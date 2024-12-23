Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Colin Jost Reads “Cringey” Jokes About Wife Scarlett Johansson And Her Reactions Are “Priceless”
Celebrities, News

Colin Jost Reads “Cringey” Jokes About Wife Scarlett Johansson And Her Reactions Are “Priceless”

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

29

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

As part of the festive cheer, Saturday Night Live served up a segment of Scarlett Johansson looking absolutely mortified, courtesy of hosts Colin Jost and Michael Che.

Colin and Michael had their bi-annual joke swapping tradition on Saturday, December 21, where they wrote wild, unseen jokes for each other.

For the “Weekend Update” Christmas show, which was the last show of the season, Michael seized the opportunity by getting Colin to read out jokes using a “black voice.”

Highlights
  • Colin Jost and Michael Che swapped jokes as part of their bi-annual tradition for the “Weekend Update” Christmas show.
  • Colin was forced to make a series of jokes about his wife Scarlett Johansson while she was in the studio watching live.
  • “I want to dedicate this next joke to my boo, Scarlett Johansson,” he began.
  • Some fans applauded Scarlett’s sense of humor while others cringed at the jokes.
RELATED:

    Scarlett Johansson became the subject of a series of jokes on Saturday Night Live‘s “Weekend Update” Christmas show

    Colin Jost Reads “Cringey” Jokes About Wife Scarlett Johansson And Her Reactions Are “Priceless”

    Image credits: Saturday Night Live

    Colin Jost Reads “Cringey” Jokes About Wife Scarlett Johansson And Her Reactions Are “Priceless”

    Image credits: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

    What was different about his year’s joke-swapping tradition was that Colin’s wife Scarlett was present at the studio to witness the bit being performed live.

    “I want to dedicate this next joke to my boo, Scarlett Johansson,” Colin began, while the camera cut to the Marriage Story actress watching from the wings.

    “No, oh my gosh, she’s so genuinely worried,” he added as he watched his wife’s anxious but eager expression. “Hey boo. Y’all know Scarlett just celebrated her 40th birthday, which means I’m about to get up out of there. Shiz.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Colin Jost was forced to read out unseen quips that his co-host Michael Che wrote for him as part of their joke-swapping tradition

    Colin Jost Reads “Cringey” Jokes About Wife Scarlett Johansson And Her Reactions Are “Priceless”

    Image credits: Saturday Night Live

    Colin Jost Reads “Cringey” Jokes About Wife Scarlett Johansson And Her Reactions Are “Priceless”

    Image credits: Saturday Night Live

    Michael had another joke up his sleeve to land Colin further in hot water, and this one was about the couple’s son, Cosmo, whom they welcomed in August 2021.

    “Nah, nah. I’m just playing,” Colin said. “We just had a kid together, and y’all ain’t see no pictures of him yet ’cause he Black as hell.”

    “Shiz, shiz. I ain’t afraid of you mofos,” he added. “Nah, for real thought. Costco has removed the roast beef sandwich from its menu. But I ain’t trippin. I’ve been eating roast beef every night since my wife had the kid.”

    “Oh my God,” a flabbergasted Scarlett was captured saying.

    “Nah, nah, I’m just playin’ baby. You know I don’t go downtown,” her husband went on to say. “Shiz. That’s gay as hell.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The comedian was pushed deeper into hot water as one of the jokes featured the couple’s son Cosmo

    Colin Jost Reads “Cringey” Jokes About Wife Scarlett Johansson And Her Reactions Are “Priceless”

    Image credits: Saturday Night Live

    Colin Jost Reads “Cringey” Jokes About Wife Scarlett Johansson And Her Reactions Are “Priceless”

    Image credits: Saturday Night Live

    Social media laughed along with the audience after watching Colin uncomfortably read out the playful jabs.

    “Colin saying ‘Shiz’ got me dying,” one user said on YouTube while another wrote, “Michael is trying to get Colin divorced, cancelled, or murdered. Maybe all three.”

    “She has a great sense of humor & she’s a great sport!” one said about the red carpet royalty.

    “That look of terror on her face is priceless,” one said.

    Another fan sent them good wishes, saying: “I wish Colin and Scarlett a lifetime of true happiness together.”

    Others didn’t find the joke funny, with one saying, “No that was sooo cringey.”

