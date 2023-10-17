ADVERTISEMENT

There are plenty of niche subreddits, but some of them can get quite big. Like 'Eat Sandwiches.'

This online community with a pretty self-explanatory name was created back in November 2010 and now unites 429,000 members who are constantly sharing mouth-watering pictures of the best sandwiches they can find, both store-bought and homemade.

To remind you of how versatile and glorious this delight can be, we hand-picked a collection of their most popular posts.

Just keep in mind that it can be difficult to look at these pictures on an empty stomach. It can get quite hungry and start demanding a bite!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Turkey Bacon Club

Turkey Bacon Club

Gord88 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#2

Street Food In Italy

Street Food In Italy

Claypothos Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
wishiwashi avatar
Gimme that Cash
Gimme that Cash
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I thought those were strawberries for a second. I have no clue how.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#3

Cheddar, Mozzarella And Tomatoes On Tiger Bread

Cheddar, Mozzarella And Tomatoes On Tiger Bread

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#4

The Best $5 Start To My Morning

The Best $5 Start To My Morning

peanut__buttah Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#5

I Spent Five Years Today On Reddit And Have Missed Every Cake Day. I Finally Managed To Catch This One, And Decided To Celebrate With A Fried Chicken Sandwich!

I Spent Five Years Today On Reddit And Have Missed Every Cake Day. I Finally Managed To Catch This One, And Decided To Celebrate With A Fried Chicken Sandwich!

TheSciGuy1215 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#6

The Best Sando I Ever Made. Slow Smoked Pastrami Grilled Cheese With Dubliner

The Best Sando I Ever Made. Slow Smoked Pastrami Grilled Cheese With Dubliner

Constant_Carnivore Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#7

Ratatouille Breakfast Sandwich With Egg And Gruyère In Toasted Croissant

Ratatouille Breakfast Sandwich With Egg And Gruyère In Toasted Croissant

kytran40 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#8

Prosciutto Rotundo Ducle ,hot Sopresatta, Pistachio Mortadella, Arugula And Red Onion Tossed In Evoo, Red Wine Vinegar, Black Pepper, And Fennel Pollen, Spicy Herb Mayo, Parmagiano Reggiano

Prosciutto Rotundo Ducle ,hot Sopresatta, Pistachio Mortadella, Arugula And Red Onion Tossed In Evoo, Red Wine Vinegar, Black Pepper, And Fennel Pollen, Spicy Herb Mayo, Parmagiano Reggiano

DonnyLongHots Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Assorted Sandos From Pop Up Sandoitchi In Houston

Assorted Sandos From Pop Up Sandoitchi In Houston

Bluestank Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
sarah-jones avatar
sbj
sbj
Community Member
53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Not sure about the fruity one but I'd definitely tackle the rest

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#10

Double Serrano Cheese Quesadilla Burger. Yes, I Was Stoned

Double Serrano Cheese Quesadilla Burger. Yes, I Was Stoned

ShrimpDirty Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#11

Grilled & Banana Stuffed Peanut Butter & Jelly

Grilled & Banana Stuffed Peanut Butter & Jelly

William-SophiaCBD Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#12

It May Not Be Pretty, But Here's My First Sandwich In Over A Year. Crab Salad On Seedy Brown Bread. Time To Kick Anorexia In The Butt!

It May Not Be Pretty, But Here's My First Sandwich In Over A Year. Crab Salad On Seedy Brown Bread. Time To Kick Anorexia In The Butt!

absolute_boy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#13

A Bacon Jalapeno Popper Grilled Cheese

A Bacon Jalapeno Popper Grilled Cheese

LogicalBee8093 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

Joined This Group Just To Post My Home Made Roast Beef I Carried Up And Consumed At The Top Of Half Dome In Yosemite

Joined This Group Just To Post My Home Made Roast Beef I Carried Up And Consumed At The Top Of Half Dome In Yosemite

Jamieterv Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

Tea Sandwiches For A Lunch Date. Deviled Egg, Roast Beef/Pimento, And Caprese Mini Sandwiches With Scones And Cream For Dessert. Why Chose One!

