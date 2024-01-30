So they made a post on the platform, asking everyone to share the annoying things that visitors do in their country that they absolutely hate. Here are the most popular answers to the question.

At a time when international tourism is back to over 90% of its pre-pandemic levels, Reddit user Potato_Warrior420 got interested in which behaviors locals detest the most.

Whether it's skinny-dipping in Venetian canals or taking silly selfies at Holocaust victim memorials, sometimes just a few people can tarnish the image of all travelers.

#1 Litter

#2 In Finland we have thing called "jokamiehenoikeus" which means that everyone has a right to walk around any forest, no matter who owns the land, government or private people or company. We are allowed to swim in the lakes, collect berries, hiking, sleep in tent and so on without asking permission as long as we don't do any harm to the nature.



But there is a very big rule of "kotirauha", which means respecting other people homes. It is absolutely forbidden to go to anyone's yard or garden, pick apples or berries from garden, go to a beach which is part of someones yard and so on.



Nowdays quite lot of tourists know about jokamiehenoikeus, but they misinterpret it and may come to someone's yard, use their patio furniture, steal berries from garden and so on. And when tenants try to get them leave they start to argue.



Most absurd one I've heard is tourist coming to ask someone to move their sheep away from their own yard because they wanted their wedding photos taken in their yard and didn't want sheep in the background. They couldn't stop laughing and asked the happily wedded tourists to kindly to get the f*ck off.



We are happy if you want to enjoy our peaceful forests and swim in our lakes, but please respect people living here.

ADVERTISEMENT

#3 Harass the queen’s guard. It’s s**t pay, they’re in a baking hot costume and some jackass wants to be “funny”. Just don’t do it.

#4 Americans wanting to pay with $US, complaining about the exchange rate, angry that their change wasn't in $US.

#5 Cut lines. People aren't queueing up for the fun of it.

#6 Call everything here by the location name in Lord of the Rings. It was decades ago folks, maybe come to NZ to learn our culture including Te Reo Maori. You're not climbing Mount Doom, it's called Ngauruhoe and it's immensely sacred to the local Iwi (tribe). You're in a UNESCO dual world heritage site and our oldest national Park. Appreciate the place for all the things it is, not just Peter Jackson's choice of film locations.

#7 We get tons of tourists at the huge national parks in the west. Every year a couple of tourists wander off the established trails to explore...



These parks are larger than many countries. It takes a lot of time and resources and luck to find and rescue them.

ADVERTISEMENT

#8 Asking or expecting people to fund their travels. Begpackers.

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 Tell me everything thats wrong about where I live and how much better it is where they live.

#10 Go swimming when they don't know how to swim and/or don't understand how rips work.

#11 Walk through the vineyards, past the signs saying please DO NOT ENTER OUR VINEYARDSs. in 4 different languages....

#12 Whale watching is a huge tourist industry where I live, however we have strict laws and guide lines for whale viewing to keep from disturbing their transit and feeding habits, as well as to keep viewers safe.



Yes, the photos in ads and on websites show the best moments from other tours, but that does not mean [or entitle you to] having the same experience.



I hate tourists getting upset that the whales aren't jumping out of the water for them and in some cases getting angry or even ask for a refund when the whales don't put on a show.



If you want to have them do tricks for you then go to a country that allows the capture and abuse of marine animals and give them your money instead. If you want to see them undisturbed in their natural habitat, then you can either take a whale tour and hope for the best, or move to where the whales are and spend everyday on the water and accumulate experiences. I've been here for 15 years and on the water most of the summers, and have only seen whales breach a handful of times, but regardless of their activity it has always been a cool experience seeing them.

ADVERTISEMENT

#13 Everything. I'm in Tromsø and especially the asian tourists. They lay down in the streets to get a glimpse of the Northern lights. Everyone knows to let the people off the bus before entering it, but not the tourists. They just push themselves on, stand in the middle so that nobody can get off or get ro a free seat. Europeans, the italians and spanish call friends etc with facetime and use speaker. That annoys the hell out of me. Also we dont have a single store in the city centre, everything is tourist shops that sell trolls and other stupid s**t.

