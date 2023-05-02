Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
This Adorable 40-Pound Cat Gets A New Home And A Diet
This Adorable 40-Pound Cat Gets A New Home And A Diet

Hidrėlėy
Cats, like any other animal, can get overweight due to overfeeding, lack of exercise, or simply genetics. It can shorten a cat’s lifespan and increases the risk of developing diseases.

Patches came into the care of Richmond Animal Care and Control with a staggering weight of 40.3 pounds. Less than a day after his arrival, the shelter posted a photo of this adorable cat on Facebook. Soon after, Patches was matched with a new owner, who is committed to giving him a regimen of special diet and exercise. To carry Patches’ cage out of the building, his new mom, Kay Ford, had to have a second person help her.

Ford promised to give Patches a social media account so that his fans can keep up with his weight loss journey, so if you are interested, follow Patches’ Journey.

More info: Facebook | Facebook

Meet Patches, a 40.3-pound cat who was in search of a new home

This Adorable 40-Pound Cat Gets A New Home And A Diet

Image credits: RACC shelter

Patches had been residing at the Richmond Animal Care and Control shelter in Virginia

This Adorable 40-Pound Cat Gets A New Home And A Diet

Image credits: RACC shelter

This Adorable 40-Pound Cat Gets A New Home And A Diet

Image credits: RACC shelter

This Adorable 40-Pound Cat Gets A New Home And A Diet

Image credits: RACC shelter

Fortunately, after a photo of Patches went viral, he was soon adopted

This Adorable 40-Pound Cat Gets A New Home And A Diet

Image credits: RACC shelter

This Adorable 40-Pound Cat Gets A New Home And A Diet

Image credits: Patches’ Journey

This Adorable 40-Pound Cat Gets A New Home And A Diet

Image credits: Patches’ Journey

While we all adore a “chonky” cat, it’s important to note that Patches’ excess weight was not healthy for him

This Adorable 40-Pound Cat Gets A New Home And A Diet

Image credits: Patches’ Journey

This Adorable 40-Pound Cat Gets A New Home And A Diet

Image credits: Patches’ Journey

This Adorable 40-Pound Cat Gets A New Home And A Diet

Image credits: Patches’ Journey

As a result, he has been placed on a special diet and exercise regimen to help him shed those extra pounds

This Adorable 40-Pound Cat Gets A New Home And A Diet

Image credits: Patches’ Journey

This Adorable 40-Pound Cat Gets A New Home And A Diet

Image credits: Patches’ Journey

If you’re interested in tracking Patches’ progress, his new owner, Kay Ford, has created a Facebook page that you can follow

This Adorable 40-Pound Cat Gets A New Home And A Diet

Image credits: Patches’ Journey

This Adorable 40-Pound Cat Gets A New Home And A Diet

Image credits: Patches’ Journey

We wish Patches all the best in his weight loss journey and hope that he continues to receive the love and care he deserves

This Adorable 40-Pound Cat Gets A New Home And A Diet

Image credits: Patches’ Journey

This Adorable 40-Pound Cat Gets A New Home And A Diet

Image credits: Patches’ Journey

May his story serve as a reminder to all pet owners to prioritize their pets’ health and well-being

This Adorable 40-Pound Cat Gets A New Home And A Diet

Image credits: Patches’ Journey

Also on Bored Panda