Tea Sandwiches For A Lunch Date. Deviled Egg, Roast Beef/Pimento, And Caprese Mini Sandwiches With Scones And Cream For Dessert. Why Chose One!

brado110 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#16

Sandwich Board For Game Night! I Made Two Of The Breads This Morning!

Sandwich Board For Game Night! I Made Two Of The Breads This Morning!

Clever-Insertion Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#17

My Wife’s Out Of Town, And To Stay Sober, This Morning I Went To The Gym, Then Made The Perfect Italian Hoagie Using My Homegrown Peppers, Onions, And Tomatoes. This Is Probably The Best Sandwich I’ve Ever Eaten

My Wife’s Out Of Town, And To Stay Sober, This Morning I Went To The Gym, Then Made The Perfect Italian Hoagie Using My Homegrown Peppers, Onions, And Tomatoes. This Is Probably The Best Sandwich I’ve Ever Eaten

MickStash Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

Do Gyros Belong Here?

Do Gyros Belong Here?

Cardiff07 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#19

The Cubánh Mì. A Love Child Between The Cuban And Bánh Mì

The Cubánh Mì. A Love Child Between The Cuban And Bánh Mì

michael_behar Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
anonymous_26 avatar
Anon Ymous
Anon Ymous
Community Member
58 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Two of the most delicious sandwiches known to man, coalesced into the most magnificent meal I've ever laid eyes upon 🥹

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#20

As A Chef, I Usually Don't Care To Cook On My Off Time, So The Thanksgiving Dagwood Has Become A Yearly Tradition For Myself, Accompanied By Watching Football In My Underwear By Myself

As A Chef, I Usually Don't Care To Cook On My Off Time, So The Thanksgiving Dagwood Has Become A Yearly Tradition For Myself, Accompanied By Watching Football In My Underwear By Myself

icookfood42 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
desmet-kristof avatar
Kristof De Smet
Kristof De Smet
Community Member
36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This looks like three or four meals to me. How do you even manage to eat this?

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
ADVERTISEMENT
#21

Classic Blt Featuring Black Pepper

Classic Blt Featuring Black Pepper

_incredigirl_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#22

Cuban Sandwiches On Hawaiian Rolls

Cuban Sandwiches On Hawaiian Rolls

Turtleramem Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#23

I Was Told This Belongs Here. Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

I Was Told This Belongs Here. Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Dbetancourt92 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

Made Myself An Italian Sub For Christmas

Made Myself An Italian Sub For Christmas

Murder_Ballads Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#25

Homemade Big Mac

Homemade Big Mac

cookinwithclint Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

Homemade Italian Courtesy Of My Wife

Homemade Italian Courtesy Of My Wife

mrbradg Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

Chorizo Torta From My Local Grocery Store - La Tapatia Market & Tacos - Morgantown, Wv

Chorizo Torta From My Local Grocery Store - La Tapatia Market & Tacos - Morgantown, Wv

onemantwohands Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#28

This Rueben Tho

This Rueben Tho

CashmereCthulu Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

My GF's Aunt Brought 30 Bahn Mis To A Family Gathering That No One Ate. Hating Food Waste, I Managed To Put Down A Dozen Over The Past 32 Hours. Stay Waste Free, My Friends

My GF's Aunt Brought 30 Bahn Mis To A Family Gathering That No One Ate. Hating Food Waste, I Managed To Put Down A Dozen Over The Past 32 Hours. Stay Waste Free, My Friends

GoWayLowForThePesos Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

Finally Found The Perfect Spot To Post The Supermodel Of Sandwiches

Finally Found The Perfect Spot To Post The Supermodel Of Sandwiches

ughnowhy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#31

Spicy Chicken Sandwich From My Family's Restaurant!

Spicy Chicken Sandwich From My Family's Restaurant!

