luggage then has to be manually scanned later

Professional Baggage Handler Warns Travelers To Avoid Putting Ribbons On Their Suitcases

Image credits: CasanoWa Stutio/stock.adobe.com

Professional Baggage Handler Warns Travelers To Avoid Putting Ribbons On Their Suitcases

Image credits: Sergei Bezborodov/Pexels

John advises removing all ribbons from your luggage as well as any old travel barcodes since these could cause confusion. Not to worry, though. There are a number of other ways to make your suitcase stand out.

According to Travel & Leisure, buying a suitcase in a color other than black already goes a long way in making it identifiable. You can even go the extra mile and get an unusual color like hot pink or opt for a unique pattern. It’s also possible to buy personalized suitcases, though this will raise the price.

If you already have a suitcase and it’s black or another common color, you can purchase a cover that sets it apart. Other simple options include stickers and patches or even a strip of colored duct tape. Experts recommend doubling up on identifiers in case one falls off.

John also said marzipan is one of the leading causes of baggage delays because the confection resembles explosives and can trigger screening systems

Professional Baggage Handler Warns Travelers To Avoid Putting Ribbons On Their Suitcases

Image credits: cdc/Unsplash

Professional Baggage Handler Warns Travelers To Avoid Putting Ribbons On Their Suitcases

Image credits: Markus Spiske/Unsplash

As for our friendly neighborhood baggage handler, he did have one more piece of advice: “Don’t ever pack marzipan in your luggage.” 

Apparently, the sweet treat has the same density as certain types of explosives. Not only will it get your bag flagged for a search, but you may even be called off the plane.

Many people were surprised by the revelation after years of using ribbons with no issue, while others shared their personal hacks for making their luggage identifiable

Professional Baggage Handler Warns Travelers To Avoid Putting Ribbons On Their Suitcases

Professional Baggage Handler Warns Travelers To Avoid Putting Ribbons On Their Suitcases

Professional Baggage Handler Warns Travelers To Avoid Putting Ribbons On Their Suitcases

Professional Baggage Handler Warns Travelers To Avoid Putting Ribbons On Their Suitcases

Professional Baggage Handler Warns Travelers To Avoid Putting Ribbons On Their Suitcases

Professional Baggage Handler Warns Travelers To Avoid Putting Ribbons On Their Suitcases

Professional Baggage Handler Warns Travelers To Avoid Putting Ribbons On Their Suitcases

Professional Baggage Handler Warns Travelers To Avoid Putting Ribbons On Their Suitcases

Professional Baggage Handler Warns Travelers To Avoid Putting Ribbons On Their Suitcases

Professional Baggage Handler Warns Travelers To Avoid Putting Ribbons On Their Suitcases

Professional Baggage Handler Warns Travelers To Avoid Putting Ribbons On Their Suitcases

Professional Baggage Handler Warns Travelers To Avoid Putting Ribbons On Their Suitcases

Professional Baggage Handler Warns Travelers To Avoid Putting Ribbons On Their Suitcases

Christian Monson

Christian Monson

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Christian Monson is a professional writer originally from Arkansas. In addition to journalism and research for history, science and technology, and breaking news outlets, he writes scifi and literary fiction. He currently lives in Spain with his wife and two daughters.

Read less »
Karina Babenok

Karina Babenok

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that). In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

Read less »
