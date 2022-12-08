6 Mistakes That Tourists Make When They Visit Paris, According To This Woman Living In France

France is always in the top international tourism destinations and the most popular place to visit there is the capital, Paris. The tourist attractions that come to mind are the Eiffel Tower and the Louvre, but the city has so much more to offer.

TikToker Calli thinks that you may want to skip the most popular and overcrowded places and opt for less conventional but equally beautiful and interesting destinations, especially if you are on a time crunch but want to get to know the city.

Woman moved to France and has some tips for people coming to visit Paris for the first time

Calli Zarpas introduces herself as “a writer, podcast host, and content producer who loves all things beauty, wellness, travel, and business.” She was a person who was not born for an office job with regular hours and the search for her dreams brought her to France.

Her journey here started in a town between Paris and the Norman coast where she taught English for two years. The woman realized that she was living a life that many dream of, so she wanted to share the fantasy with others and started a blog which opened up many job opportunities, allowing her to have the type of career that she dreamed of.

She believes the view from the top of the Eiffel Tower is not worth it and it’s better to go up the Arc de Triomphe

A lot of Calli’s content on TikTok revolves around France, the daily life there and traveling. Her account has 14k followers but that didn’t stop one of her most recent videos from blowing up and being viewed almost 2 million times.

It is no wonder, because in that video, the woman wanted to inform people about the biggest mistakes tourists make when visiting the hottest spot in France, Paris, and everybody wants to know how to make the best out of their vacation.

In the viral video, Calli not only points out the places she thinks tourists should avoid because they are pretty crowded and not worth the time it takes to go there, but gives alternatives.

For example, the woman thinks that the view from the top of the Eiffel Tower is not that nice and maybe it’s not worth waiting in long lines and climbing all the stairs. But if you want a panoramic view of Paris, the Arc de Triomphe will surprise you more.

She gives alternatives for museums, for places to eat and parks where tourists will find beautiful views and will not be met with such big crowds and long waiting times.

The Louvre is one of the most famous museums in the world but it takes too much time to look around and there is always a crowd

However, people in the comments couldn’t entirely agree with everything the woman said and thought that if you come to Paris, the Eiffel Tower and the Louvre are musts no matter how long the wait is.

They argued that the Louvre is not only Mona Lisa and people who appreciate art will definitely find it interesting and enriching. Others added that they actually enjoyed the view from the Eiffel Tower and it has an elevator so it doesn’t require that much effort. After all, there is a reason behind why those places are so popular.

A better alternative would be the Musée de l’Orangerie where Monet’s Lily Pad paintings are housed

Instead of visiting the Jardin des Tuileries where everyone goes, opt for Coulée Verte, which is a park and walkway in one

But it all depends on what you like to experience when you travel and what you expect, because many people actually get disappointed when they come to Paris as they have such high expectations but are met with a different reality.

Actually, so many people get excited about going to the city of love by having a specific image in their head and then being disappointed when they arrive that this phenomenon was defined as Paris syndrome.

The most famous Parisian cafes are Cafe de Flore and Les Deux Magots but Calli wasn’t too impressed with them

The term was coined by Japanese psychiatrist Hiroaki Ota and it is actually most common among Japanese tourists. Rodanthi Tzanelli, a professor of cultural sociology at the University of Leeds in the U.K., said, “We are talking about a culture that, historically, had a completely different belief system and development trajectory from places in Europe.”

Another professor, Mathieu Deflem, who teaches sociology at the University of South Carolina, strengthens this statement, describing Paris syndrome as “an extreme form of culture shock.”

More widely the term is used to describe the feeling of when people come to a place they always dreamed of but are not as wowed as they expected to be. More serious symptoms may include “acute delusions, hallucinations, dizziness, sweating, and feelings of persecution.”

The Atlantic explains what causes it: “The shock of coming to grips with a city that is indifferent to their presence and looks nothing like their imagination launches tourists into a psychological tailspin.”

To snap out of it, usually bed rest and hydration helps, but there have been cases when patients needed to be flown back to their country and be attended to by a medic.

She believes that walking in a random one will surprise you with their selection and service

If you like to do some travel shopping, Calli would say skip Champs-Élysées and visit Le Marais and Montmartre’s shops

If you are curious to know if there is an opposite syndrome when you didn’t expect to be so fascinated by a place but it turned out to be the destination of your dreams, then you should know that it’s called Stendhal syndrome or Florence syndrome.

The name comes from the 19th-century French author Stendhal (pseudonym of Marie-Henri Beyle) who went to Florence in 1817 and was overwhelmed by emotion when he visited the Basilica of Santa Croce where Niccolò Machiavelli, Michelangelo and Galileo Galilei are buried.

Psychologists didn’t recognize this syndrome for a long time as it most often manifested itself in mild symptoms but as with the Paris symptom, some people have more intense reactions and can experience dizziness and disorientation.

If you like visiting churches and have heard of Sacré Coeur, Calli has a secret, more calm and scenic route instead of going up the stairs from the front

These are just some of the suggestions that will allow you to explore Paris more than just the standard tourist visit

Every place has its own charm and a dark side as well so when it gets glamourized and romanticized too much, you may find yourself not enjoying the visit so much, but if you allow yourself to wander a bit, you may discover something that will be special just for you.

If you’ve ever been to Paris, do you think Calli’s right and tourists should listen to her suggestions? If you never have been there, will you take her suggestions into consideration? Also, have you ever experienced Paris or Florence syndromes? Let us know in the comments.