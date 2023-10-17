People Are Sharing Pictures Of The Most Delicious Sandwiches They’ve Had So Far
There are plenty of niche subreddits, but some of them can get quite big. Like 'Eat Sandwiches.'
This online community with a pretty self-explanatory name was created back in November 2010 and now unites 429,000 members who are constantly sharing mouth-watering pictures of the best sandwiches they can find, both store-bought and homemade.
To remind you of how versatile and glorious this delight can be, we hand-picked a collection of their most popular posts.
Just keep in mind that it can be difficult to look at these pictures on an empty stomach. It can get quite hungry and start demanding a bite!
Turkey Bacon Club
Street Food In Italy
I thought those were strawberries for a second. I have no clue how.
Cheddar, Mozzarella And Tomatoes On Tiger Bread
The Best $5 Start To My Morning
I Spent Five Years Today On Reddit And Have Missed Every Cake Day. I Finally Managed To Catch This One, And Decided To Celebrate With A Fried Chicken Sandwich!
The Best Sando I Ever Made. Slow Smoked Pastrami Grilled Cheese With Dubliner
Ratatouille Breakfast Sandwich With Egg And Gruyère In Toasted Croissant
Prosciutto Rotundo Ducle ,hot Sopresatta, Pistachio Mortadella, Arugula And Red Onion Tossed In Evoo, Red Wine Vinegar, Black Pepper, And Fennel Pollen, Spicy Herb Mayo, Parmagiano Reggiano
Assorted Sandos From Pop Up Sandoitchi In Houston
Double Serrano Cheese Quesadilla Burger. Yes, I Was Stoned
Grilled & Banana Stuffed Peanut Butter & Jelly
It May Not Be Pretty, But Here's My First Sandwich In Over A Year. Crab Salad On Seedy Brown Bread. Time To Kick Anorexia In The Butt!
A Bacon Jalapeno Popper Grilled Cheese
Joined This Group Just To Post My Home Made Roast Beef I Carried Up And Consumed At The Top Of Half Dome In Yosemite
Tea Sandwiches For A Lunch Date. Deviled Egg, Roast Beef/Pimento, And Caprese Mini Sandwiches With Scones And Cream For Dessert. Why Chose One!
Sandwich Board For Game Night! I Made Two Of The Breads This Morning!
My Wife’s Out Of Town, And To Stay Sober, This Morning I Went To The Gym, Then Made The Perfect Italian Hoagie Using My Homegrown Peppers, Onions, And Tomatoes. This Is Probably The Best Sandwich I’ve Ever Eaten
The Cubánh Mì. A Love Child Between The Cuban And Bánh Mì
Two of the most delicious sandwiches known to man, coalesced into the most magnificent meal I've ever laid eyes upon 🥹
As A Chef, I Usually Don't Care To Cook On My Off Time, So The Thanksgiving Dagwood Has Become A Yearly Tradition For Myself, Accompanied By Watching Football In My Underwear By Myself
This looks like three or four meals to me. How do you even manage to eat this?
Classic Blt Featuring Black Pepper
Cuban Sandwiches On Hawaiian Rolls
I Was Told This Belongs Here. Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Made Myself An Italian Sub For Christmas
Homemade Big Mac
Homemade Italian Courtesy Of My Wife
Chorizo Torta From My Local Grocery Store - La Tapatia Market & Tacos - Morgantown, Wv
This Rueben Tho
My GF's Aunt Brought 30 Bahn Mis To A Family Gathering That No One Ate. Hating Food Waste, I Managed To Put Down A Dozen Over The Past 32 Hours. Stay Waste Free, My Friends
Finally Found The Perfect Spot To Post The Supermodel Of Sandwiches
Spicy Chicken Sandwich From My Family's Restaurant!
Homemade Tex-Mex Burrito
The Most Aggressive Bagel Sandwich I’ve Ever Crafted
Local Bakery Starts Making Sandwiches
Chicken Cutlet, Prosciutto, Fresh Mozzarella, Broccoli Rabe, Roasted Peppers, Balsamic Vinegar
Patty Melt From A Local Joint
Any Love For Mexican Tortas :)
Chicken Caesar Wrap
It Was An Amazing Italian Mixed Sub
Fried Chicken Cutlet Sandwich With Sharp Provolone And Sautéed Baby Spinach
South Philly Italian Hoagie
Italian Sandwich From A Local Butcher Shop. I Was So Excited To Eat This I Almost Forgot To Take A Picture
Ham, Salami, Prosciutto, Mozzarella, Roasted Red Peppers, Tomato, Lettuce, Oil, Vinegar, Salt, Pepper, Love
Mortadella, Hot Calabrian Fried Mozzarella, Arugula, Pickled Red Onion, Spicy Herb Mayo, Evoo, And Parmigiano Reggiano On A Seeded Roll
Sando I Made Earlier This Month - Proof Of Concept/Testing For A Pop-Up I’m Kicking Up 🥖
Open-Faced Avocado, Cheesy Eggs, And Bacon Sandwich On Toasted Chinese Butter Bread
Chickie Chickie Parm Parm
Sandwiches. Nuff Said
First Chicken Sandwich Attempt Was Fantastic!
In Pensacola Today, Found A Bulgogi Cheesesteak, You Know I Had To Order That!
From The Creators Of The Spaghetti, Meatball And Mozz Stick Sandwich We Have The Fish And Chip-Wich
Tortas Count Right?
Brother Made His Ridiculous Pastrami, I Made The Dill Pickle Brine Sourdough Rye, Spicy Russian D, Fermented Hot Mustard, Last Summers Homegrown Dill Pickles, And Pickle Slaw. Stuff Dreams Are Made Of! Swipe For More
The Torta Is An Underrated Sandwich. Hear Me Out
My Homemade Big Mac!
Pulled Braised Short Rib In Arrabiata And Calabrian Chilis, Parmigiano Reggiano And Garlic Whiz, Basil Gremolatta, Frenchs Crispy Fried Onions, And Chives Sarcones Seeded Roll
Pastrami Sandwhich I Brined And Smoked Myself
Wife Didn’t Have Cold Cuts At All During Pregnancy. Decided It Was Time For An Italian Sub
Cheesesteak My Way! Beef, Caramelized Onions, Banana Peppers, Cheese Wiz, Provolone & Mayo On A Roll
Best I’ve Had In Awhile
My My My, This Bad Boy Had Everything
[homemade] Another Day Another Breakfast Sandwich. Thick Cut Bacon, Fried Egg, American Cheese, Hash Brown, And Hot Honey On A Everything Bagel
German Sausage In Christmas Market
Is a hotdog a sandwich!?! I want to know what everyone else thinks, because I have no idea
Anyone else who really doesn't like some of these overstuffed ones?
This was the wrong post to read this morning. Just finished a bowl of dry granola, but after these, man I am hungry!
Now I want a sandwich
