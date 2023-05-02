This Adorable 40-Pound Cat Gets A New Home And A Diet

Cats, like any other animal, can get overweight due to overfeeding, lack of exercise, or simply genetics. It can shorten a cat’s lifespan and increases the risk of developing diseases.

Patches came into the care of Richmond Animal Care and Control with a staggering weight of 40.3 pounds. Less than a day after his arrival, the shelter posted a photo of this adorable cat on Facebook. Soon after, Patches was matched with a new owner, who is committed to giving him a regimen of special diet and exercise. To carry Patches’ cage out of the building, his new mom, Kay Ford, had to have a second person help her.

Ford promised to give Patches a social media account so that his fans can keep up with his weight loss journey, so if you are interested, follow Patches’ Journey.

More info: Facebook | Facebook

Meet Patches, a 40.3-pound cat who was in search of a new home

Patches had been residing at the Richmond Animal Care and Control shelter in Virginia

Fortunately, after a photo of Patches went viral, he was soon adopted

While we all adore a “chonky” cat, it’s important to note that Patches’ excess weight was not healthy for him

As a result, he has been placed on a special diet and exercise regimen to help him shed those extra pounds

If you’re interested in tracking Patches’ progress, his new owner, Kay Ford, has created a Facebook page that you can follow

We wish Patches all the best in his weight loss journey and hope that he continues to receive the love and care he deserves

May his story serve as a reminder to all pet owners to prioritize their pets’ health and well-being