J1z03 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
sarah-jones avatar
sbj
sbj
Community Member
44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's a nice sandwich, however my eyes are drawn to those tasty looking crisps

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#32

Homemade Tex-Mex Burrito

Homemade Tex-Mex Burrito

Dry-Actuary-3928 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#33

The Most Aggressive Bagel Sandwich I’ve Ever Crafted

The Most Aggressive Bagel Sandwich I’ve Ever Crafted

planejane15 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

Local Bakery Starts Making Sandwiches

Local Bakery Starts Making Sandwiches

Hawkeyecory1 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

Chicken Cutlet, Prosciutto, Fresh Mozzarella, Broccoli Rabe, Roasted Peppers, Balsamic Vinegar

Chicken Cutlet, Prosciutto, Fresh Mozzarella, Broccoli Rabe, Roasted Peppers, Balsamic Vinegar

eldersveld Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

Patty Melt From A Local Joint

Patty Melt From A Local Joint

atp_007 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

Any Love For Mexican Tortas :)

Any Love For Mexican Tortas :)

ArsenicAnesthesia Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

Chicken Caesar Wrap

Chicken Caesar Wrap

cookinwithclint Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#39

It Was An Amazing Italian Mixed Sub

It Was An Amazing Italian Mixed Sub

Filmeye1 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#40

Fried Chicken Cutlet Sandwich With Sharp Provolone And Sautéed Baby Spinach

Fried Chicken Cutlet Sandwich With Sharp Provolone And Sautéed Baby Spinach

msagz99 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#41

South Philly Italian Hoagie

South Philly Italian Hoagie

uhhidkyo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#42

Italian Sandwich From A Local Butcher Shop. I Was So Excited To Eat This I Almost Forgot To Take A Picture

Italian Sandwich From A Local Butcher Shop. I Was So Excited To Eat This I Almost Forgot To Take A Picture

stahlern Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#43

Ham, Salami, Prosciutto, Mozzarella, Roasted Red Peppers, Tomato, Lettuce, Oil, Vinegar, Salt, Pepper, Love

Ham, Salami, Prosciutto, Mozzarella, Roasted Red Peppers, Tomato, Lettuce, Oil, Vinegar, Salt, Pepper, Love

stauqmuk Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#44

Mortadella, Hot Calabrian Fried Mozzarella, Arugula, Pickled Red Onion, Spicy Herb Mayo, Evoo, And Parmigiano Reggiano On A Seeded Roll

Mortadella, Hot Calabrian Fried Mozzarella, Arugula, Pickled Red Onion, Spicy Herb Mayo, Evoo, And Parmigiano Reggiano On A Seeded Roll

DonnyLongHots Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#45

Sando I Made Earlier This Month - Proof Of Concept/Testing For A Pop-Up I’m Kicking Up 🥖

Sando I Made Earlier This Month - Proof Of Concept/Testing For A Pop-Up I’m Kicking Up 🥖

VitalSpirits Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#46

Open-Faced Avocado, Cheesy Eggs, And Bacon Sandwich On Toasted Chinese Butter Bread

Open-Faced Avocado, Cheesy Eggs, And Bacon Sandwich On Toasted Chinese Butter Bread

notblakely Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#47

Chickie Chickie Parm Parm

Chickie Chickie Parm Parm

sachpats29 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
angelab_1 avatar
Angela B
Angela B
Community Member
59 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

As a friend of mine's six year old used to say "Chicken in Pyjamas"!

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#48

Sandwiches. Nuff Said

Sandwiches. Nuff Said

Zoethapaz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#49

First Chicken Sandwich Attempt Was Fantastic!

First Chicken Sandwich Attempt Was Fantastic!

nariekselym Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#50

In Pensacola Today, Found A Bulgogi Cheesesteak, You Know I Had To Order That!

In Pensacola Today, Found A Bulgogi Cheesesteak, You Know I Had To Order That!

MountainCheesesteak Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#51

From The Creators Of The Spaghetti, Meatball And Mozz Stick Sandwich We Have The Fish And Chip-Wich

From The Creators Of The Spaghetti, Meatball And Mozz Stick Sandwich We Have The Fish And Chip-Wich

Chef_Inda_Skies Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#52

Tortas Count Right?