#14 Ride bikes. People come to Amsterdam and rent a bike even though they haven’t been on a bike for years, or have never biked through busy city traffic, and then they go biking through our busiest streets during rush hour. It’s horrible.

#15 Smuggle contaminated food in.





Biosecurity laws matter here! (Australia)

#16 Feed the seagulls

ADVERTISEMENT

#17 In Albania , the British and Australian tourists are always drunk and annoying. And sometimes they start fights. It’s always the brits and Australians.

#18 Interact with wildlife. No, it's not safe to go up to the elk and take a selfie. It's not funny or safe to feed bears. You might not die, but the bear you habituated will, and we can only hope it's before it kills someone else.

#19 Chinese tourists try to touch my kids hair. She’s a cute little redhead with curly locks. Kinda like strawberry Shortcake. They do this all the damned time. I had to physically smack some of their grubby hands away and threaten to beat their asses. I’m not small either. 6’4” 230. If they don’t approach they take hundreds of pics. I’m in the US.

#20 Decide they like it so much they want to stay and gentrify entire neighborhoods and displace thousands, just so that they can have their eternal vacation.

ADVERTISEMENT

#21 Please stop trying to go hiking in the summer. They have to send the helicopters every time.



When it's 80F at *sunrise*, know that it is only going to get worse. We're not staying inside because we're lazy Americans, it's because the sun is a deadly laser.



Love, The Southwest.

#22 Just watch an episode of Bondi Rescue and try not to punch your screen

#23 Rudely shove you out of the way to get pictures of literally everything

#24 Say how cheap it is as we experience massive inflation and a cost of living crisis. Easy to say when you earn 3x or 5x local salary and stay for a week.

#25 They pet the wildlife

#26 Just the Brits, they can't drink with moderation, and have no shame about everything that comes with that.

#27 Act like its a giant amusement park. I will never forget this lady loudly screaming ‘OMG LOOK AT ME I’M SUCH A LOCAALL’ while almost hitting three actual locals on bicycles because she barely knew how to cycle and was zigzagging over the bicycle lane.

#28 I’m in DC. People get in the water like it’s a water park at the monuments and memorials. Especially the WWII Memorial. This is not allowed. There are signs. But it’s not enforced.

#29 They eat at fast-food places and complain about our food.



Or they get mad that we serve big portions.



So goofy.

#30 I dont hate this per se but some visitors making plans to visit several states during a weeklong vacation not realizing the size of the united states its make me laugh mostly

#31 The thing that ticks me off about tourists visiting the US is their lack of awareness and never seem to grasp the concept of walking on city sidewalks. It’s either take up the entire sidewalk so everyone can stand shoulder to shoulder OR walk on the opposite side of the sidewalk. If you clearly see people are going forward on the right and toward you on the left why not yah know, *join the proper lane*

#32 Here in Nebraska, at a tourist welcome center, some Chinese visitors were disappointed that Kearny was no longer a fort and there were no Indians out hunting buffalo for them to take pictures of to show people when they got home.

#33 when i still lived in NY the only thing tourists did that annoyed me was kinda just getting in people’s way. i prolly sound like an a*****e but NYC is bustling and busy and to be trying to walk on a sidewalk in the more touristy parts with people stopping abruptly, not moving out of the way if they were looking at maps on their phone or whatnot was just a little annoying. not even that bad but still pretty annoying.

#34 Oddly specific but in Vancouver, we have an area downtown called Gastown. There's a steam run clock (yes I know it doesn't run on steam) that's a popular tourist spot. Tourists will completely crowd and block the sidewalk, refusing to move because they're waiting for a picture or video when the steam clock whistles. It's an absolute nightmare to get through and eventually you just have to yell at them to move as you push forward. Politly saying "excuse me" doesn't seem to work, no one nudges because they want a dang picture of that dang clock.

#35 Talk about Americans being fat and lazy right to our faces while supposedly enjoying our culture and country. Make up your minds.