    “It’s only a matter of time before Scarlett files for divorce,” read one social media comment about the playful jibes

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “A genuinely stupid segment” and “She’s so gonna kill him” were other remarks in the comments section.

    The comedy show SNL was the very setting for Scarlett and Colin’s very first encounter. They first met in 2006 when the Lucy star hosted an episode of the show while the comedian was in the writer’s room.

    They began dating in 2017 before exchanging wedding vows in 2020 and then welcoming their son the following year.

    “I feel very fortunate that I’ve been able to take this time to really enjoy the early stages of my motherhood with our son,” Scarlett told ET in 2021. “It’s been wonderful. I’m in a ‘baby bliss bubble.’”

    In addition to their son Cosmo, the Marvel heroine is also a mother to daughter Rose Dorothy, whom she shares with her ex-husband, French journalist and art dealer Romain Dauriac.

    Some fans applauded Scarlett’s sense of humor while others cringed at the jokes

    Image credits: Saturday Night Live

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Scarlett and Romain were married from 2014 to 2017. She was also married to actor Ryan Reynolds from 2008 to 2011.

    In an interview with Gwyneth Paltrow on the Goop podcast, the action star described her husband as the “compassionate person” she didn’t realize she needed.

    “I didn’t know what I wanted or needed from somebody else,” she told the fellow actress. “I never realized, ‘Oh, it’s really important for me, I need to be with a compassionate person. That’s a fundamental characteristic that has to be there.’”

    “And I think that understanding what those fundamental things are that you need in a partner is a must, I think — for longevity, anyway,” she continued. “I think identifying those things was a game-changer for me.”

    “First time in a long time I actually laughed at a clip from SNL!” said one social media user

    Colin Jost Reads “Cringey” Jokes About Wife Scarlett Johansson And Her Reactions Are “Priceless”

    Colin Jost Reads “Cringey” Jokes About Wife Scarlett Johansson And Her Reactions Are “Priceless”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Colin Jost Reads “Cringey” Jokes About Wife Scarlett Johansson And Her Reactions Are “Priceless”

    Colin Jost Reads “Cringey” Jokes About Wife Scarlett Johansson And Her Reactions Are “Priceless”

    Colin Jost Reads “Cringey” Jokes About Wife Scarlett Johansson And Her Reactions Are “Priceless”

    Colin Jost Reads “Cringey” Jokes About Wife Scarlett Johansson And Her Reactions Are “Priceless”

    Colin Jost Reads “Cringey” Jokes About Wife Scarlett Johansson And Her Reactions Are “Priceless”

    Colin Jost Reads “Cringey” Jokes About Wife Scarlett Johansson And Her Reactions Are “Priceless”

    Colin Jost Reads “Cringey” Jokes About Wife Scarlett Johansson And Her Reactions Are “Priceless”

    Colin Jost Reads “Cringey” Jokes About Wife Scarlett Johansson And Her Reactions Are “Priceless”

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?

    Colin Jost Reads “Cringey” Jokes About Wife Scarlett Johansson And Her Reactions Are “Priceless”

    Colin Jost Reads “Cringey” Jokes About Wife Scarlett Johansson And Her Reactions Are “Priceless”

    Colin Jost Reads “Cringey” Jokes About Wife Scarlett Johansson And Her Reactions Are “Priceless”

    Colin Jost Reads “Cringey” Jokes About Wife Scarlett Johansson And Her Reactions Are “Priceless”

    Colin Jost Reads “Cringey” Jokes About Wife Scarlett Johansson And Her Reactions Are “Priceless”

    Colin Jost Reads “Cringey” Jokes About Wife Scarlett Johansson And Her Reactions Are “Priceless”

    Colin Jost Reads “Cringey” Jokes About Wife Scarlett Johansson And Her Reactions Are “Priceless”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Colin Jost Reads “Cringey” Jokes About Wife Scarlett Johansson And Her Reactions Are “Priceless”

    Colin Jost Reads “Cringey” Jokes About Wife Scarlett Johansson And Her Reactions Are “Priceless”

    Colin Jost Reads “Cringey” Jokes About Wife Scarlett Johansson And Her Reactions Are “Priceless”

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    29

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    29

    Open list comments

    0

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Read less »
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda