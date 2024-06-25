ADVERTISEMENT

The winners of the 2024 United Nations World Oceans Day Photo Competition have been announced. This annual contest brings together photographers and artists from around the world to showcase the beauty and importance of the ocean. As we read on the organizers' website: “This open and free photo competition seeks to inspire the creation of imagery capturing the beauty, the challenges and the importance of the ocean and humankind’s relation to it, hoping to contribute to actions to preserve this vital resource.”

Finalists from nine different countries were selected in five categories: Awaken New Depths, Small Island Developing States, Big and Small Underwater Faces, Underwater Seascapes, and Above Water Seascapes. Winners were chosen from thousands of global entries submitted by both amateur and professional photographers.

Scroll down to see the awarded images and to learn more about one of the winning photos taken by Australian photographer Vanessa Mignon.

