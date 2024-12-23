Colin Jost Reads “Cringey” Jokes About Wife Scarlett Johansson And Her Reactions Are “Priceless”

ADVERTISEMENT

As part of the festive cheer, Saturday Night Live served up a segment of Scarlett Johansson looking absolutely mortified, courtesy of hosts Colin Jost and Michael Che.

Colin and Michael had their bi-annual joke swapping tradition on Saturday, December 21, where they wrote wild, unseen jokes for each other.

For the “Weekend Update” Christmas show, which was the last show of the season, Michael seized the opportunity by getting Colin to read out jokes using a “black voice.”

Scarlett Johansson became the subject of a series of jokes on Saturday Night Live‘s “Weekend Update” Christmas show

Image credits: Saturday Night Live

Share icon

Image credits: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

What was different about his year’s joke-swapping tradition was that Colin’s wife Scarlett was present at the studio to witness the bit being performed live.

“I want to dedicate this next joke to my boo, Scarlett Johansson,” Colin began, while the camera cut to the Marriage Story actress watching from the wings.

“No, oh my gosh, she’s so genuinely worried,” he added as he watched his wife’s anxious but eager expression. “Hey boo. Y’all know Scarlett just celebrated her 40th birthday, which means I’m about to get up out of there. Shiz.”

Colin Jost was forced to read out unseen quips that his co-host Michael Che wrote for him as part of their joke-swapping tradition

Share icon

Image credits: Saturday Night Live

Image credits: Saturday Night Live

Michael had another joke up his sleeve to land Colin further in hot water, and this one was about the couple’s son, Cosmo, whom they welcomed in August 2021.

“Nah, nah. I’m just playing,” Colin said. “We just had a kid together, and y’all ain’t see no pictures of him yet ’cause he Black as hell.”

“Shiz, shiz. I ain’t afraid of you mofos,” he added. “Nah, for real thought. Costco has removed the roast beef sandwich from its menu. But I ain’t trippin. I’ve been eating roast beef every night since my wife had the kid.”

“Oh my God,” a flabbergasted Scarlett was captured saying.

“Nah, nah, I’m just playin’ baby. You know I don’t go downtown,” her husband went on to say. “Shiz. That’s gay as hell.”

The comedian was pushed deeper into hot water as one of the jokes featured the couple’s son Cosmo

Image credits: Saturday Night Live

Image credits: Saturday Night Live

Social media laughed along with the audience after watching Colin uncomfortably read out the playful jabs.

“Colin saying ‘Shiz’ got me dying,” one user said on YouTube while another wrote, “Michael is trying to get Colin divorced, cancelled, or murdered. Maybe all three.”

“She has a great sense of humor & she’s a great sport!” one said about the red carpet royalty.

“That look of terror on her face is priceless,” one said.

Another fan sent them good wishes, saying: “I wish Colin and Scarlett a lifetime of true happiness together.”

Others didn’t find the joke funny, with one saying, “No that was sooo cringey.”

“It’s only a matter of time before Scarlett files for divorce,” read one social media comment about the playful jibes

“A genuinely stupid segment” and “She’s so gonna kill him” were other remarks in the comments section.

The comedy show SNL was the very setting for Scarlett and Colin’s very first encounter. They first met in 2006 when the Lucy star hosted an episode of the show while the comedian was in the writer’s room.

They began dating in 2017 before exchanging wedding vows in 2020 and then welcoming their son the following year.

“I feel very fortunate that I’ve been able to take this time to really enjoy the early stages of my motherhood with our son,” Scarlett told ET in 2021. “It’s been wonderful. I’m in a ‘baby bliss bubble.’”

In addition to their son Cosmo, the Marvel heroine is also a mother to daughter Rose Dorothy, whom she shares with her ex-husband, French journalist and art dealer Romain Dauriac.

Some fans applauded Scarlett’s sense of humor while others cringed at the jokes

Image credits: Saturday Night Live

Scarlett and Romain were married from 2014 to 2017. She was also married to actor Ryan Reynolds from 2008 to 2011.

In an interview with Gwyneth Paltrow on the Goop podcast, the action star described her husband as the “compassionate person” she didn’t realize she needed.

“I didn’t know what I wanted or needed from somebody else,” she told the fellow actress. “I never realized, ‘Oh, it’s really important for me, I need to be with a compassionate person. That’s a fundamental characteristic that has to be there.’”

“And I think that understanding what those fundamental things are that you need in a partner is a must, I think — for longevity, anyway,” she continued. “I think identifying those things was a game-changer for me.”

“First time in a long time I actually laughed at a clip from SNL!” said one social media user