Tortas Count Right?

sithgang Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#53

Brother Made His Ridiculous Pastrami, I Made The Dill Pickle Brine Sourdough Rye, Spicy Russian D, Fermented Hot Mustard, Last Summers Homegrown Dill Pickles, And Pickle Slaw. Stuff Dreams Are Made Of! Swipe For More

Brother Made His Ridiculous Pastrami, I Made The Dill Pickle Brine Sourdough Rye, Spicy Russian D, Fermented Hot Mustard, Last Summers Homegrown Dill Pickles, And Pickle Slaw. Stuff Dreams Are Made Of! Swipe For More

insaneinthebrine Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#54

The Torta Is An Underrated Sandwich. Hear Me Out

The Torta Is An Underrated Sandwich. Hear Me Out

NelsonMunson Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#55

My Homemade Big Mac!

My Homemade Big Mac!

cookingwithcarby Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#56

Pulled Braised Short Rib In Arrabiata And Calabrian Chilis, Parmigiano Reggiano And Garlic Whiz, Basil Gremolatta, Frenchs Crispy Fried Onions, And Chives Sarcones Seeded Roll

Pulled Braised Short Rib In Arrabiata And Calabrian Chilis, Parmigiano Reggiano And Garlic Whiz, Basil Gremolatta, Frenchs Crispy Fried Onions, And Chives Sarcones Seeded Roll

DonnyLongHots Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#57

Pastrami Sandwhich I Brined And Smoked Myself

Pastrami Sandwhich I Brined And Smoked Myself

AxM0ney Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#58

Wife Didn’t Have Cold Cuts At All During Pregnancy. Decided It Was Time For An Italian Sub

Wife Didn’t Have Cold Cuts At All During Pregnancy. Decided It Was Time For An Italian Sub

KennyP0wersMullet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#59

Cheesesteak My Way! Beef, Caramelized Onions, Banana Peppers, Cheese Wiz, Provolone & Mayo On A Roll

Cheesesteak My Way! Beef, Caramelized Onions, Banana Peppers, Cheese Wiz, Provolone & Mayo On A Roll

nariekselym Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#60

Best I’ve Had In Awhile

Best I’ve Had In Awhile

samo_sushiroll Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#61

My My My, This Bad Boy Had Everything

My My My, This Bad Boy Had Everything

RIPcompo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#62

[homemade] Another Day Another Breakfast Sandwich. Thick Cut Bacon, Fried Egg, American Cheese, Hash Brown, And Hot Honey On A Everything Bagel

[homemade] Another Day Another Breakfast Sandwich. Thick Cut Bacon, Fried Egg, American Cheese, Hash Brown, And Hot Honey On A Everything Bagel

MktngAB86 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#63

German Sausage In Christmas Market

German Sausage In Christmas Market

parmesanandhoney Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
aleksandarrobinson avatar
PlatinumThe8-BitCat
PlatinumThe8-BitCat
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Is a hotdog a sandwich!?! I want to know what everyone else thinks, because I have no idea

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#64

Bacon Egg And Cheese On A Jalapeño Bagel. Rise And Shiiiiiine

Bacon Egg And Cheese On A Jalapeño Bagel. Rise And Shiiiiiine

mitchellered Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#65

Just A Classic Homemade Italian

Just A Classic Homemade Italian

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#66

American Cheese Burger With Spicy Pickles On A Toasted Everything Bagel Brioche Bun

American Cheese Burger With Spicy Pickles On A Toasted Everything Bagel Brioche Bun

FucksGuysWithAccents Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#67

Do Chicken Sandwiches Count?

Do Chicken Sandwiches Count?

greatmahimahis Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#68

This Is A "Charlie, The Barber". Chicken Cutlet, Mozzarella, Roasted Bell Pepper, Prosciutto, And Spinach

This Is A "Charlie, The Barber". Chicken Cutlet, Mozzarella, Roasted Bell Pepper, Prosciutto, And Spinach

NaaastyButler Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#69

Cheesesteak, Fries, Extra Whiz

Cheesesteak, Fries, Extra Whiz

potatoesarelife120 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!