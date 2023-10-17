ADVERTISEMENT

There are plenty of niche subreddits, but some of them can get quite big. Like 'Eat Sandwiches.'

This online community with a pretty self-explanatory name was created back in November 2010 and now unites 429,000 members who are constantly sharing mouth-watering pictures of the best sandwiches they can find, both store-bought and homemade.

To remind you of how versatile and glorious this delight can be, we hand-picked a collection of their most popular posts.

Just keep in mind that it can be difficult to look at these pictures on an empty stomach. It can get quite hungry and start demanding a bite!